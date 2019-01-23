More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Transfer rumor roundup: James to Spurs, Martins to Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want more than $100 million to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid, but Los Galacticos have something else in mind to lower the price.

Spurs would get Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez as part of a deal, says AS, though the player’s star has fallen in recent years.

James has been on loan at Bayern Munich for a year and a half, and has played more under Niko Kovac. He missed six matches with a knee injury, but has three goals in nine Bundesliga appearances this season. It’s better than that, actually, as he has three goals and one assist in the matches which saw him on the field for more than a dozen minutes.

Would James plus cash be enough? Rodriguez is seven months older than Eriksen.

Newcastle has been linked with a pair of loan moves, with The Chronicle saying Mike Ashley sanctioned both during a weekend meeting with Rafa Benitez.

The manager had been reported as ready to walk away from the club if the Magpies hierarchy could not provide two players to his relegation battle.

Antonio Barreca and Gelson Martins are both starving for playing time at AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid, and Newcastle is looking moves which include the chance for permanent summer purchases.

Martins was linked as a possible swap piece in an Alvaro Morata deal, but he’d be a far more important part of Newcastle. The 23-year-old Portuguese playmaker only has 224 league minutes for Atleti, but scored 10 goals and registered nine assists for Sporting Lisbon last season.

The 23-year-old Barreca has struggled at both Torino and Monaco after a strong debut season in 2016-17.

— We’ve saved perhaps the best for last: If Chelsea doesn’t want to sell Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bayern Munich, do you believe they’d let the youngster stay in the Premier League. Bild is reporting that Liverpool is trying to bring the 18-year-old to Anfield.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
The League Cup semifinal second leg between Manchester City and Burton Albion carries a hilarity amongst any bid for relevance.

Can the League One outfit overcome a 9-goal deficit against one of the best clubs in the world?

Nope, but Burton Albion will still take the pitch against City at Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.

“We are sold out and we are just going to enjoy it,” said Burton boss Nigel Clough. “Our supporters will get to see some of the best players not just in the country but in the world. They might never get to see a game like this here again.”

Burton would need to win by 10 goals in order to advance, and even a hardly possible 9-0 win would force extra time.

Man City will be playing a significant amount of academy players.

Barcelona seals capture of Frenkie De Jong for $85m

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
1 Comment

FC Barcelona has announced the capture of Ajax wonder boy Frenkie de Jong, with the midfielder set to join the club on July 1.

The transfer fee will be a minimum of $85 million, and could rise to $98m.

De Jong, 21, is an integral part of Ajax’s center midfield, a defensive force with offensive upside. He’s posted four goals and an assist this season, and registered eight assists last season.

A reported target of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and seemingly anyone with eyes, De Jong will join Barcelona on a contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

He’s also lined up at center back, as well as slightly more advanced midfield positions, and was a critical part of the Netherlands winning its UEFA Nations League group over France and Germany.

He’s pretty good:

Men in Blazers podcast: Sarri scorches, Liverpool thrills, OGS stays perfect

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
Rog and Davo talk Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri‘s post-game, romance language, scorched earth comments. Plus, Liverpool’s 4-3 thriller over Palace and Manchester United rolls on under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fulham’s Kamara arrested after fight at training ground

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 23, 2019, 11:36 AM EST
Aboubakar Kamara has lost the plot.

Fulham’s striker returned to the training ground on Wednesday after being banished from the first team by manager Claudio Ranieri.

The 23-year-old Frenchman promptly got into a fight with a club staff member, according to reports, and has been arrested on suspicion of “actual bodily harm and criminal damage.”

Kamara has three goals on the Premier League season, but his season has gone off the rails.

He took a penalty off the boot of Aleksandar Mitrovic and missed it, with Ranieri claiming he wanted to “murder” Kamara.

He was racially abused online after the penalty miss, a vile act which certainly must have affected his peace of mind during an already trying time.

The player then got into a fight with Mitrovic at a yoga class.

At.

A.

Yoga.

Class.

Kamara has been linked with an impending move to Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.