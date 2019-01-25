More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Nantes: Decision to end Sala search “disgusting;” investigators focus on pilot license

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
Calls are growing for the search for Emiliano Sala, his pilot and the plane they were in to continue.

His former club Nantes, his sister Romina, Lionel Messi and others stars, a petition in France and now his former club have begged authorities to keep searching for the small plane which disappeared from radar Monday.

Meanwhile, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) in the UK is looking into whether or not the pilot flying the plane which Sala was on had the correct license to fly.

Dave Ibbotson, the pilot, and Sala were the only two people on board when the plane dropped off the radar near the island of Alderney in the English Channel.

The three-day search for the plane and both individuals was called off on Thursday by Guernsey Police, as nothing has been found. The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be close to $19 million. The striker was on his way back to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Via Sky News in the UK, here are a few more details about what is happening now:

“Investigators are checking whether the pilot who disappeared over the Channel alongside Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala had the correct license. Guernsey Police have announced an end to the search for the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane which began on Monday, having deemed the chances of survival to be ‘extremely remote’.”

“But in light of the official search being called off, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened an investigation and has confirmed it is looking into the licence held by pilot Dave Ibbotson. He was tasked with flying Sala to the Welsh capital after the footballer signed from French side Nantes, where he had been enjoying a prolific season in front of goal. Mr Ibbotson, a 59-year-old from Crowle near Scunthorpe, had checked himself into Nantes airport in France on Facebook when he arrived to collect the record £15m signing – and admitted to friends that he was “a bit rusty”.”

The report from Sky added that Federal Aviation Administration records show that Mr Ibbotson held a private license and passed a medical exam as recently as November. The Civil Aviation Authority added the aircraft was registered in the US, where regulations state private pilots cannot make a profit by carrying passengers.

Cardiff have revealed they didn’t make the arrangements for Sala’s flight back to the UK, as he used soccer agent Mark McKay to arrange the flight. McKay confirmed he helped arrange the flight.

The reaction to the extremely sad incident has continued, as Sala’s former coach at Nantes, Vahid Halilhodzic, said on Friday that it is “disgusting” the police have called off the search.

“For me it’s a disgrace to stop like this. I don’t think it’s enormously deep not to be able to find it. It’s an obligation these people have,” Halilhodzic said. “You can’t just stay like this. It’s a total disgrace. You can’t leave it this way. To stop like this is unbearable and unacceptable. Can you imagine the family? Yesterday did you see how his sister expressed herself?”

Halilhodzic added: “I just have one message to those responsible, that they continue their search because it’s disgusting to leave a situation like that. It’s unbearable. I can’t imagine how his family is taking this.”

Solskjaer believes Pogba can be Man United captain

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba can captain Manchester United in the future.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Pogba, 25, stood in as United’s skipper earlier this season when Antonio Valencia and others were injured but Jose Mourinho stripped him of the honor after certain comments Pogba made in the media.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Arsenal on Friday in the FA Cup fourth round, Solksjaer believes Pogba has the ability to captain the Red Devils in the future.

“He’s a character, he influences people, he cares and he really wants to be successful. I know him from before and when he’s enjoying himself he brings so many good things with him,” Solskjaer said. “He knows he can’t do it by himself, he knows it’s a team game but you can see the personality, you can see what winning the World Cup meant to him, so for me, yes, he’s captain material.”

Pogba has certain been a leader since Jose Mourinho left and Solksjaer arrived at United, with the Frenchman scoring five goals and adding four assists in his last six Premier League games. All six were victories under Solskjaer and the mood of the entire team reflects his own.

Happiness has returned to Old Trafford after the Mourinho era, and is this just a coincidence?

Given the fact that Pogba is such an influential figure among the playing staff at United, the fact Mourinho publicly criticized him, stripped him of the captaincy publicly and left him out of the team on multiple occasions had to impact the mood of the entire squad. It certainly impacted his own form, as Pogba had one goal and three assists in the final 14 games he played for Mourinho.

Right now, everything is looking great for Pogba, United and even Solskjaer.

If the latter gets the United job on a permanent basis at the end of this season, we all know who will be his captain.

Giuseppe Rossi wants Premier League return

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
New Jersey native Giuseppe Rossi is ready for a return to the Premier League.

Rossi, 31, has suffered several serious injuries over the last few years while playing in Italy and Spain but he is now ready to get back on the horse.

[ MORE: Miazga joins Reading on loan ]

He has been training with Manchester United over the past few weeks to build up his fitness, and the Italian national team forward has impressed both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson who have been watching on.

Rejoining United, the club he played for from 2004-07, doesn’t seem to be an option, but Sky Sports asked Rossi about a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

“For me it is just a matter of playing at the highest level. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. No doubt,” Rossi said. “It would be a pleasure to come back here, play and prove myself. I am ready for a new challenge.”

Asked if he believes he can perform in the PL right now, Rossi was positive: “Of course, I am ready, I am feeling good. I am training with the best players in the world and the best team in the world. I can’t ask for more.”

Why is Rossi currently without a club?

He failed a drugs test at the end of the 2017-18 season in Italy while playing for Genoa, but he was given a warning in October 2018 and is now free to play again after what he called a “nightmare four months” due to the investigation into how a banned substance, Dorzolamide, got into his system.

Which Premier League club could do with signing Rossi, a free agent? Plenty, is the simple answer.

But with Rossi not owned by another club right now, it is likely he will not be signed in the next week. Instead PL clubs will take a look and see who they can sign before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET and then Rossi is their back up option.

The former Fiorentina and Villarreal star seems to be happy working his way back to full fitness, but a few in the PL clubs could help him get his career back on track. Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all said to be on the lookout at signing a new striker in the final days of the window and Rossi would fit the bill. Concerns over his fitness will remain and that could put off plenty of clubs. Last season he played just 10 games for Genoa in Serie A, scoring once, but he did score 12 times over the previous two seasons when on loan at Levante and Celta Vigo.

Rossi’s predatory finishing is undoubted but given the serious nature of many of his injuries in recent years he may have a lost a little of the explosiveness he used to possess. That said, a player of his quality on a short-term contract until the end of the season would surely be a no-brainer for a few PL strugglers needing a boost in the attacking department.

USMNT’s Matt Miazga loaned to Reading

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Miazga, 23, had been on loan from Chelsea to Ligue 1 side Nantes but he last featured for the French side in October. The New York Red Bulls academy product has instead joined second-tier Reading until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Royals, a favorite club for Chelsea to loan players out to, currently sit second from bottom in the Championship and are in a real relegation scrap after they fired Paul Clement and hired Jose Gomes in December.

Speaking about this move, Gomes is keen to work with Miazga.

“Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family. I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time,” Gomes said.

Reading have also added four more loan players this month with Nathan Baker also arriving from Chelsea, plus they’ve brought in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, Nelson Oliveira from Norwich and Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool.

Miazga needs to play and he will get plenty of opportunities at Reading, who have 18 games left in their league season. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be keeping a keen eye on Miazga ahead of the friendly against Chile in March, which will see the new head coach able to call up players from European leagues for the first time.

Long-term Miazga was supposed to be a star at center back for the U.S. alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and John Brooks, but you have to say the latter is the only one of the trio to kick on in recent months. Both Miazga and CCV have fallen victim to being signed for big clubs in the Premier League and being loaned out, while not getting regular minutes.

Miazga was bought by Chelsea in January 2016 and played in two PL games in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was then loaned out to their feeder club, Vitesse Arnhem in Holland for two seasons. Miazga thrived in Holland, winning the Dutch Cup in 2016-17 and he was a regular in both of his campaigns in the Dutch top-flight. However at Nantes he played in nine games early this season but was then frozen out after a new manager, Vahid Halilhodzic, arrived.

Here’s hoping that he can play regularly at Reading and get himself ready for a big summer with the USMNT with the Gold Cup coming up.

Sarri happy with Chelsea players’ response in League Cup semifinal

By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
Coming off two defeats in all competitions sandwiched around a win at Newcastle in which Chelsea didn’t look at top form, the Blues were entering an all-important League Cup London Derby in a tough run of form.

Whether from themselves or through motivation from the manager, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea’s starting XI dug deep and scored two first half goals, enabling the side to advance to the League Cup final next month, where they’ll face Manchester City at Wembley.

[READ: MLS Roundup: Richards completes permanent move to Bayern Munich]

“I think that they reacted very well tonight,” Sarri said after the match. “But I didn’t attack my players, I only said we had a problem. The reaction was very good but I think we need to have motivation with continuity now, but I was very happy with the performance before the penalties.

“I think in the last three or four matches we had a problem, firstly motivation and then the players stopped to having fun on the pitch. Now with this performance and result we can once again find enthusiasm which is very important.”

It’s a little disingenuous for Sarri to say he didn’t attack his players. He did. But after being criticized publicly, along with I’m sure some words in the locker room,