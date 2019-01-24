More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Search for plane carrying Sala ends with no sign of wreckage, survivors

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
The search for the plane carrying Emiliano Sala has been called off.

After a third day of searching the sea surrounding the Channel Islands in the English Channel, Guernsey Police have announced that they have “taken the difficult decision to end the search” and that “next of kin have been informed” of the decision.

The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales disappeared from radars on Monday evening near Alderney. The pilot, David Ibbotson, was the only other person on board the aircraft and both he and Sala have not been found.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be close to $19 million. The striker was on his way to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Vincent Tan, the owner of Cardiff City, released the following statement after it was confirmed the search for Sala and Ibbotson had been called off.

“Monday evening’s news shook everyone at Cardiff City FC to the core. We were looking forward to providing Emiliano with the next step in his life and career. Those who met Emiliano described a good-natured and humble young man who was eager to impress in the Premier League,” Tan said. “The response from the football community has been truly touching and we place on record our sincere thanks to those who have sent messages of support. We also thank everyone involved with the search and rescue operation, and continue to pray for Emiliano, David Ibbotson and their families.”

Outlets in Argentine have revealed that Sala sent Whatsapp messages to friends and family saying he was scared and there was an issue with the plane.

Below is the statement in full from Guernsey police.

Reports: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi hands in transfer request to force Bayern move

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
As far as Callum Hudson-Odoi is concerned, the time for the next step of his career has arrived, and it doesn’t involve Chelsea, the club that has developed and nurtured him from the age of seven.

Now 18 years old and having shone brightly in his handful of appearances for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi is seeking a regular first-team place and he’s willing to leave west London London England to prove his worth. According to multiple reports out of the UK, Hudson-Odoi has submitted an official transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The six-time Bundesliga champions have been linked with a $25-million deal for the London-born forward in recent weeks. With no new assurances he’ll be given first-team opportunities, Hudson-Odoi recently rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new contract that would reportedly pay him north of $110,000 per week. Rather than going the route of loan after loan, which has become synonymous with Chelsea academy products for the past decade, Hudson-Odoi prefers the stability of a permanent move — even abroad.

When you consider that Bayern remain one of the biggest clubs in the world — an absolute behemoth in their domestic league, whether or not they’ll eventually win their seventh straight Bundesliga title this season — it all seems a bit backwards that a young player views a perennial Champions League contender like Bayern a better place to earn playing time than, say, a yo-yo-ing (not to mention, aging) top-four Premier League side like Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi will have no doubt seen the success and rise to prominence of Jadon Sancho since making his move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. 19-year-old Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is currently on loan to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, where he’s enjoying a successful spell of his own with six goals in 13 appearances (five starts).

For far too long, English players were hesitant to insistent against moving abroad, for any number of reasons. However, in recent years, it’s become increasingly clear that the place to come of age is any number of countries and clubs elsewhere on the continent.

Three or five years from now, PL clubs — maybe even Chelsea or Man City — will pay upward of $75 million to bring players like Hudson-Odoi and Sancho back to the PL, when a bit of patience and trust in their in-house youngsters could have saved them tens of millions — if not hundreds of millions by then — of dollars. Not only is testing themselves abroad a smart route for a number of elite young players, but it’s also a market inefficiency that dozens of clubs should be looking to exploit.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

West Ham fall victim to FA Cupset at hands of Wimbledon

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
Saturday was a day of Cupsets in the FA Cup — at least in the day’s late games — as West Ham United were the second Premier League side to be knocked out by lower-league opposition.

AFC Wimbledon, who currently sit bottom of League One, raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 46th minute and managed to hold on for a 4-2 victory at Kingsmeadow. Championship side Millwall bounced a PL side of their own, Everton, from the competition earlier on Saturday.

Since Wimbledon was reformed as a club in 2002, the Dons’ deepest run in the FA Cup was previously the third round. On Monday, theirs will be one of 16 names in the draw for the fifth round.

The game was mostly dominated by West Ham for the opening half-hour, but the Hammers were visibly shaken after going a goal down in the 34th minute (Kwesi Appiah), doubly so when the Dons made it 2-0 in the 41st (Scott Wagstaff).

Manuel Pellegrini made a triple-change at halftime — bringing off all three of Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Grady Diangana — but it made little difference from the outset of the second half. Wagstaff made it 3-0 less than 60 seconds after the restart.

West Ham got as close as 3-2, thanks to goals scored by Lucas Perez (57th minute) and Felipe Anderson (71st), but Toby Sibbick restored the home side’s two-goal lead with a tap-in header in the 88th minute.

Mexico, PSV star Lozano stretchered off with head injury

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was stretchered off the field not long after scoring a first-half brace in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-1 victory over Groningen on Saturday.

Lozano was on the wrong end of an aerial challenge for the ball from Groningen defender Tim Handwerker near midfield during first-half stoppage time. Handwerker’s head made contact with the side of Lozano’s head before the Mexican star immediately tumbled to the ground.

The 23-year-old, who recently won the 2018 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year award, was seen continuously moving his arms and legs as he was assessed by trainers and doctors on the field. He was reportedly sent directly to the hospital for further evaluation.

The victory, sealed by Lozano’s goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, sent PSV five points clear of second-place Ajax. Lozano (13 goals in 19 league appearances) is tied for second in the Golden Boot race, two behind teammate Luuk De Jong.

Lozano appears positioned to be the next CONCACAF star to make a big-money move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, following in the footsteps of U.S. men’s national team wonderkid Christian Pulisic’s impending move to Chelsea. Here’s hoping for nothing but good news for Lozano and a speedy return to the field.

Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 3:12 PM EST
Arsenal are in talks with Inter Milan about signing Ivan Perisic, according to the BBC and Sky Italy.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Perisic, 29, is said to be keen on an exit from Inter and the Croatian winger has long been linked with a move to Manchester United. However, per the reports, Arsenal want to loan Perisic initially and then an option to buy him for $46.2 million in the summer.

He has scored three goals and added five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, and shone at the World Cup as Croatia were runners up.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

The reports go on to state that Inter only want to sell Perisic in January and will not loan him out.

Unai Emery has previously said that Arsenal could only afford loan deals in January, which enraged fans but is understandable given their huge outlay on Mesut Ozil’s new contract, plus bringing in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent seasons.

Is this a deal which the Gunners really need to do?

They’re losing Aaron Ramsey in the summer on a free transfer to Juventus and it appears that Denis Suarez will arrive from Barcelona to replace him in central midfield. Suarez is linked with a loan move before the window shuts, but a midfielder, nor a winger, shouldn’t be high on Emery’s wish list.

With several poor defensive displays this season, plus a recent batch of injuries, beefing up defensive options should surely be the long-term plan for Emery. Maybe he can’t get in the defenders he wants in January so is instead looking elsewhere to strengthen, and there’s no doubting Perisic’s pedigree.

But with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette and Aubameyang around in the attacking areas and Emery playing narrow 4-3-2-1 or 3-4-2-1 formations, bringing in Perisic doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Then again, Arsenal gonna Arsenal…

Sky Sports claim that West Ham United will break their transfer record to bring in Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.

Gomez, 22, has a release clause in his contract of over $57 million and per the report he could sign for West Ham in January and then be loaned back to Celta Vigo for the rest of the season. The La Liga outfit is struggling in the table and need Gomez’s goals to help with their bid against relegation.

Given the situation regarding Marko Arnautovic, who has now said he will remain at West Ham despite a huge offer to go and play in China, this would be a smart move from the Hammers.

Securing Gomez ahead of the summer is smart business, as the Uruguayan forward will be in demand after scoring 26 La Liga goals for a struggling Celta side over the past season-and-a-half. Gomez is a powerful forward who can hold up the ball and stretch defenses with runs in-behind, and with Andy Carroll out of contract in the summer, Arnautovic potentially leaving and Javier Hernandez reportedly wanting to leave in January, Manuel Pellegrini needs to have some long-term stability up top.

Following the big-money signing of Felipe Anderson last summer, it is clear West Ham are now buying quality over quantity. And after the signing of free agent Samir Nasri, Declan Rice signing a new long-term contract and the additions of Diop, Fabianski and Balbuena last summer, the Hammers are suddenly making plenty of smart moves in the transfer market.

That is not something we could say often, if at all, about their dealings in recent years.