Arnautovic announces stay at West Ham amid Chinese offer

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has confirmed on social media that he will return to play for West Ham amid a big-money offer from a pair of Chinese clubs that has seen the 29-year-old sit out the last Premier League match.

According to reports across England, Chinese clubs Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande have shown interest in the Austrian, and West Ham rejected a bid of $46 million earlier this winter. Arnautovic was reported to be interested in the offer and sat out last Saturday’s match with Bournemouth as he worked out his future.

Sky Sports reports that West Ham informed a bid of $66 million would be enough to see him move away from Olympic Stadium, but that did not materialize.

“Dear West Ham fans,” Arnautovic wrote on a post on his Instagram story, a sector of Instagram that gives posts a shelf life of 24 hours. “I guess it’s no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have to admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family.”

“I’ve given 100% to my club duties but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife, and the rest of my family. I have no decided to put all the writings and speculation. I’m a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play in football. It’s clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope that the West Ham fans have always seen that. The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the [FA] Cup. Let’s focus on the rest of the season together and let them bubbles fly. COYI.”

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 and has made 53 appearances for the Hammers since, scoring 19 goals and assisting 10 others. Seven of those goals scored have come this season in league play, including a brace back on January 2nd against Brighton.

Live, FA Cup: Arsenal v. Man United in heavyweight clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off with a massive game, as Arsenal host Manchester United Friday (kick off, 2:55 p.m. ET) at the Emirates Stadium Friday.

Both teams are in good form and chasing down Chelsea in the top four battle in the Premier League, and these two giants of English soccer have won the FA Cup more times than any other teams. Arsenal have won the trophy 13 times, while United have 12 FA Cups to their name.

Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both know that a top four finish in the Premier League is the priority, but losing a game of this magnitude would curtail their recent upturn in results and performances. A victory for either would also set them up very nicely for the last 16 as plenty of Premier League clubs have already departed the competition and at least four more are guaranteed to depart the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Sergio Romero starts ahead of David De Gea for United, while Peter Cech comes in for Bernd Leno as both teams switch up their goalkeepers. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku start up top for United, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial given a rest on the bench.

While the majority of the focus will be on north London, there is another FA Cup clash Friday as Bristol City host Bolton Wanderers (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) in an all second-tier encounter.

Click on the link above to follow the scores from both FA Cup games, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Asian Cup: Qatar, UAE stun South Korea, Australia to reach semifinals (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 1:12 PM EST
It was a day of huge shocks in the 2019 Asian Cup, as two soccer minnows reached the semifinal stage and one of them will be in the final on Feb. 1.

In Qatar’s case, it was the first time they’ve reached the final four of this tournament in their history. Qatar is currently 93rd in FIFA’s world rankings.

Qatar and hosts UAE edged by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) giants South Korea and Australia respectively, as a single goal in the second half of each game did the damage.

Due to their injury issues, Tottenham Hotspur will be very happy that South Korean captain Heung-Min Son is heading home as he could now be available for their Premier League clash with Watford on Wednesday. While hosts UAE stunned reigning champs Australia in front of a jubilant home crowd in Abu Dhabi.

Below is a brief recap on what happened in the two quarterfinals on Thursday, as Qatar and UAE will now play each other for a place in the final with Iran and Japan clashing in the other semifinal.

Qatar 1-0 South Korea
The hosts for the 2022 World Cup reached their first-ever Asian Cup semifinal in stunning fashion, as they knocked out red-hot favorites South Korea. Captained by Heung-min Son, the Koreans had the majority of the play but couldn’t break through. Then Abdulaziz Hatem struck a wonderful effort from distance which sent Qatar into the final four. South Korea did score a few moments after Hatem’s opener, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside. Spurs sent out a message of commiseration for Son, but we all know they are delighted to have him back after the injuries to Harry Kane and Dele Alli over the past two weeks.

United Arab Emirates 1-0 Australia
The local hero Ali Mabkhout scored the winner with 22 minutes to go, and Australia had no answer. The reigning champs are out. Al-Jazira striker Mabkhout took his tally at the tournament to four goals as he latched onto a poor back pass from Degenek, rounded Mat Ryan and scored. Another PL club will benefit from Australia’s unexpected early exit, as Brighton will get starting goalkeeper Ryan back. Take a look below at the moment the UAE made it through to their second-straight Asian Cup semifinal, as Mabkhout played the hero in his hometown.

Premier League reveal new dates, times for games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
New dates and times have been announced for a large batch of Premier League games as we enter the business end of the 2018-19 campaign.

There are plenty of schedule changes for the big boys, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Remember: you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

The updated schedule for PL games in April and May will be released at a later date as the league decides which games will be selected for TV coverage in the UK.

Below is the new PL schedule for the end of February, all of March and one game in April with a couple of games yet to be given a new date due to the League Cup final between Man City and Chelsea.

February 23: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m. ET
February 26: Newcastle v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
February 27: Man City v. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET

March 2: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 2: West Ham v. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 3: Watford v. Leicester, 7 a.m. ET
March 3: Fulham v. Chelsea, 9:05 p.m. ET
March 3: Everton v. Liverpool, 11:15 a.m. ET

March 9: Crystal Palace v. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 9: Man City v. Watford, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 10: Liverpool v. Burnley, 8 a.m. ET
March 10: Chelsea v. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. ET
March 10: Arsenal v. Man Utd, 12:30 p.m. ET

March 16: Man Utd v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 17: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace, 8 a.m. ET
March 17: Fulham v. Liverpool, 10:15 a.m. ET
March 17: Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

March 30: Fulham v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 30: West Ham v. Everton, 1:30 p.m. ET
March 31: Cardiff v. Chelsea, 9:05 a.m. ET
March 31: Liverpool v. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET
April 1: Arsenal v. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET

TBC: Chelsea v. Brighton *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24
TBC: Everton v. Man City *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24

FA Cup fourth round score predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
The fourth round of the FA Cup has arrived, as 13 Premier League clubs remain in the competition.

With four all-PL ties, there will only be a maximum of nine top-flight teams in the last 16.

With 32 teams remaining, some of the lower league clubs can smell the upsets against and are still dreaming of a dramatic run to the semifinals and final at Wembley in April and May.

But in the here and now, there’s no doubt that the tie of the round takes place on Friday as Arsenal host Manchester United in a heavyweight clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the last five years, while United reached the final last season and won the trophy in 2016.

Some other standout fixtures sees Crystal Palace host Tottenham in a London derby, while Man City host Burnley and Watford travel to Newcastle in the other clash between PL clubs.

Focusing on potential upsets, Newport County head to Middlesbrough after beating Leicester City last time out, while Wimbledon host West Ham and Everton head to Millwall for tough encounters. Holders Chelsea host second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup games over the next few days, as we have also given our score predictions.

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bristol City 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
2:55 p.m. ET: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)
7:30 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley 0-3 Derby County
Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United 2-2 Watford
Middlesbrough 1-2 Newport County
Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Barnet 1-2 Brentford
Portsmouth 1-2 QPR
Swansea City 3-1 Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall 1-1 Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
1 p.m. ET: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday