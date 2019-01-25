Solskjaer believes Pogba can be Man United captain

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba can captain Manchester United in the future.
Pogba, 25, stood in as United’s skipper earlier this season when Antonio Valencia and others were injured but Jose Mourinho stripped him of the honor after certain comments Pogba made in the media.
Speaking ahead of United’s trip to Arsenal on Friday in the FA Cup fourth round, Solksjaer believes Pogba has the ability to captain the Red Devils in the future.
“He’s a character, he influences people, he cares and he really wants to be successful. I know him from before and when he’s enjoying himself he brings so many good things with him,” Solskjaer said. “He knows he can’t do it by himself, he knows it’s a team game but you can see the personality, you can see what winning the World Cup meant to him, so for me, yes, he’s captain material.”
Pogba has certain been a leader since Jose Mourinho left and Solksjaer arrived at United, with the Frenchman scoring five goals and adding four assists in his last six Premier League games. All six were victories under Solskjaer and the mood of the entire team reflects his own.
Happiness has returned to Old Trafford after the Mourinho era, and is this just a coincidence?
Given the fact that Pogba is such an influential figure among the playing staff at United, the fact Mourinho publicly criticized him, stripped him of the captaincy publicly and left him out of the team on multiple occasions had to impact the mood of the entire squad. It certainly impacted his own form, as Pogba had one goal and three assists in the final 14 games he played for Mourinho.
Right now, everything is looking great for Pogba, United and even Solskjaer.
If the latter gets the United job on a permanent basis at the end of this season, we all know who will be his captain.