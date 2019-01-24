More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Search for plane carrying Sala ends with no sign of wreckage, survivors

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
The search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala has been called off.

After a third day of searching the sea surrounding the Channel Islands in the English Channel, Guernsey Police have announced that they have “taken the difficult decision to end the search” and that “next of kin have been informed” of the decision.

The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales disappeared from radars on Monday evening near Alderney. The pilot, David Ibbotson, was the only other person on board the aircraft and both he and Sala have not been found.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be close to $19 million. The striker was on his way to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Vincent Tan, the owner of Cardiff City, released the following statement after it was confirmed the search for Sala and Ibbotson had been called off.

“Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core. We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career. Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League,” Tan said. “The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support. We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families.”

Outlets in Argentine have revealed that Sala sent Whatsapp messages to friends and family saying he was scared and there was an issue with the plane.

Below is the statement in full from Guernsey police.

Emery fears broken jaw for Arsenal defender Koscielny

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 7:46 PM EST
Things are getting worse for Arsenal on the injury front as their defensive line continues to take hits from all angles.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said they fear Laurent Koscielny has suffered a broken jaw after a clash with Romelu Lukaku in the 3-1 FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

Koscielny departed in the 64th minute after falling hard in a tangle with Lukaku. He received treatment on the field that resulted in a lengthy delay, and it was clear he was struggling with a facial injury.

The Frenchman’s injury is an even bigger blow to Arsenal considering fellow central defender Sokratis was forced off in the first half with an ankle injury from landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge. That, coupled with Hector Bellerin‘s lengthy absence from a torn ACL suffered just a few weeks ago, has left the Arsenal defense in tatters.

It’s not the first time this season that the Gunners have struggled with injuries to their back line. Rob Holding, like Bellerin, is out for the year with an ACL tear. Koscielny himself missed nearly the entire first half of the season after recovering from his own ACL tear, while Sead Kolasinac dealt with a knee injury that left him sidelined for the first three months. Nacho Monreal missed nearly two full months with a hamstring injury, and 21-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos has struggled with a groin problem for most of the season. Shkodran Mustafi missed three matches in December with a hamstring problem, while Sokratis has been one of the more consistent presences for Arsenal this season, but has had ankle problems crop up this season before his injury on Friday.

Arsenal has even suffered injury problems to its defensive line before this season, with Arsene Wenger facing the same situation in his final few years in charge. Monreal, a left-back naturally, was forced deputized in central defense for a significant portion of Wenger’s final season in charge of Arsenal.

Solskjaer praises “proper” Man United victory over Arsenal

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 5:47 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won each and every one of his first eight games in charge of Manchester United, but even more impressively is his ability to do so while returning the optics of the Manchester United glory days. After years of watching Jose Mourinho squads defend constantly and imperfectly, Red Devil fans are falling in love with watching Solskjaer’s team play – and, of course, win.

After the 3-1 FA Cup win over Arsenal, Solskjaer did himself even more favors, harkening back to the times of Sir Alex Ferguson, and making clear his intent to return the tactics to those times.

“Today we looked more like a proper team,” Solskjaer said. “We were structured and that was classic Manchester United counter-attacking. There are so many examples of that against Arsenal – [Wayne] Rooney, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Ji-Sung] Park and we showed them those videos.”

Just the image of Solskjaer showing the current squad videos of old Manchester United glory days is sure to get the fans excited, as many felt the identity of the club was robbed during the Mourinho days. The Norwegian even name dropped himself, harkening back to a goal he scored for the club against Arsenal back in his playing days.

“If you go through the history and the games against Arsenal, even I scored in ’97 after defending a corner kick, and everyone knows about the classic Champions League goal with Park, Rooney and Ronaldo.” The goal Solskjaer is referring to took place in February of their 96/97 title-winning season, with the Norwegian scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

On Friday, Alexis Sanchez scored the opener against his former club on a fantastic pass from Romelu Lukaku right through the heart of the Arsenal defense, but it was United’s second and third goals that truly made Solskjaer happy. The second came just past the half-hour mark – much like Solskjaer’s against the Gunners referenced earlier – as Lukaku sprung free down the right when Laurent Koscielny failed to apply an offside trap properly. That began a sequence that finished with Jesse Lingard finishing with ease from the penalty spot on a three-on-two break. United’s third came just eight minutes from full-time as Paul Pogba snatched the ball in midfield and sprinted down the middle, and while his shot was saved by Petr Cech, Anthony Martial was there to gobble up the rebound and finish off the game.

Solskjaer knows that while Mourinho preached defending, his philosophy emphasized utilizing those defensive victories into offensive results. “[It was] a fantastic pass from Rom [for the opener], but the number two and three goals were classic Manchester United counter attacks,” Solskjaer said. “Started by defending properly.”

Manchester United is a club dripping in history, and fans expect the past to have an influence on the present. That can’t always be the case, but with a former player in charge, Solskjaer is proving that there’s nothing wrong with living in the past.

Newcastle loan for Jordan Lukaku off after failed medical

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
Newcastle’s proposed loan deal for Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku has collapsed, the club announced on Friday.

Lukaku had reportedly arrived in Newcastle for a medical, and the club confirmed that the medical did indeed take place. While Newcastle’s statement on Friday did not give a reason for the sudden collapse of the loan deal, local reporters have claimed that Lukaku failed his medical.

“Newcastle United can confirm that Jordan Lukaku will not be joining the club,” the Magpies released in a statement. “The defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission to travel by Lazio. It has now been decided that a loan deal will not be pursued. We wish Jordan all the best for the future.”

The alarm bells began to rang on the Lukaku deal earlier on Friday, when Rafa Benitez failed to confirm the deal was close during his weekly press conference. When asked about the deal, Benitez said, “I will not talk about transfers. Any name or any player. I am getting a lot of names from Lee the director of communications but I will not talk about anyone.” It was surprising that Benitez would not confirm the deal, as it was being widely reported at the time and was understandably close to completion.

Newcastle fans are desperate for squad reinforcements with the club battling relegation, sitting 17th in the Premier League table with 21 points, just two clear of the drop zone. Lukaku was meant to provide cover on the left wing, with Matt Ritchie forced into a wing-back role in Benitez’s recent 3-CB system, and Paul Dummett failing to make the last two matchday squads. Lukaku’s deal reportedly had a buy clause at the end of the season, allowing the Magpies to potentially spend a club record $25 million to complete the deal permanently.

Lukaku will be disappointed at the failed deal, having amassed just 170 minutes of Serie A time with Lazio this season among seven appearances, six of which have come off the bench. Meanwhile, Newcastle fans will also be frustrated, as they have grown increasingly vocal of owner Mike Ashley’s penny-pinching policy in recent transfer windows.

Son will return to Spurs after South Korea eliminated from Asian Cup

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Amid a torrid of injuries to the attacking ranks, Tottenham will see a frontline player return than expected, a welcome sight for Spurs fans even if it comes with a twinge of guilt.

South Korea was eliminated from the 2019 Asian Cup in the quarterfinals after a surprising 1-0 loss to Qatar, releasing Heung-Min Son for a return to Premier League play.

Despite the bittersweet return for Son, it’s a sight for sore Spurs fan eyes. Prolific striker Harry Kane is out until March with ankle ligament damage, while replacement striker Fernando Llorente has been terrible in his place, poking in an own-goal against Fulham in Premier League play and struggling against Chelsea in the League Cup loss. There was talk of deputizing Lucas Moura up front against the Blues after Llorente’s poor showing against Fulham, but that to this point has not materialized.

Midfielder Dele Alli is also out for significant time with a hamstring injury, while Moussa Sissokho has missed time of late with a knee injury, although the latter could be on his way back soon. Danny Rose and Serge Aurier also have struggled with injuries in recent games, with both coming off injured against Chelsea after Spurs had already used all its substitutes.

“I know many people expected big things of us. I’m so upset that I haven’t been able to produce my best,” said Son after the loss to Qatar. “It’s a reminder to us that there are no teams in Asia we can take lightly.”

Son’s return may not be in time for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace in FA Cup play, and even if he were to return in time, Mauricio Pochettino may not want to use him after tournament play and lengthy travel, even with all the holes in the squad.