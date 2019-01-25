More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Premier League reveal new dates, times for games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

New dates and times have been announced for a large batch of Premier League games as we enter the business end of the 2018-19 campaign.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

There are plenty of schedule changes for the big boys, including Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Remember: you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com, the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

The updated schedule for PL games in April and May will be released at a later date as the league decides which games will be selected for TV coverage in the UK.

Below is the new PL schedule for the end of February, all of March and one game in April with a couple of games yet to be given a new date due to the League Cup final between Man City and Chelsea.

February 23: Leicester v. Crystal Palace, 12:30 p.m. ET
February 26: Newcastle v. Burnley, 3 p.m. ET
February 27: Man City v. West Ham, 3 p.m. ET

March 2: Tottenham v. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 2: West Ham v. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 3: Watford v. Leicester, 7 a.m. ET
March 3: Fulham v. Chelsea, 9:05 p.m. ET
March 3: Everton v. Liverpool, 11:15 a.m. ET

March 9: Crystal Palace v. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. ET
March 9: Man City v. Watford, 12:30 p.m. ET
March 10: Liverpool v. Burnley, 8 a.m. ET
March 10: Chelsea v. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. ET
March 10: Arsenal v. Man Utd, 12:30 p.m. ET

March 16: Man Utd v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 17: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace, 8 a.m. ET
March 17: Fulham v. Liverpool, 10:15 a.m. ET
March 17: Everton v. Chelsea, 12:30 p.m. ET

March 30: Fulham v. Man City, 8:30 a.m. ET
March 30: West Ham v. Everton, 1:30 p.m. ET
March 31: Cardiff v. Chelsea, 9:05 a.m. ET
March 31: Liverpool v. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m. ET
April 1: Arsenal v. Newcastle, 3 p.m. ET

TBC: Chelsea v. Brighton *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24
TBC: Everton v. Man City *Due to League Cup final, Feb. 24

FA Cup fourth round score predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 11:37 AM EST
Leave a comment

The fourth round of the FA Cup has arrived, as 13 Premier League clubs remain in the competition.

With four all-PL ties, there will only be a maximum of nine top-flight teams in the last 16.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup games ]

With 32 teams remaining, some of the lower league clubs can smell the upsets against and are still dreaming of a dramatic run to the semifinals and final at Wembley in April and May.

But in the here and now, there’s no doubt that the tie of the round takes place on Friday as Arsenal host Manchester United in a heavyweight clash at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal have won the FA Cup three times in the last five years, while United reached the final last season and won the trophy in 2016.

Some other standout fixtures sees Crystal Palace host Tottenham in a London derby, while Man City host Burnley and Watford travel to Newcastle in the other clash between PL clubs.

Focusing on potential upsets, Newport County head to Middlesbrough after beating Leicester City last time out, while Wimbledon host West Ham and Everton head to Millwall for tough encounters. Holders Chelsea host second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup games over the next few days, as we have also given our score predictions.

Friday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bristol City 2-1 Bolton Wanderers
2:55 p.m. ET: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)
7:30 a.m. ET: Accrington Stanley 0-3 Derby County
Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United 2-2 Watford
Middlesbrough 1-2 Newport County
Manchester City 3-1 Burnley
Barnet 1-2 Brentford
Portsmouth 1-2 QPR
Swansea City 3-1 Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall 1-1 Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon 1-3 West Ham United

Sunday
11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
1 p.m. ET: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Nantes: Decision to end Sala search “disgusting;” investigators focus on pilot license

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

Calls are growing for the search for Emiliano Sala, his pilot and the plane they were in to continue.

His former club Nantes, his sister Romina, Lionel Messi and others stars, a petition in France and now his former club have begged authorities to keep searching for the small plane which disappeared from radar Monday.

Meanwhile, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) in the UK is looking into whether or not the pilot flying the plane which Sala was on had the correct license to fly.

Dave Ibbotson, the pilot, and Sala were the only two people on board when the plane dropped off the radar near the island of Alderney in the English Channel.

The three-day search for the plane and both individuals was called off on Thursday by Guernsey Police, as nothing has been found. The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Saturday from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be close to $19 million. The striker was on his way back to Wales for his first training session after saying farewell to his Nantes teammates in France.

Via Sky News in the UK, here are a few more details about what is happening now:

“Investigators are checking whether the pilot who disappeared over the Channel alongside Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala had the correct license. Guernsey Police have announced an end to the search for the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane which began on Monday, having deemed the chances of survival to be ‘extremely remote’.”

“But in light of the official search being called off, the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened an investigation and has confirmed it is looking into the licence held by pilot Dave Ibbotson. He was tasked with flying Sala to the Welsh capital after the footballer signed from French side Nantes, where he had been enjoying a prolific season in front of goal. Mr Ibbotson, a 59-year-old from Crowle near Scunthorpe, had checked himself into Nantes airport in France on Facebook when he arrived to collect the record £15m signing – and admitted to friends that he was “a bit rusty”.”

The report from Sky added that Federal Aviation Administration records show that Mr Ibbotson held a private license and passed a medical exam as recently as November. The Civil Aviation Authority added the aircraft was registered in the US, where regulations state private pilots cannot make a profit by carrying passengers.

Cardiff have revealed they didn’t make the arrangements for Sala’s flight back to the UK, as he used soccer agent Mark McKay to arrange the flight. McKay confirmed he helped arrange the flight.

The reaction to the extremely sad incident has continued, as Sala’s former coach at Nantes, Vahid Halilhodzic, said on Friday that it is “disgusting” the police have called off the search.

“For me it’s a disgrace to stop like this. I don’t think it’s enormously deep not to be able to find it. It’s an obligation these people have,” Halilhodzic said. “You can’t just stay like this. It’s a total disgrace. You can’t leave it this way. To stop like this is unbearable and unacceptable. Can you imagine the family? Yesterday did you see how his sister expressed herself?”

Halilhodzic added: “I just have one message to those responsible, that they continue their search because it’s disgusting to leave a situation like that. It’s unbearable. I can’t imagine how his family is taking this.”

Solskjaer believes Pogba can be Man United captain

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
1 Comment

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba can captain Manchester United in the future.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Pogba, 25, stood in as United’s skipper earlier this season when Antonio Valencia and others were injured but Jose Mourinho stripped him of the honor after certain comments Pogba made in the media.

Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Arsenal on Friday in the FA Cup fourth round, Solksjaer believes Pogba has the ability to captain the Red Devils in the future.

“He’s a character, he influences people, he cares and he really wants to be successful. I know him from before and when he’s enjoying himself he brings so many good things with him,” Solskjaer said. “He knows he can’t do it by himself, he knows it’s a team game but you can see the personality, you can see what winning the World Cup meant to him, so for me, yes, he’s captain material.”

Pogba has certain been a leader since Jose Mourinho left and Solksjaer arrived at United, with the Frenchman scoring five goals and adding four assists in his last six Premier League games. All six were victories under Solskjaer and the mood of the entire team reflects his own.

Happiness has returned to Old Trafford after the Mourinho era, and is this just a coincidence?

Given the fact that Pogba is such an influential figure among the playing staff at United, the fact Mourinho publicly criticized him, stripped him of the captaincy publicly and left him out of the team on multiple occasions had to impact the mood of the entire squad. It certainly impacted his own form, as Pogba had one goal and three assists in the final 14 games he played for Mourinho.

Right now, everything is looking great for Pogba, United and even Solskjaer.

If the latter gets the United job on a permanent basis at the end of this season, we all know who will be his captain.

Giuseppe Rossi wants Premier League return

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

New Jersey native Giuseppe Rossi is ready for a return to the Premier League.

Rossi, 31, has suffered several serious injuries over the last few years while playing in Italy and Spain but he is now ready to get back on the horse.

[ MORE: Miazga joins Reading on loan ]

He has been training with Manchester United over the past few weeks to build up his fitness, and the Italian national team forward has impressed both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Sir Alex Ferguson who have been watching on.

Rejoining United, the club he played for from 2004-07, doesn’t seem to be an option, but Sky Sports asked Rossi about a move elsewhere in the Premier League.

“For me it is just a matter of playing at the highest level. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. No doubt,” Rossi said. “It would be a pleasure to come back here, play and prove myself. I am ready for a new challenge.”

Asked if he believes he can perform in the PL right now, Rossi was positive: “Of course, I am ready, I am feeling good. I am training with the best players in the world and the best team in the world. I can’t ask for more.”

Why is Rossi currently without a club?

He failed a drugs test at the end of the 2017-18 season in Italy while playing for Genoa, but he was given a warning in October 2018 and is now free to play again after what he called a “nightmare four months” due to the investigation into how a banned substance, Dorzolamide, got into his system.

Which Premier League club could do with signing Rossi, a free agent? Plenty, is the simple answer.

But with Rossi not owned by another club right now, it is likely he will not be signed in the next week. Instead PL clubs will take a look and see who they can sign before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. ET and then Rossi is their back up option.

The former Fiorentina and Villarreal star seems to be happy working his way back to full fitness, but a few in the PL clubs could help him get his career back on track. Crystal Palace, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are all said to be on the lookout at signing a new striker in the final days of the window and Rossi would fit the bill. Concerns over his fitness will remain and that could put off plenty of clubs. Last season he played just 10 games for Genoa in Serie A, scoring once, but he did score 12 times over the previous two seasons when on loan at Levante and Celta Vigo.

Rossi’s predatory finishing is undoubted but given the serious nature of many of his injuries in recent years he may have a lost a little of the explosiveness he used to possess. That said, a player of his quality on a short-term contract until the end of the season would surely be a no-brainer for a few PL strugglers needing a boost in the attacking department.