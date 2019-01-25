Premier League reveal new dates, times for games

New dates and times have been announced for a large batch of Premier League games as we enter the business end of the 2018-19 campaign.
[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]
There are plenty of schedule changes for the big boys, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.
Remember: you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.
The updated schedule for PL games in April and May will be released at a later date as the league decides which games will be selected for TV coverage in the UK.
Below is the new PL schedule for the end of February, all of March and one game in April with a couple of games yet to be given a new date due to the League Cup final between Man City and Chelsea.
February 23: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m. ET
February 26: Newcastle v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
February 27: Man City v. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET
March 2: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 2: West Ham v. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 3: Watford v. Leicester, 7 a.m. ET
March 3: Fulham v. Chelsea, 9:05 p.m. ET
March 3: Everton v. Liverpool, 11:15 a.m. ET
March 9: Crystal Palace v. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 9: Man City v. Watford, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 10: Liverpool v. Burnley, 8 a.m. ET
March 10: Chelsea v. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. ET
March 10: Arsenal v. Man Utd, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 16: Man Utd v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 17: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace, 8 a.m. ET
March 17: Fulham v. Liverpool, 10:15 a.m. ET
March 17: Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 30: Fulham v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 30: West Ham v. Everton, 1:30 p.m. ET
March 31: Cardiff v. Chelsea, 9:05 a.m. ET
March 31: Liverpool v. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET
April 1: Arsenal v. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET
TBC: Chelsea v. Brighton *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24
TBC: Everton v. Man City *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24