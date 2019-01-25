More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Arsenal 1-3 Man United: Lukaku shines as Sanchez haunts old club

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
Alexis Sanchez opened the scoring against his former club, Romelu Lukaku reprised the right-wing role he found success at for his country at the World Cup this summer, and Manchester United eased by Arsenal in the FA Cup 4th round by a 3-1 scoreline.

Arsenal’s injury woes deepened as Sokratis came down from an aerial challenge awkwardly on his ankle inside the opening 20 minutes, and while he tried to stay on after lengthy treatment, he was eventually forced off, replaced by Shkodran Mustafi.

After the forced change, Manchester United seemed to hold much of the meaningful possession, and the visitors took advantage of an Arsenal mistake at the back. Lukaku received the ball at the top of the box, and no fewer than four Arsenal defenders stepped to challenge him on the ball. That left acres of space behind the stepping defenders, which Sanchez filled with a perfectly timed run, allowing Lukaku to feed him with a through-ball

Just moments later, Manchester United struck with the second barrel, as Jesse Lingard doubled the lead. On the break, Laurent Koscielny attempted to catch Lukaku offside down the right flank, but his trap was late and it sprung the Belgian down the wing. Triggering a three-on-two break, Lukaku cut across to Lingard standing all alone at the penalty spot, and the England international finished cooly for a 2-0 lead.

Arsenal found a way back just before halftime as Aaron Ramsey barged into the United box and tapped across the face of goal. The ball was out of reach of Alexandre Lacazette, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand at the far post to poke it in past Sergio Romero. Just seconds after the break, Arsenal nearly equalized but Aaron Ramsey’s header was acrobatically tipped over the bar by a great Romero save.

Past the hour mark, as Arsenal pushed hard for an equalizer, the Gunners lost yet another defender as Koscielny went down and required lengthy treatment before coming off. Ole Gunner Solskjaer made tactical changes of his own for the stretch run, taking off Lukaku and Sanchez in favor of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United weathered the storm and put the game away in the 82nd minute on the break. Paul Pogba picked Arsenal’s pocket in the middle third and broke at pace the other direction. Despite a pair of options open on either flank, Pogba shot on Petr Cech‘s net, with the Czech parrying the effort. He pushed it right into the path of Martial, and the substitute bagged the decisive goal.

The match nearly boiled over in the final minutes as Sead Kolasinac and Marcus Rashford went head-to-head, but neither did enough to earn a sending-off, with both given yellows. After a lengthy stoppage time, the win for Manchester United gave Solskjaer his eighth win in succession across all competitions to start his Red Devils tenure. For Arsenal, after winning the FA Cup two years ago, they’ve not been eliminated early in each of the last two seasons, falling last year in the 3rd round to Nottingham Forest, with this year’s defeat coming in the 4th round.

Son will return to Spurs after South Korea eliminated from Asian Cup

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Amid a torrid of injuries to the attacking ranks, Tottenham will see a frontline player return than expected, a welcome sight for Spurs fans even if it comes with a twinge of guilt.

South Korea was eliminated from the 2019 Asian Cup in the quarterfinals after a surprising 1-0 loss to Qatar, releasing Heung-Min Son for a return to Premier League play.

[ MORE: Asian Cup quarterfinals recap, video ]

Despite the bittersweet return for Son, it’s a sight for sore Spurs fan eyes. Prolific striker Harry Kane is out until March with ankle ligament damage, while replacement striker Fernando Llorente has been terrible in his place, poking in an own-goal against Fulham in Premier League play and struggling against Chelsea in the League Cup loss. There was talk of deputizing Lucas Moura up front against the Blues after Llorente’s poor showing against Fulham, but that to this point has not materialized.

Midfielder Dele Alli is also out for significant time with a hamstring injury, while Moussa Sissokho has missed time of late with a knee injury, although the latter could be on his way back soon. Danny Rose and Serge Aurier also have struggled with injuries in recent games, with both coming off injured against Chelsea after Spurs had already used all its substitutes.

“I know many people expected big things of us. I’m so upset that I haven’t been able to produce my best,” said Son after the loss to Qatar. “It’s a reminder to us that there are no teams in Asia we can take lightly.”

Son’s return may not be in time for Saturday’s match against Crystal Palace in FA Cup play, and even if he were to return in time, Mauricio Pochettino may not want to use him after tournament play and lengthy travel, even with all the holes in the squad.

Monaco re-hires Leonardo Jardim to replace Thierry Henry

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Despite firing manager Leonardo Jardim in October, Monaco has announced the French club is re-hiring the Venezuelan now tasked with rescuing the club that sits 19th in the Ligue 1 table.

Jardim was fired with Monaco bottom of the table, and French legend Thierry Henry was hired in his first managerial job to replace Jardim in October, hoping to pull the 2016/17 champions out of the basement. He was unable to rouse the troops to the relegation fight, winning just two league games in three months in charge.

Henry was placed on suspension Thursday as the club decided how to proceed, and a day later he was fired with Jardim placed back in charge. It was surprising that Jardim was fired in the first place, despite the poor position of the club. The 44-year-old has won a Ligue 1 title with Monaco and reached the semifinals of the Champions League as well. He also oversaw the development of numerous young players who went on to net the club massive transfer fees in the open market.

It was reported earlier in the week that Jardim could take charge as soon as Saturday, with the club facing a critical relegation battle with Dijon who sit just two points above Monaco in 18th. However, the club announced that Jardim will begin as Monaco boss on Sunday, meaning that interim manager Also potentially debuting this weekend is new signing Cesc Fabregas, who came over from Chelsea to help the relegation fight. Fabregas signed for Monaco while his former Arsenal teammate Henry was still in charge.

In the club release, vice president Vadim Vasilyev stated that he takes “full responsibility” for the “very complicated time” at the club. He also admitted numerous mistakes this summer and during the course of the season. “We are forced to see that we sold too many important players during the summer transfer window and despite considerable means invested errors were made to replace them,” Vasilyev said in the statement, “Which did not allow to compose a new competitive team. The dismissal decision of coach Leonardo Jardim was similarly too premature.”

Arnautovic announces stay at West Ham amid Chinese offer

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has confirmed on social media that he will return to play for West Ham amid a big-money offer from a pair of Chinese clubs that has seen the 29-year-old sit out the last Premier League match.

According to reports across England, Chinese clubs Shanghai SIPG and Guangzhou Evergrande have shown interest in the Austrian, and West Ham rejected a bid of $46 million earlier this winter. Arnautovic was reported to be interested in the offer and sat out last Saturday’s match with Bournemouth as he worked out his future.

Sky Sports reports that West Ham informed a bid of $66 million would be enough to see him move away from Olympic Stadium, but that did not materialize.

“Dear West Ham fans,” Arnautovic wrote on a post on his Instagram story, a sector of Instagram that gives posts a shelf life of 24 hours. “I guess it’s no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have to admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family.”

“I’ve given 100% to my club duties but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife, and the rest of my family. I have no decided to put all the writings and speculation. I’m a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play in football. It’s clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope that the West Ham fans have always seen that. The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the [FA] Cup. Let’s focus on the rest of the season together and let them bubbles fly. COYI.”

Arnautovic joined West Ham from Stoke City in the summer of 2017 and has made 53 appearances for the Hammers since, scoring 19 goals and assisting 10 others. Seven of those goals scored have come this season in league play, including a brace back on January 2nd against Brighton.

Live, FA Cup: Arsenal v. Man United in heavyweight clash

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off with a massive game, as Arsenal host Manchester United Friday (kick off, 2:55 p.m. ET) at the Emirates Stadium Friday.

Both teams are in good form and chasing down Chelsea in the top four battle in the Premier League, and these two giants of English soccer have won the FA Cup more times than any other teams. Arsenal have won the trophy 13 times, while United have 12 FA Cups to their name.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both know that a top four finish in the Premier League is the priority, but losing a game of this magnitude would curtail their recent upturn in results and performances. A victory for either would also set them up very nicely for the last 16 as plenty of Premier League clubs have already departed the competition and at least four more are guaranteed to depart the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Sergio Romero starts ahead of David De Gea for United, while Peter Cech comes in for Bernd Leno as both teams switch up their goalkeepers. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku start up top for United, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial given a rest on the bench.

While the majority of the focus will be on north London, there is another FA Cup clash Friday as Bristol City host Bolton Wanderers (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) in an all second-tier encounter.

Click on the link above to follow the scores from both FA Cup games, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.