Getty Images

Premier League transfer needs: Final week of the window

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
One week ladies and gents, that is all we have left.

Until the January transfer window slams shut in the Premier League, of course. Sorry for sparking any apocalyptic thoughts among you…

Anyway, with the transfer window closing at 6 p.m. ET next Thursday, Jan. 31, there are still plenty of PL clubs who have yet to make a single signing and are coy on the possibility of adding to their squads. There are also plenty of players praying for a big move, or just a switch to somewhere they can lock down some guaranteed playing time.

You just know everyone loves a last-minute bargain.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the business each of the Premier League’s clubs should do if they dip into the market in the final seven days.

Tick-tock…

Arsenal
Key transfer needs: Center back, CM – Unai Emery has had so many injuries in defense that he needs to add cover, but he’s already said he can only bring players in on loan. With Aaron Ramsey agreeing his move to Juventus for the summer, Denis Suarez seems to be coming in on loan from Barcelona, but do Arsenal really need another central midfielder? Getting a new center back in should be the priority and although they’ve been linked with Eric Bailly, that seems like a long shot.

Bournemouth
Key transfer needs: None – They’ve done their business nice and early with Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke arriving from Liverpool, then promising young Welsh center back Chris Mepham arriving from Brentford for $15 million. With Jermain Defoe moving to Rangers, buying Solanke was a big risk at $24.1 million but he has bags of potential and Eddie Howe will think he can develop that talent a la David Brooks, Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson. Clyne is only on loan, but you can see a permanent deal happening this summer. Mepham could be a long-term replacement for Nathan Ake, who reportedly has a buy-back clause in his contract and his former club Chelsea are keen to exercise it.

Brighton & Hove Albion
Key transfer need: Central midfield – Some extra depth in central midfield is all that is needed, as Chris Hughton has a strong squad and the quality of his starting XI doesn’t drop significantly when a regular is replaced. Having some extra nous in central midfield would be a good move, but not essential. The Seagulls probably won’t sign anyone.

Burnley
Key transfer needs: Winger, attacking midfielder – Injuries to key players in attack have hampered Burnley for most of this season, and with their defense sorted out in recent weeks and Tom Heaton back in goal, they are shored up at the back. They could do with adding more creativity in the final third but Sean Dyche will be hesitant to spend big.

Cardiff City
Key transfer needs: Striker, defenders – There is real work to do for Cardiff to seal some signings, and with the tragic situation regarding their club-record signing Emiliano Sala they are likely without a new forward to push them away from the relegation zone. Cardiff do not have a big budget and will have to wait for the last minute. They will have to get creative and look at loan deals, as Neil Warnock was angry to lose out to Bournemouth for Nathaniel Clyne.

Chelsea
Key transfer needs: Central midfield – With Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud misfiring, Maurizio Sarri needed a new striker and he finally got one: Gonzalo Higuain arrived initially on loan from Juventus and will be tasked with putting away the copious chances Chelsea create. Cesc Fabregas left for Monaco and Sarri wants a new central midfielder, but a $55 million move for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella seems unlikely, while Leandro Paredes seems to be heading to PSG instead. Maybe just play Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Ross Barkley more, Maurizio?

Crystal Palace
Key transfer needs: Striker, striker, striker… – Roy Hodgson needs one thing to turn this team into a midtable side: a striker. Michy Batshuayi has been mentioned on several occasions but Hodgson has had to rely on less than prolific Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew for goals. Palace are set elsewhere, but need a new targetman. If they don’t sign anyone, at least Christian Benteke is  now back from injury. Reports that Borussia Dortmund want to sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer are worrying for Palace, but the Ivory Coast winger would demand a huge transfer fee if he did leave Selhurst Park. All of the focus should be adding help for Wilf as the Eagles aim to push away from a relegation battle in the final months of the season.

Everton
Key transfer needs: Striker, center back – The Toffees need a new center forward too, as Cenk Tosun‘s move just hasn’t worked out and Dominic Calvert-Lewin may not cut the mustard at the top level. Richarlison has had to play through the middle a lot this season and he is clearly better coming off the left. Jean-Kevin Augustin has been linked with a move to the Toffees, as well as other PL clubs, but he may be too expensive after a big outlay on new players over the past 12 months. Perhaps getting Michy Batshuayi in on loan makes more sense? As for defense, Kurt Zouma, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have had rollercoaster campaigns and getting them extra cover, especially in a 3-4-3 formation, is vital.

Fulham
Key transfer needs: Center back, full backs – Claudio Ranieri has improved this Fulham defense significantly but this may be all he can do with his group of players. Gary Cahill has been linked with a loan move from Chelsea and Ranieri could do with strengthening both full back positions and adding two new center backs. Going forward they look more than adequate, and added Ryan Babel on loan to help with that, but there’s no real balance in this team. Gary Cahill was linked with a move to Fulham on loan, and his experienced would be helpful for plenty of teams at the bottom of the table.

Huddersfield Town
Key transfer needs: Everywhere – It is quite simple, Huddersfield need to spend big in the transfer window or they are going to get relegated. It seems they’re already resigned to their fate. Jason Puncheon has arrived from Crystal Palace on loan and has made a difference, but top quality in midfield and attack is needed. Losing Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams for a key part of the season was a blow. The Terriers know they will have to add a few new players in the next week to give themselves a chance of staying up, but that likely depends on how they get on in their next game.

Leicester City
Key transfer needs: Striker, central midfield – With Vicente Iborra sold to Villarreal, there is a hole in central midfield for Claude Puel to plug. Up top the likes of Shinji Okazaki and Kelechi Iheanacho continue to deliver lackluster displays and Jamie Vardy really needs some support. Bringing in a strong center forward who can link up with Vardy would be ideal. But Leicester probably won’t spend anything.

Liverpool
Key transfer needs: Defenders – Injuries have hit Jurgen Klopp‘s side hard in this area of the pitch, but Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be back fit soon. Maybe a young defender or right back who can be developed is the way to go. Either way, Liverpool don’t need to do anything in the final days of the window.

Manchester City
Key transfer needs: Left back, defensive midfielder – Benjamin Mendy‘s injury problems mean that left back is the main area needed to strengthen in. Pep Guardiola‘s plan to play Fabian Delph there worked last season, but not so much this season, while Oleksandr Zinchenko hasn’t settled in that role. Aymeric Laporte has plugged the gap for now, but a long-term left back to challenge Mendy is badly needed. A long-term replacement for Fernandinho is needed too, as the Brazilian is badly missed when he’s been out injured. A few names thrown around to come into central midfield include Declan Rice (despite his new contract at West Ham) and Everton Soares, while City were priced out of a deal for Frankie de Jong as he signed for Barcelona.

Manchester United
Key transfer needs: Center back, left back – Defensively United need some serious help, as their stable of center backs are getting by in games but David De Gea is usually bailing them out. Luke Shaw is their only real option at left back, with Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young able to play there out of position in a pinch. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably won’t be allowed to spend money as he isn’t the permanent boss.

Newcastle United
Key transfer needs: Striker, central midfielder, winger – Now, it is very unlikely Rafael Benitez will be given money to spend in January, but he does need to strengthen in a few areas. Defensively they are solid enough and after Jordan Lukaku arrived from Lazio on loan they are all set. But going forward he is woefully short of quality options. Extra quality off the wing, a No. 10 and a striker to partner Salomon Rondon is needed. Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United has been linked with a move to St James’ Park but the Magpies are baulking at the $35 million transfer fee and Atlanta will let this run until the final hours of the window as they are in no rush. Benitez will be pulling his hair out right about now, as Newcastle just need a few reinforcements to push well clear of the relegation zone.  Another club which could use Batshuayi to strengthen their attack.

Southampton
Key transfer needs: Winger, striker, center back – Saints have yet to bring in a new signing, while Wesley Hoedt, Manolo Gabbiadini and Steven Davis have all been moved on and Cedric is on his way out. It seems like Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen to head to his former club RB Leipzig add the likes of Dayot Upamecano or Willi Orban to shore up his defensive unit, while adding Jean-Kevin Augustin, also from Leipzig, would be a major coup. Time is ticking for Saints, and their biggest need is for a new speedy striker to challenge Danny Ings, Michael Obefemi, Shane Long.

Tottenham Hotspur
Key transfer needs: Central midfield, striker – The latter has become essential given injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Heung-Min Son‘s absence throughout January has also hurt Spurs. It is unlikely they will do any business in the final week of the window, even after selling Mousa Dembele to the Chinese Super League. Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp will be asked to step into prominent roles in midfield in the final months of the season and that’s the great thing about Mauricio Pochettino: he loves giving young players a chance to shine.

Watford
Key transfer need: Center back – It is unlikely Watford will do much business but if they do, a new center back should be a priority. The Hornets are going along nicely under Javi Gracia and their squad looks extremely strong. If Abdoulaye Doucoure forces a move then it will be tough, but it is likely he will leave in the summer.

West Ham United
Key transfer needs: Striker – The Hammers are pretty set and spent a lot of money in the summer but Marko Arnautovic‘s stance that he wants to leave for the Chinese Super League has complicated what should have been a quiet window. Javier Hernandez reportedly wants out, while Andy Carroll is struggling after his latest return from injury. If Arnie is allowed to leave, Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez is said to top their list of replacement strikers. Batshuayi could be a short-term fix until the summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Key transfer need: Striker – Recent wins have shown the strength Nuno Espirito Santo already has in his squad. Having another option for Raul Jimenez up top would be handy if they are going to finish seventh and qualify for Europe. A move for Tammy Abraham fell through, and although they’ve been linked with Jean-Kevin Augustin too, they may not spend at all.

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 12:36 PM EST
The latest Premier League player Power Rankings are out, and there is a lot of movement and new entries across the creme de la creme.

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United all feature, as Arsenal also have a few new entries after their big win against Chelsea. The latter have nobody in the top 20…

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Up 5
  2. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) – New entry
  3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  4. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – New entry
  5. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – New entry
  6. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 1
  7. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) – New entry
  8. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) – Even
  9. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 8
  10. Fernandinho (Man City) – Down 1
  11. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) – New entry
  12. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – New entry
  13. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 4
  14. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 4
  15. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 4
  16. Raheem Sterling (Man City) –  Down 3
  17. Aymeric Laporte (Man City) – Down 3
  18. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – New entry
  19. Fabian Schar (Newcastle United) – New entry
  20. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

Atlanta United sign Argentine star Pity Martinez

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Gonzalo “Pity” Martinez has finally arrived at Atlanta United.

The Argentine playmaker becomes the latest Designated Player to arrive at the reigning MLS Cup champions from South America, as the 25-year-old joined from River Plate for a reported $17 million transfer fee.

If that fee is correct that is the highest-ever transfer fee paid by an MLS club for a player.

Martinez was crowned the top player in South America in 2018 and his arrival will likely see Miguel Almiron leave ATL in the coming days. The latter has been long-linked with a move to Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Discussing Pity’s arrival in MLS, Atlanta’s vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said he is “an attacking player who can play wide or centrally. His abilities complement our style of play and we expect him to make a smooth transition to MLS.”

Pity is delighted to finally seal his move to Atlanta and play for their new manager Frank De Boer.

“I’m very excited to come to Major League Soccer and to join Atlanta United,” Martinez said. “The club has shown a lot of trust in me and I’m looking forward to working with Frank de Boer and my teammates to continue making history at the club.”

This is a big moment for Atlanta and MLS.

Being able to sign Pity from River Plate continues their strong link with the South American market as Almiron and Josef Martinez have been stars, while Ezequiel Barco played a key role in leading them to MLS Cup in 2018 after his arrival from River Plate for $15 million. Barco’s signing was the previous record transfer fee for MLS until Pity’s arrival.

Signing the top player in South American soccer in his prime is a significant step for MLS and it cements Atlanta’s incredible quality, and depth, in their squad.

Despite the departure of Gerardo “Tata” Martino as manager last month — after he led them to two hugely successful opening years as a franchise — FDB will have the best squad in MLS by a country mile to work with.

It is pretty clear that Pity Martinez will become one of the faces of MLS in the years to come.

Search for plane carrying Sala ends with no sign of wreckage, survivors

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
The search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala has been called off.

After a third day of searching the sea surrounding the Channel Islands in the English Channel, Guernsey police have announced that they have “taken the difficult decision to end the search” and that “next of kin have been informed” of the decision.

The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales disappeared from radars on Monday evening near Guernsey. The pilot, David Ibbotson, was the only other person on board the aircraft and both he and Sala have not been found.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to close to $19 million. The striker was on his way to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Vincent Tan, the owner of Cardiff City, released the following statement after it was confirmed the search for Sala and Ibbotson had been called off.

“Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core. We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career. Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League,” Tan said. “The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support. We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families.”

Outlets in Argentine have revealed that Sala sent Whatsapp messages to friends and family saying he was scared and there was an issue with the plane.

Below is the statement in full from Guernsey police.

Transfer rumor roundup: Zaha to Dortmund, Bailly to Arsenal, Cedric to Inter

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 9:33 AM EST
Wilfried Zaha has been targeted by Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to replace outgoing winger Christian Pulisic.

Zaha, 26, only signed a new long-term deal with Palace in the summer, but the Ivory Coast international has failed to find his best form in recent months after a few injury issues.

Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Zaha’s agent has spoken to Dortmund: “Sky sources understand initial talks have been held between Dortmund and Zaha’s representatives.”

Often touted as the best player outside of the top six in the Premier League, it would be a huge blow for Palace if they sold Zaha. Dortmund would have to pay a huge transfer fee to pry Zaha away from Selhurst Park but they can offer him UEFA Champions League action almost every season.

Plus, given the huge success former PL players have recently had in the Bundesliga, this may be a move which intrigues Zaha. Many believe he will end up at one of the Premier League’s big boys, but perhaps Palace would rather sell him to a Bundesliga club if they have to cash in on their star man.

Manchester United Eric Bailly has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although the London Evening Standard stated that there has been no direct contact in the Ivory Coast center back from the Gunners.

Asked about the reported interest in Bailly from Arsenal, United’s caretaker manager didn’t exactly talk down a move.

“I’m not surprised if they do. That’s just one of those things. There’s always speculation and it’s not a big surprise,” Solskjaer said.

Given Arsenal’s defensive injuries, this interest would make sense as Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis are probably their first-choice center backs, but then only Shkodran Mustafi is around as back up with Rob Holding out injured and Nacho Monreal struggling with knocks and more comfortable at left back. Several Arsenal defenders have suffered many injuries in recent seasons and it is certainly a position which needs strengthening in the next few transfer windows.

Bailly, 24, hasn’t been a regular at United since Solskjaer arrived and even in Jose Mourinho’s last few months in charge he put in several shaky displays. He hasn’t played for United since he was sent off in their 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Dec. 30, with Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 but he has just 18 months left on his current contract so selling him now would see the Red Devils recoup a chunk of the $40 million they paid Villarreal for him over two years ago.

That said, Arsenal’s current policy of only being able to sign players on loan in January may scupper this move but maybe a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer would suit Bailly, United and the Gunners best?

Cedric Soares seems to be edging close to a Southampton exit. According to Sky Sport in Italy, Inter Milan is in “advanced talks” with Saints about buying the Portuguese international.

Soares, 27, has lost his place as a regular for Saints since Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived in December. Teenager Yan Valery came in while Cedric was out injured and has impressed, and with Hasenhuttl having to sell before he can buy this will be a useful way for him to reshuffle the squad he inherited.

A pacey right back who is comfortable on the ball, Cedric arrived at Saints from Sporting Lisbon in 2015 and has made 104 PL appearances. He also broke into the Portugal side as a regular and won EURO 2016 as their right back, and played in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With Cedric on his way out, Manolo Gabbiadini already sold to Sampdoria, Steven Davis leaving for Glasgow Rangers on a free and Wesley Hoedt loaned out to Celta Vigo, Saints have trimmed their squad impressively in January.

All of that should lead to a few incomings between now and Deadline Day next Thursday, as Hasenhuttl has been linked with a move for Jean-Kevin Augustin and Willi Orban from his former club RB Leipzig.