More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League dominates new list of richest clubs

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 7:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Things have been shaken up among the big boys at the top of the game, but the Premier League is strengthening its grip as a financial juggernaut.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Deloitte has released its latest list of the top 20 clubs on the planet in terms of the revenue they generated during the 2017-18 season.

The “Football Money League 2019” list sees six of the top 10 clubs come from the Premier League, with nine of the top 20 from the PL. That said, Manchester United slipped from first place to third in the list as their revenue rose by just two percent, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona jumping ahead of them into first and second respectively.

Liverpool had the biggest increase in revenue among the top 10, as it climbed by 25 percent and Chelsea’s revenue also increased a substantial amount, by 22 percent. Arsenal dropped three places to ninth in the rankings after they failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions but they remain just ahead of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain joined the Spanish giants among the top 10, while the likes of Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United were also included in the top 20. The latter shows just how well Mike Ashley is running Newcastle, at least from a business standpoint…

Below is a look at the top 20 clubs, with the revenue they generated listed on the right.

Real Madrid – $867 million
Barcelona – $798.5m
Manchester United – $769.8m
Bayern Munich – $726.9m
Manchester City – $657.6m
Paris Saint-Germain – $626.3m
Liverpool – $593.5m
Chelsea – $584.4m
Arsenal – $507.4m
Tottenham Hotspur – $494.4m
Juventus – $456.5m
Borussia Dortmund – $366.5m
Atletico Madrid – £352.2m
Inter Milan – $324.8m
Roma – $289.6m
Schalke – $281.7m
Everton – $246.5m
AC Milan – $240m
Newcastle United – $233.4m
West Ham – $228.1m

Search resumes for plane carrying Sala, pilot

AP
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

LONDON (AP) The search has resumed to find the plane that was carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala as the operation moved into its third day.

The light aircraft with the 28-year-old striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board disappeared from radar on Monday night near Guernsey in the Channel Islands. Authorities have said they don’t expect to find any survivors.

Guernsey Police said Thursday they were starting a coastal search of the islands.

Sala signed for Premier League team Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million). He was on his way to Wales after saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates in France on Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Barcelona lose in Copa first leg (again) to Sevilla

Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 23, 2019, 11:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Perhaps it’s just their way of raising the difficulty level for themselves as the four-time defending Copa del Rey winners, but Barcelona are beginning to make a habit of dropping the first leg before pulling themselves through to the next round with a second-leg comeback.

[ Transfer rumor roundup: James to Spurs, Martins to Newcastle ]

At least, that’s what Ernesto Valverde’s side will be forced to do, once again, after suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Sevilla on Wednesday. Similarly, Barca fell to Levante away from home in the first leg of the round of 16 before storming back to advance to the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory at home.

Barcelona were without Lionel Messi, who was rested alongside a handful of other regular starters.

“When you make changes you take risks,” Valverde said after the game. “But I don’t regret it, it’s what had to be done. Last season we paid the price for our participation in the Copa. This year we think it’s best to make more changes.”

Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder did the damage for Sevilla in the second half, grabbing goals in the 58th and 76th minutes. Sarabia opened the scoring with a volley to put home a cross by Quincy Promes, and Ben Yedder poked the ball past Jasper Cillessen after Ever Banega’s shot took a deflection inside the penalty area.

Barca will host the second leg at the Camp Nou next Wednesday.

USMNT, Celtic’s Tim Weah scores another debut goal (video)

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) U.S. men’s national team forward Tim Weah made it two goals in his first two games for Celtic by scoring after coming on as a second-half substitute in a 4-0 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.

Weah, the son of former AC Milan star George Weah, ran onto a through-ball and slotted home a first-time finish for Celtic’s fourth goal in the 86th minute.

The 18-year-old Weah scored on his debut for Celtic on Saturday in the Scottish Cup.

He is on loan at the Glasgow club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Celtic leads the Scottish league by one point.

Neymar limps off in tears during PSG’s French Cup victory

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
1 Comment

PARIS (AP) Neymar limped off with an apparent right foot injury after one hour of Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 French Cup win against Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The Brazil forward had just received the ball on the left when he raised his hand to seemingly signal to his coach Thomas Tuchel he was in pain, and looked to be in tears as he left the field at Parc des Princes.

Neymar limped heavily as he walked to the dressing room, consoled by a PSG staff member, and looked upset as he wiped his face with his right arm.

PSG confirmed that Neymar re-injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The club said said that the method of treatment will depend on how the problem evolves over the next few days. “All therapeutic options will be considered,” read a statement.

It was unclear how Neymar sustained his latest injury but he had been on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from midfielder Anthony Goncalves earlier in the match.

Television images then later showed Neymar rolling off his sock and pointing to the side of his right foot, which he also fractured nearly exactly one year ago while playing in the French league against Marseille.

“Neymar is worried, because it’s the same foot, the right foot, in the same area,” Tuchel said. “There’s no news for the moment, he’s gone to hospital. I need to wait for the doctor to give me news about Ney.”

Last February, Neymar cracked the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and he underwent surgery back home in Brazil. Although he recovered in time for the World Cup last summer, he was not at his best in Russia.

Tuchel said Neymar was not protected enough on the pitch.

“The referee didn’t whistle on one occasion, then two, then three and after that he ended up twisting his foot,” Tuchel said.

But interviewed after the match by broadcaster Eurosport, Goncalves expressed no sympathy for Neymar and even suggested the injury is a direct result of how he plays.

“It’s his style. But if you play like that don’t complain if you take some knocks after,” Goncalves said. “He’s a great player, and I respect the player he is, but we’re not here so he has fun at our expense. We’re not here to make him look good.”

Goncalves suggested Neymar, who has a tendency to showboat and even toy with opposing players with his skillful trickery, lacks humility.

“If he wants to have fun, we’ll respond with the weapons we have. We have a jersey to defend. We’re not here for a laugh,” Goncalves said. “He can amuse himself, that’s his style and I think people come to watch that. But he shouldn’t come and moan about it afterward (and) he likes to do that. It’s part of his arsenal and we respond in our way.”

Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey also said Neymar’s attitude is all wrong.

“Sometimes when you’ve gone too far, you have to face up to it,” Laurey said. “I can understand my players having enough of players who are looking to tease them, mock them. It’s right that after a while it also catches up with him. I’m all for protecting players, but there are limits. When you make a pass that comes off your back, you’re mocking a bit.”

Strasbourg defender Pablo Martinez added: “Of course he’s a marvelous player, but because of his attitude he’s not someone I like on the pitch. Apart from teasing you, he talks to you badly.”

Tuchel now faces an anxious wait as the extent of Neymar’s injury is determined.

PSG travels to play Manchester United in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match on Feb. 12 and is already sweating on the fitness of key midfielder Marco Verratti after he sprained his ankle last weekend.

Two months ago, Neymar was substituted with a groin injury during the first half of Brazil’s friendly against Cameroon on Nov. 20.