FIFA bans former referee for life for bribery, match-fixing

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
GENEVA (AP) One of soccer’s most infamous match-fixing cases was settled Thursday when a referee notorious for corrupt calls was banned for life.

The corrupt games in Ibrahim Chaibou’s career were key to revealing how easily international friendlies could be manipulated for betting scams, forced FIFA to change the rules for appointing referees, and helped expose the influence of convicted fixer Wilson Perumal.

“Chaibou was probably the most corrupt referee the game of football has seen,” former FIFA investigator Chris Eaton told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Still, it took more than eight years to confirm his life ban from any involvement in soccer. FIFA ethics committee judges found the referee from Niger guilty of taking bribes to corrupt international friendly games in 2010 and 2011, soccer’s world governing body said.

Chaibou was fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($201,000), though it is unclear what power FIFA has to make the long-retired referee pay. He can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Niger official was paid bribes to influence the outcome of national-team games played in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

His favored tactic was awarding questionable penalty kicks – often for real and imagined handball offenses – to help increase the number of goals scored.

FIFA did not specify which games its ethics committee took into account when judging Chaibou.

However, his most suspect games are well established.

In May 2010, a warmup game for World Cup host South Africa in Polokwane ended in a 5-0 win over Guatemala. Chaibou awarded three penalties for handball and South Africa scored two of them. Betting monitoring agencies noted a spike in wagers on at least three goals being scored in the game.

In September 2010, Bahrain won 3-0 against a team making itself out to be Togo’s national team but which was actually a group of impostor players. Chaibou’s job that time was to limit the number of goals scored, according to evidence from Perumal after his arrest.

Both games in 2010 were organized by Perumal from Singapore, whose agency could be hired by national soccer federations to organize a game and provide the referee.

FIFA leadership was then not alert to the spreading risk of match-fixing. Its official line immediately after the Bahrain-Togo fiasco was not to investigate because neither member federation had complained.

Chaibou was then appointed for national team games in Bolivia and Ecuador, and oversaw another notorious incident when Nigeria hosted Argentina in June 2011.

With Nigeria leading 4-0 late on, Chaibou allowed the game to continue beyond the allotted stoppage time and then awarded Argentina a penalty for a non-existent handball against defender Efe Ambrose. A 4-1 result paid out bets of five goals to be scored.

“I judged it to be a penalty, so I gave a penalty … to make everyone happy. That’s it,” Chaibou told the AP in a telephone interview for an article published in February 2013.

Eaton, who opened FIFA’s investigation of Chaibou before leaving in 2012, said Perumal described his favored referee as courageous for awarding suspect penalties late in games.

“It wasn’t courage, it was pure unadulterated corrupt greed,” said Eaton, a former detective and Interpol official. He praised FIFA for pursuing the referee long after Chaibou’s mandatory retirement from the international list of approved referees after turning 45 in 2011.

“It’s a well-deserved shaming of the man who disgraced African football more than any other,” Eaton said.

Chelsea advance to League Cup final past Tottenham on penalty kicks

By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri‘s team had the perfect response at home after a rough defeat last weekend to Arsenal.

Chelsea overcame Tottenham, 4-2 on penalty kicks in the League Cup semifinal after the tie was locked at 2-2 on aggregate after 180 minutes of action. Eric Dier skied one penalty, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga saved one from Spurs winger Lucas Moura, and David Luiz put the finishing touches to send Chelsea to the League Cup final on February 24 at Wembley Stadium in London. Awaiting Chelsea in the final is Manchester City, who recorded an impressive 10-0 aggregate victory over Burton Albion in the other semifinal.

Chelsea got off to a quick start on home ground and took the game to Mauricio Pochettino‘s banged up Spurs. In the 27th minute, off a corner kick, Chelsea finally struck gold. A corner kick from Eden Hazard was cleared to the top of the box, where N'Golo Kante rifled a shot home that went through three (3!) pairs of legs before slipping past Paulo Gazzaniga and in for a goal.

Hazard followed that up with a side-footed finish of his own, giving Chelsea the 2-1 lead on aggregate just 40 minutes into the game.

But in the second half, Fernando Llorente connected with a flying header into the box to tie the score on aggregate. Chelsea came close on a few more occasions in the second half, but the score was deadlocked at two each.

The defeat is insult to go with the injury, as two players limped off injured during the match, Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko, leaving Tottenham with even fewer players available for the next stage of the season. Mauricio Pochettino’s silver lining, if there is any, is now he can focus on the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League, but he’ll rue losing another chance to get an elusive piece of silverware.

USMNT to face Chile in March friendly

By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Chile may not be the powerhouse it was five years ago, but it still represents a decent test for Gregg Berhalter as he prepares for the 2019 Gold Cup.

U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday afternoon that the U.S. Men’s National Team will face Chile in a friendly match on March 26 at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match is during the next FIFA international window, meaning that Berhalter can select a full compliment of players to play in this match.

“We’re thrilled to have an opponent of Chile’s caliber as we continue to build our team towards the Gold Cup,” Berhalter said in a statement. “Houston fans have shown fantastic support for the National Team, so we think BBVA Compass Stadium is an ideal venue to compete in.”

Ranked No. 13 in the world, Chile finished behind Peru for the final World Cup 2018 slot out of CONMEBOL on goal-difference. Arturo Vidal originally retired from international play but has since rejoined La Roja along with Alexis Sanchez and former Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel. While the veterans are on their way out, they’ll still be prepared for one last major run in this summer’s Copa America in Brazil.

The USMNT last faced Chile in a January friendly match in 2015, falling 3-2 on the road.

Live, League Cup semifinal: Chelsea v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 2:29 PM EST
Chelsea host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their League Cup semifinal on Thursday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) with the home side eager to get back to winning ways and get one over their bitter rivals.

The tie has to end on the night with penalties, if needed, as Manchester City await the winner in the final.

Spurs lead 1-0 on aggregate after the controversial first leg at Wembley Stadium where Harry Kane was awarded a penalty kick amid VAR debate.

Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli are all missing for Spurs this time, as Mauricio Pochettino must rotate his squad expertly. As for Maurizio Sarri, he has already had a pop at his Chelsea players for being difficult to motivate and he will expect to see a reaction.

In team news Chelsea start Olivier Giroud up front with Eden Hazard supporting him,

Tottenham made five changes from the team which won at Fulham, with Paolo Gazzaniga in goal and Fernando Llorente once again starts up top. Eric Dier also returns to the starting lineup.

Click on the link above to follow live updates of the action, while Pro Soccer Talk will have you covered for analysis during and after a huge League Cup clash.

LINEUPS

Thierry Henry suspended by Monaco

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
Thierry Henry’s first managerial job has not gone as expected.

And it may be over.

Uncertainty surrounds Henry’s future as the manager of Monaco, as the Ligue 1 club have suspended the legendary French striker from his normal duties as they decide whether or not he will be fired.

Monaco released a short statement Thursday where they stated: “AS Monaco has decided to suspend first-team coach Thierry Henry.”

They also confirmed that Franck Passi, Henry’s assistant who was hired in December, will take charge of first team duties.

Speculation had been rife that Henry would be fired and former manager, Leonardo Jardim, would replace him.

Henry signed his former teammate Cesc Fabregas earlier this month to try and help out his struggling side but they’ve won just five of his 20 games in charge. In their last Ligue 1 game they were smashed 5-1 by Strasbourg and then lost 3-1 to Metz in the French cup this week.

After the defeat to Strasbourg Henry apologized for swearing at opposition defender Kenny Lala.

Henry took the Monaco job in October and was tasked with leading them away from the relegation zone after Jardim was fired. The situation has got worse at the Stade Louis II, with Monaco crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in humiliating fashion and they sit second form bottom in Ligue 1.

Many raised eyebrows when Henry left his role as assistant coach of the Belgium national team and a lucrative contract with Sky Sports as a pundit to manage Monaco, and it seems as though his flirtation as a head coach will be a brief and miserable experience.

He took over a struggling side which had seen many of its star players sold off, yet again, but they still have the quality to be higher up in the Ligue 1 table than they are.