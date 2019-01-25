Monaco re-hires Leonardo Jardim to replace Thierry Henry

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

Despite firing manager Leonardo Jardim in October, Monaco has announced the French club is re-hiring the Venezuelan now tasked with rescuing the club that sits 19th in the Ligue 1 table.

Jardim was fired with Monaco bottom of the table, and French legend Thierry Henry was hired in his first managerial job to replace Jardim in October, hoping to pull the 2016/17 champions out of the basement. He was unable to rouse the troops to the relegation fight, winning just two league games in three months in charge.

Henry was placed on suspension Thursday as the club decided how to proceed, and a day later he was fired with Jardim placed back in charge. It was surprising that Jardim was fired in the first place, despite the poor position of the club. The 44-year-old has won a Ligue 1 title with Monaco and reached the semifinals of the Champions League as well. He also oversaw the development of numerous young players who went on to net the club massive transfer fees in the open market.

It was reported earlier in the week that Jardim could take charge as soon as Saturday, with the club facing a critical relegation battle with Dijon who sit just two points above Monaco in 18th. However, the club announced that Jardim will begin as Monaco boss on Sunday, meaning that interim manager Also potentially debuting this weekend is new signing Cesc Fabregas, who came over from Chelsea to help the relegation fight. Fabregas signed for Monaco while his former Arsenal teammate Henry was still in charge.

In the club release, vice president Vadim Vasilyev stated that he takes “full responsibility” for the “very complicated time” at the club. He also admitted numerous mistakes this summer and during the course of the season. “We are forced to see that we sold too many important players during the summer transfer window and despite considerable means invested errors were made to replace them,” Vasilyev said in the statement, “Which did not allow to compose a new competitive team. The dismissal decision of coach Leonardo Jardim was similarly too premature.”

