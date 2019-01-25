Live, FA Cup: Arsenal v. Man United in heavyweight clash

The fourth round of the FA Cup kicks off with a massive game, as Arsenal host Manchester United Friday (kick off, 2:55 p.m. ET) at the Emirates Stadium Friday.

Both teams are in good form and chasing down Chelsea in the top four battle in the Premier League, and these two giants of English soccer have won the FA Cup more times than any other teams. Arsenal have won the trophy 13 times, while United have 12 FA Cups to their name.

Unai Emery and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both know that a top four finish in the Premier League is the priority, but losing a game of this magnitude would curtail their recent upturn in results and performances. A victory for either would also set them up very nicely for the last 16 as plenty of Premier League clubs have already departed the competition and at least four more are guaranteed to depart the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Sergio Romero starts ahead of David De Gea for United, while Peter Cech comes in for Bernd Leno as both teams switch up their goalkeepers. Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku start up top for United, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial given a rest on the bench.

While the majority of the focus will be on north London, there is another FA Cup clash Friday as Bristol City host Bolton Wanderers (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) in an all second-tier encounter.

