FA Cup fourth round score predictions

The fourth round of the FA Cup has arrived, as 13 Premier League clubs remain in the competition.
With four all-PL ties, there will only be a maximum of nine top-flight teams in the last 16.
With 32 teams remaining, some of the lower league clubs can smell the upsets against and are still dreaming of a dramatic run to the semifinals and final at Wembley in April and May.
But in the here and now, there’s no doubt that the tie of the round takes place on Friday as Arsenal host Manchester United in a heavyweight clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the last five years, while United reached the final last season and won the trophy in 2016.
Some other standout fixtures sees Crystal Palace host Tottenham in a London derby, while Man City host Burnley and Watford travel to Newcastle in the other clash between PL clubs.
Focusing on potential upsets, Newport County head to Middlesbrough after beating Leicester City last time out, while Wimbledon host West Ham and Everton head to Millwall for tough encounters. Holders Chelsea host second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup games over the next few days, as we have also given our score predictions.
Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bristol City 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
2:55 p.m. ET: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United
Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)
7:30 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley 0-3 Derby County
Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United 2-2 Watford
Middlesbrough 1-2 Newport County
Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Barnet 1-2 Brentford
Portsmouth 1-2 QPR
Swansea City 3-1 Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall 1-1 Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United
Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
1 p.m. ET: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday