USMNT’s Matt Miazga loaned to Reading

U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

Miazga, 23, had been on loan from Chelsea to Ligue 1 side Nantes but he last featured for the French side in October. The New York Red Bulls academy product has instead joined second-tier Reading until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Royals, a favorite club for Chelsea to loan players out to, currently sit second from bottom in the Championship and are in a real relegation scrap after they fired Paul Clement and hired Jose Gomes in December.

Speaking about this move, Gomes is keen to work with Miazga.

“Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family. I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time,” Gomes said.

Reading have also added four more loan players this month with Nathan Baker also arriving from Chelsea, plus they’ve brought in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, Nelson Oliveira from Norwich and Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool.

Miazga needs to play and he will get plenty of opportunities at Reading, who have 18 games left in their league season. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be keeping a keen eye on Miazga ahead of the friendly against Chile in March, which will see the new head coach able to call up players from European leagues for the first time.

Long-term Miazga was supposed to be a star at center back for the U.S. alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and John Brooks, but you have to say the latter is the only one of the trio to kick on in recent months. Both Miazga and CCV have fallen victim to being signed for big clubs in the Premier League and being loaned out, while not getting regular minutes.

Miazga was bought by Chelsea in January 2016 and played in two PL games in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was then loaned out to their feeder club, Vitesse Arnhem in Holland for two seasons. Miazga thrived in Holland, winning the Dutch Cup in 2016-17 and he was a regular in both of his campaigns in the Dutch top-flight. However at Nantes he played in nine games early this season but was then frozen out after a new manager, Vahid Halilhodzic, arrived.

Here’s hoping that he can play regularly at Reading and get himself ready for a big summer with the USMNT with the Gold Cup coming up.

