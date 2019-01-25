More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

USMNT’s Matt Miazga loaned to Reading

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 25, 2019, 8:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Miazga, 23, had been on loan from Chelsea to Ligue 1 side Nantes but he last featured for the French side in October. The New York Red Bulls academy product has instead joined second-tier Reading until the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Royals, a favorite club for Chelsea to loan players out to, currently sit second from bottom in the Championship and are in a real relegation scrap after they fired Paul Clement and hired Jose Gomes in December.

Speaking about this move, Gomes is keen to work with Miazga.

“Matt is a skilful, committed and commanding presence at the centre of defence and I am very pleased we have been able to welcome him into our family. I am now looking forward to working with him on the training pitch for the first time,” Gomes said.

Reading have also added four more loan players this month with Nathan Baker also arriving from Chelsea, plus they’ve brought in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, Nelson Oliveira from Norwich and Ovie Ejaria from Liverpool.

Miazga needs to play and he will get plenty of opportunities at Reading, who have 18 games left in their league season. USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter will be keeping a keen eye on Miazga ahead of the friendly against Chile in March, which will see the new head coach able to call up players from European leagues for the first time.

Long-term Miazga was supposed to be a star at center back for the U.S. alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and John Brooks, but you have to say the latter is the only one of the trio to kick on in recent months. Both Miazga and CCV have fallen victim to being signed for big clubs in the Premier League and being loaned out, while not getting regular minutes.

Miazga was bought by Chelsea in January 2016 and played in two PL games in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but was then loaned out to their feeder club, Vitesse Arnhem in Holland for two seasons. Miazga thrived in Holland, winning the Dutch Cup in 2016-17 and he was a regular in both of his campaigns in the Dutch top-flight. However at Nantes he played in nine games early this season but was then frozen out after a new manager, Vahid Halilhodzic, arrived.

Here’s hoping that he can play regularly at Reading and get himself ready for a big summer with the USMNT with the Gold Cup coming up.

Sarri happy with Chelsea players’ response in League Cup semifinal

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 10:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Coming off two defeats in all competitions sandwiched around a win at Newcastle in which Chelsea didn’t look at top form, the Blues were entering an all-important League Cup London Derby in a tough run of form.

Whether from themselves or through motivation from the manager, Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea’s starting XI dug deep and scored two first half goals, enabling the side to advance to the League Cup final next month, where they’ll face Manchester City at Wembley.

[READ: MLS Roundup: Richards completes permanent move to Bayern Munich]

“I think that they reacted very well tonight,” Sarri said after the match. “But I didn’t attack my players, I only said we had a problem. The reaction was very good but I think we need to have motivation with continuity now, but I was very happy with the performance before the penalties.

“I think in the last three or four matches we had a problem, firstly motivation and then the players stopped to having fun on the pitch. Now with this performance and result we can once again find enthusiasm which is very important.”

It’s a little disingenuous for Sarri to say he didn’t attack his players. He did. But after being criticized publicly, along with I’m sure some words in the locker room,

Asian Cup: Japan, Iran advance to semifinals

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 9:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

For the first time since winning the tournament in 2011, Japan has returned to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup.

Japan recorded a 1-0 win over Vietnam in the quarterfinal round, thanks to a VAR-determined penalty kick goal in the second half by starlet Ritsu Doan. It was Japan’s fifth straight win in the competition, all by a one-goal margin. Japan now advances to face Iran, who recorded a 3-0 win over China in the second match of the day.

[READ: Chelsea advance to League Cup final]

Captained by Maya Yoshida, Japan’s defense has continued to improve throughout the tournament, shutting out both Saudi Arabia and the technically gifted Vietnam in the last two rounds.

It was an even bigger milestone for Iran. For the first time in 15 years, Team Melli is heading to the semifinal round. Iran took advantage of a mistake by China defender Feng Xiaoting when Sardar Azmoun picked his pocket as the last defender, squaring it to Mehdi Taremi for the opening goal in the 18th minute. Iran doubled the lead in the 31st minute through another defensive error from China on a long ball, as Azmoun rounded the goalkeeper to score. Yet again, another defensive miscue led to Iran’s third goal, with Karim Ansarifard providing the finishing touch.

China striker Yu Dabao and We Lei were each held scoreless, despite scoring two goals each so far in the tournament.

MLS Roundup: Richards completes move to Bayern, Kaku drama continues

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 24, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

Whether for marketing reasons or footballing ones, Bayern Munich and FC Dallas cemented a transfer that could begin a new pathway to Europe for MLS youngsters.

After spending the last seven months on loan with Bayern Munich’s academy, Bayern and FC Dallas made official the news that centerbach Chris Richards has completed a permanent transfer to the German giants. Goal.com reported two weeks ago that Bayern and MLS had agreed on a $1.5 million transfer fee for the 19-year-old American, with a 40 percent sell-on fee that would go back to FC Dallas.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

News of the transfer is the latest in the meteoric rise of the Alabama native, who was once rejected from the FC Dallas academy as a 16-year-old. Two years later, including after beating FC Dallas with the Texans in Houston in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy playoffs, Dallas brought him back and quickly signed him as a Homegrown player. Richards has since also cemented his place with the U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team, leading the U.S. to the CONCACAF U-20 Championship title last November. He’s in line to start at the 2009 Under-20 World Cup in Poland.

However, due to MLS rules, Richards never got a chance to play for the MLS first team. Instead, he and the club took advantage of a new partnership between FC Dallas and Bayern, and he reportedly impressed enough to make the deal permanent. Richards is the second player from MLS signed to Bayern in the past six months, after the club inked a transfer for Vancouver Whitecaps youngster Alphonso Davies.

Here’s more news from around MLS:

(more…)

FIFA bans former referee for life for bribery, match-fixing

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 6:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) One of soccer’s most infamous match-fixing cases was settled Thursday when a referee notorious for corrupt calls was banned for life.

The corrupt games in Ibrahim Chaibou’s career were key to revealing how easily international friendlies could be manipulated for betting scams, forced FIFA to change the rules for appointing referees, and helped expose the influence of convicted fixer Wilson Perumal.

“Chaibou was probably the most corrupt referee the game of football has seen,” former FIFA investigator Chris Eaton told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Still, it took more than eight years to confirm his life ban from any involvement in soccer. FIFA ethics committee judges found the referee from Niger guilty of taking bribes to corrupt international friendly games in 2010 and 2011, soccer’s world governing body said.

Chaibou was fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($201,000), though it is unclear what power FIFA has to make the long-retired referee pay. He can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Niger official was paid bribes to influence the outcome of national-team games played in Africa, the Middle East and South America.

His favored tactic was awarding questionable penalty kicks – often for real and imagined handball offenses – to help increase the number of goals scored.

FIFA did not specify which games its ethics committee took into account when judging Chaibou.

However, his most suspect games are well established.

In May 2010, a warmup game for World Cup host South Africa in Polokwane ended in a 5-0 win over Guatemala. Chaibou awarded three penalties for handball and South Africa scored two of them. Betting monitoring agencies noted a spike in wagers on at least three goals being scored in the game.

In September 2010, Bahrain won 3-0 against a team making itself out to be Togo’s national team but which was actually a group of impostor players. Chaibou’s job that time was to limit the number of goals scored, according to evidence from Perumal after his arrest.

Both games in 2010 were organized by Perumal from Singapore, whose agency could be hired by national soccer federations to organize a game and provide the referee.

FIFA leadership was then not alert to the spreading risk of match-fixing. Its official line immediately after the Bahrain-Togo fiasco was not to investigate because neither member federation had complained.

Chaibou was then appointed for national team games in Bolivia and Ecuador, and oversaw another notorious incident when Nigeria hosted Argentina in June 2011.

With Nigeria leading 4-0 late on, Chaibou allowed the game to continue beyond the allotted stoppage time and then awarded Argentina a penalty for a non-existent handball against defender Efe Ambrose. A 4-1 result paid out bets of five goals to be scored.

“I judged it to be a penalty, so I gave a penalty … to make everyone happy. That’s it,” Chaibou told the AP in a telephone interview for an article published in February 2013.

Eaton, who opened FIFA’s investigation of Chaibou before leaving in 2012, said Perumal described his favored referee as courageous for awarding suspect penalties late in games.

“It wasn’t courage, it was pure unadulterated corrupt greed,” said Eaton, a former detective and Interpol official. He praised FIFA for pursuing the referee long after Chaibou’s mandatory retirement from the international list of approved referees after turning 45 in 2011.

“It’s a well-deserved shaming of the man who disgraced African football more than any other,” Eaton said.