Getty Images

Giuseppe Rossi wants Premier League return

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
New Jersey native Giuseppe Rossi is ready for a return to the Premier League.

Rossi, 31, has suffered several serious injuries over the last few years while playing in Italy and Spain but he is now ready to get back on the horse.

He has been training with Manchester United over the past few weeks to build up his fitness, and the Italian national team forward has impressed both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson who have been watching on.

Rejoining United, the club he played for from 2004-07, doesn’t seem to be an option, but Sky Sports asked Rossi about a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

“For me it is just a matter of playing at the highest level. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. No doubt,” Rossi said. “It would be a pleasure to come back here, play and prove myself. I am ready for a new challenge.”

Asked if he believes he can perform in the PL right now, Rossi was positive: “Of course, I am ready, I am feeling good. I am training with the best players in the world and the best team in the world. I can’t ask for more.”

Why is Rossi currently without a club?

He failed a drugs test at the end of the 2017-18 season in Italy while playing for Genoa, but he was given a warning in October 2018 and is now free to play again after what he called a “nightmare four months” due to the investigation into how a banned substance, Dorzolamide, got into his system.

Which Premier League club could do with signing Rossi, a free agent? Plenty, is the simple answer.

But with Rossi not owned by another club right now, it is likely he will not be signed in the next week. Instead PL clubs will take a look and see who they can sign before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET and then Rossi is their back up option.

The former Fiorentina and Villarreal star seems to be happy working his way back to full fitness, but a few in the PL clubs could help him get his career back on track. Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all said to be on the lookout at signing a new striker in the final days of the window and Rossi would fit the bill. Concerns over his fitness will remain and that could put off plenty of clubs. Last season he played just 10 games for Genoa in Serie A, scoring once, but he did score 12 times over the previous two seasons when on loan at Levante and Celta Vigo.

Rossi’s predatory finishing is undoubted but given the serious nature of many of his injuries in recent years he may have a lost a little of the explosiveness he used to possess. That said, a player of his quality on a short-term contract until the end of the season would surely be a no-brainer for a few PL strugglers needing a boost in the attacking department.

USMNT’s Matt Miazga loaned to Reading

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

Miazga, 23, had been on loan from Chelsea to Ligue 1 side Nantes but he last featured for the French side in October. The New York Red Bulls academy product has instead joined second-tier Reading until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Royals, a favorite club for Chelsea to loan players out to, currently sit second from bottom in the Championship and are in a real relegation scrap after they fired Paul Clement and hired Jose Gomes in December.

Speaking about this move, Gomes is keen to work with Miazga.

“Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family. I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time,” Gomes said.

Reading have also added four more loan players this month with Nathan Baker also arriving from Chelsea, plus they’ve brought in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, Nelson Oliveira from Norwich and Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool.

Miazga needs to play and he will get plenty of opportunities at Reading, who have 18 games left in their league season. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be keeping a keen eye on Miazga ahead of the friendly against Chile in March, which will see the new head coach able to call up players from European leagues for the first time.

Long-term Miazga was supposed to be a star at center back for the U.S. alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and John Brooks, but you have to say the latter is the only one of the trio to kick on in recent months. Both Miazga and CCV have fallen victim to being signed for big clubs in the Premier League and being loaned out, while not getting regular minutes.

Miazga was bought by Chelsea in January 2016 and played in two PL games in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was then loaned out to their feeder club, Vitesse Arnhem in Holland for two seasons. Miazga thrived in Holland, winning the Dutch Cup in 2016-17 and he was a regular in both of his campaigns in the Dutch top-flight. However at Nantes he played in nine games early this season but was then frozen out after a new manager, Vahid Halilhodzic, arrived.

Here’s hoping that he can play regularly at Reading and get himself ready for a big summer with the USMNT with the Gold Cup coming up.

Sarri happy with Chelsea players’ response in League Cup semifinal

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
Coming off two defeats in all competitions sandwiched around a win at Newcastle in which Chelsea didn’t look at top form, the Blues were entering an all-important League Cup London Derby in a tough run of form.

Whether from themselves or through motivation from the manager, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea’s starting XI dug deep and scored two first half goals, enabling the side to advance to the League Cup final next month, where they’ll face Manchester City at Wembley.

“I think that they reacted very well tonight,” Sarri said after the match. “But I didn’t attack my players, I only said we had a problem. The reaction was very good but I think we need to have motivation with continuity now, but I was very happy with the performance before the penalties.

“I think in the last three or four matches we had a problem, firstly motivation and then the players stopped to having fun on the pitch. Now with this performance and result we can once again find enthusiasm which is very important.”

It’s a little disingenuous for Sarri to say he didn’t attack his players. He did. But after being criticized publicly, along with I’m sure some words in the locker room,

Asian Cup: Japan, Iran advance to semifinals

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 9:08 PM EST
For the first time since winning the tournament in 2011, Japan has returned to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup.

Japan recorded a 1-0 win over Vietnam in the quarterfinal round, thanks to a VAR-determined penalty kick goal in the second half by starlet Ritsu Doan. It was Japan’s fifth straight win in the competition, all by a one-goal margin. Japan now advances to face Iran, who recorded a 3-0 win over China in the second match of the day.

Captained by Maya Yoshida, Japan’s defense has continued to improve throughout the tournament, shutting out both Saudi Arabia and the technically gifted Vietnam in the last two rounds.

It was an even bigger milestone for Iran. For the first time in 15 years, Team Melli is heading to the semifinal round. Iran took advantage of a mistake by China defender Feng Xiaoting when Sardar Azmoun picked his pocket as the last defender, squaring it to Mehdi Taremi for the opening goal in the 18th minute. Iran doubled the lead in the 31st minute through another defensive error from China on a long ball, as Azmoun rounded the goalkeeper to score. Yet again, another defensive miscue led to Iran’s third goal, with Karim Ansarifard providing the finishing touch.

China striker Yu Dabao and We Lei were each held scoreless, despite scoring two goals each so far in the tournament.

MLS Roundup: Richards completes move to Bayern, Kaku drama continues

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
Whether for marketing reasons or footballing ones, Bayern Munich and FC Dallas cemented a transfer that could begin a new pathway to Europe for MLS youngsters.

After spending the last seven months on loan with Bayern Munich’s academy, Bayern and FC Dallas made official the news that centerbach Chris Richards has completed a permanent transfer to the German giants. Goal.com reported two weeks ago that Bayern and MLS had agreed on a $1.5 million transfer fee for the 19-year-old American, with a 40 percent sell-on fee that would go back to FC Dallas.

News of the transfer is the latest in the meteoric rise of the Alabama native, who was once rejected from the FC Dallas academy as a 16-year-old. Two years later, including after beating FC Dallas with the Texans in Houston in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy playoffs, Dallas brought him back and quickly signed him as a Homegrown player. Richards has since also cemented his place with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, leading the U.S. to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship title last November. He’s in line to start at the 2009 Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

However, due to MLS rules, Richards never got a chance to play for the MLS first team. Instead, he and the club took advantage of a new partnership between FC Dallas and Bayern, and he reportedly impressed enough to make the deal permanent. Richards is the second player from MLS signed to Bayern in the past six months, after the club inked a transfer for Vancouver Whitecaps youngster Alphonso Davies.

Here’s more news from around MLS:

