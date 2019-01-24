Search for plane carrying Sala ends with no sign of wreckage, survivors

Wilfried Zaha has been targeted by Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund to replace outgoing winger Christian Pulisic.

Zaha, 26, only signed a new long-term deal with Palace in the summer, but the Ivory Coast international has failed to find his best form in recent months after a few injury issues.

Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Zaha’s agent has spoken to Dortmund: “Sky sources understand initial talks have been held between Dortmund and Zaha’s representatives.”

Often touted as the best player outside of the top six in the Premier League, it would be a huge blow for Palace if they sold Zaha. Dortmund would have to pay a huge transfer fee to pry Zaha away from Selhurst Park but they can offer him UEFA Champions League action almost every season.

Plus, given the huge success former PL players have recently had in the Bundesliga, this may be a move which intrigues Zaha. Many believe he will end up at one of the Premier League’s big boys, but perhaps Palace would rather sell him to a Bundesliga club if they have to cash in on their star man.

Manchester United Eric Bailly has been linked with a move to Arsenal, although the London Evening Standard stated that there has been no direct contact in the Ivory Coast center back from the Gunners.

Asked about the reported interest in Bailly from Arsenal, United’s caretaker manager didn’t exactly talk down a move.

“I’m not surprised if they do. That’s just one of those things. There’s always speculation and it’s not a big surprise,” Solskjaer said.

Given Arsenal’s defensive injuries, this interest would make sense as Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis are probably their first-choice center backs, but then only Shkodran Mustafi is around as back up with Rob Holding out injured and Nacho Monreal struggling with knocks and more comfortable at left back. Several Arsenal defenders have suffered many injuries in recent seasons and it is certainly a position which needs strengthening in the next few transfer windows.

Bailly, 24, hasn’t been a regular at United since Solskjaer arrived and even in Jose Mourinho’s last few months in charge he put in several shaky displays. He hasn’t played for United since he was sent off in their 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Dec. 30, with Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016 but he has just 18 months left on his current contract so selling him now would see the Red Devils recoup a chunk of the $40 million they paid Villarreal for him over two years ago.

That said, Arsenal’s current policy of only being able to sign players on loan in January may scupper this move but maybe a loan deal with an option to buy in the summer would suit Bailly, United and the Gunners best?

Cedric Soares seems to be edging close to a Southampton exit. According to Sky Sport in Italy, Inter Milan is in “advanced talks” with Saints about buying the Portuguese international.

Soares, 27, has lost his place as a regular for Saints since Ralph Hasenhuttl arrived in December. Teenager Yan Valery came in while Cedric was out injured and has impressed, and with Hasenhuttl having to sell before he can buy this will be a useful way for him to reshuffle the squad he inherited.

A pacey right back who is comfortable on the ball, Cedric arrived at Saints from Sporting Lisbon in 2015 and has made 104 PL appearances. He also broke into the Portugal side as a regular and won EURO 2016 as their right back, and played in 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With Cedric on his way out, Manolo Gabbiadini already sold to Sampdoria, Steven Davis leaving for Glasgow Rangers on a free and Wesley Hoedt loaned out to Celta Vigo, Saints have trimmed their squad impressively in January.

All of that should lead to a few incomings between now and Deadline Day next Thursday, as Hasenhuttl has been linked with a move for Jean-Kevin Augustin and Willi Orban from his former club RB Leipzig.

