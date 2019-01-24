More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Atlanta United sign Argentine star Pity Martinez

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez has finally arrived at Atlanta United.

The Argentine playmaker becomes the latest Designated Player to arrive at the reigning MLS Cup champions from South America, as the 25-year-old joined from River Plate for a reported $17 million transfer fee.

If that fee is correct that is the highest-ever transfer fee paid by an MLS club for a player.

Martinez was crowned the top player in South America in 2018 and his arrival will likely see Miguel Almiron leave ATL in the coming days. The latter has been long-linked with a move to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Discussing Pity’s arrival in MLS, Atlanta’s vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said he is “an attacking player who can play wide or centrally. His abilities complement our style of play and we expect him to make a smooth transition to MLS.”

Pity is delighted to finally seal his move to Atlanta and play for their new manager Frank De Boer.

“I’m very excited to come to Major League Soccer and to join Atlanta United,” Martinez said. “The club has shown a lot of trust in me and I’m looking forward to working with Frank de Boer and my teammates to continue making history at the club.”

This is a big moment for Atlanta and MLS.

Being able to sign Pity from River Plate continues their strong link with the South American market as Almiron and Josef Martinez have been stars, while Ezequiel Barco played a key role in leading them to MLS Cup in 2018 after his arrival from River Plate for $15 million. Barco’s signing was the previous record transfer fee for MLS until Pity’s arrival.

Signing the top player in South American soccer in his prime is a significant step for MLS and it cements Atlanta’s incredible quality, and depth, in their squad.

Despite the departure of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as manager last month — after he led them to two hugely successful opening years as a franchise — FDB will have the best squad in MLS by a country mile to work with.

It is pretty clear that Pity Martinez will become one of the faces of MLS in the years to come.

Search for plane carrying Sala ends with no sign of wreckage, survivors

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
The search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala has been called off.

After a third day of searching the sea surrounding the Channel Islands in the English Channel, Guernsey police have announced that they have “taken the difficult decision to end the search” and that “next of kin have been informed” of the decision.

The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales disappeared from radars on Monday evening near Guernsey. The pilot, David Ibbotson, was the only other person on board the aircraft and both he and Sala have not been found.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to close to $19 million. The striker was on his way to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Outlets in Argentine have since revealed that Sala sent Whatsapp messages to friends and family saying he was scared and there was an issue with the plane.

Below is the statement in full from Guernsey police.

Transfer rumor roundup: Zaha to Dortmund, Bailly to Arsenal, Cedric to Inter

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
Wilfried Zaha has been targeted by Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to replace outgoing winger Christian Pulisic.

Zaha, 26, only signed a new long-term deal with Palace in the summer, but the Ivory Coast international has failed to find his best form in recent months after a few injury issues.

Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Zaha’s agent has spoken to Dortmund: “Sky sources understand initial talks have been held between Dortmund and Zaha’s representatives.”

Often touted as the best player outside of the top six in the Premier League, it would be a huge blow for Palace if they sold Zaha. Dortmund would have to pay a huge transfer fee to pry Zaha away from Selhurst Park but they can offer him UEFA Champions League action almost every season.

Plus, given the huge success former PL players have recently had in the Bundesliga, this may be a move which intrigues Zaha. Many believe he will end up at one of the Premier League’s big boys, but perhaps Palace would rather sell him to a Bundesliga club if they have to cash in on their star man.

Manchester United Eric Bailly has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although the London Evening Standard stated that there has been no direct contact in the Ivory Coast center back from the Gunners.

Asked about the reported interest in Bailly from Arsenal, United’s caretaker manager didn’t exactly talk down a move.

“I’m not surprised if they do. That’s just one of those things. There’s always speculation and it’s not a big surprise,” Solskjaer said.

Given Arsenal’s defensive injuries, this interest would make sense as Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis are probably their first-choice center backs, but then only Shkodran Mustafi is around as back up with Rob Holding out injured and Nacho Monreal struggling with knocks and more comfortable at left back. Several Arsenal defenders have suffered many injuries in recent seasons and it is certainly a position which needs strengthening in the next few transfer windows.

Bailly, 24, hasn’t been a regular at United since Solskjaer arrived and even in Jose Mourinho’s last few months in charge he put in several shaky displays. He hasn’t played for United since he was sent off in their 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Dec. 30, with Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 but he has just 18 months left on his current contract so selling him now would see the Red Devils recoup a chunk of the $40 million they paid Villarreal for him over two years ago.

That said, Arsenal’s current policy of only being able to sign players on loan in January may scupper this move but maybe a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer would suit Bailly, United and the Gunners best?

Cedric Soares seems to be edging close to a Southampton exit. According to Sky Sport in Italy, Inter Milan is in “advanced talks” with Saints about buying the Portuguese international.

Soares, 27, has lost his place as a regular for Saints since Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived in December. Teenager Yan Valery came in while Cedric was out injured and has impressed, and with Hasenhuttl having to sell before he can buy this will be a useful way for him to reshuffle the squad he inherited.

A pacey right back who is comfortable on the ball, Cedric arrived at Saints from Sporting Lisbon in 2015 and has made 104 PL appearances. He also broke into the Portugal side as a regular and won EURO 2016 as their right back, and played in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With Cedric on his way out, Manolo Gabbiadini already sold to Sampdoria, Steven Davis leaving for Glasgow Rangers on a free and Wesley Hoedt loaned out to Celta Vigo, Saints have trimmed their squad impressively in January.

All of that should lead to a few incomings between now and Deadline Day next Thursday, as Hasenhuttl has been linked with a move for Jean-Kevin Augustin and Willi Orban from his former club RB Leipzig.

Search resumes for plane carrying Sala, pilot

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
LONDON (AP) The search has resumed to find the plane that was carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala as the operation moved into its third day.

The light aircraft with the 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board disappeared from radar on Monday night near Guernsey in the Channel Islands. Authorities have said they don’t expect to find any survivors.

Guernsey Police said Thursday they were starting a coastal search of the islands.

Sala signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million). He was on his way to Wales after saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates in France on Monday.

Premier League dominates new list of richest clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 7:48 AM EST
Things have been shaken up among the big boys at the top of the game, but the Premier League is strengthening its grip as a financial juggernaut.

Deloitte has released its latest list of the top 20 clubs on the planet in terms of the revenue they generated during the 2017-18 season.

The “Football Money League 2019” list sees six of the top 10 clubs come from the Premier League, with nine of the top 20 from the PL. That said, Manchester United slipped from first place to third in the list as their revenue rose by just two percent, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona jumping ahead of them into first and second respectively.

Liverpool had the biggest increase in revenue among the top 10, as it climbed by 25 percent and Chelsea’s revenue also increased a substantial amount, by 22 percent. Arsenal dropped three places to ninth in the rankings after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions but they remain just ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain joined the Spanish giants among the top 10, while the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United were also included in the top 20. The latter shows just how well Mike Ashley is running Newcastle, at least from a business standpoint…

Below is a look at the top 20 clubs, with the revenue they generated listed on the right.

Real Madrid – $867 million
Barcelona – $798.5m
Manchester United – $769.8m
Bayern Munich – $726.9m
Manchester City – $657.6m
Paris Saint-Germain – $626.3m
Liverpool – $593.5m
Chelsea – $584.4m
Arsenal – $507.4m
Tottenham Hotspur – $494.4m
Juventus – $456.5m
Borussia Dortmund – $366.5m
Atletico Madrid – £352.2m
Inter Milan – $324.8m
Roma – $289.6m
Schalke – $281.7m
Everton – $246.5m
AC Milan – $240m
Newcastle United – $233.4m
West Ham – $228.1m