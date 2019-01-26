FA Cup roundup: Shrewsbury almost upset Wolves; Man City ease through

The big story in the FA Cup fourth round games at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday was that high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers were heading out of the competition at the hands of third-tier Shrewsbury Town… but then Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men surged back and rescued a replay in stoppage time.

Sitting in eighth in the Premier League, Wolves put out a strong team away at Shrewsbury but a fine goal from Greg Docherty (after a superb run from Fejiri Okenabirhie) set the Shrews on their way to what they thought was a huge upset. Oliver Norburn then whipped in a corner, after collecting a piece of paper which was in his shorts, and Luke Waterfall headed home to make it 2-0. But then Wolves came surging back.

First Raul Jimenez made it 2-1 and then Matt Doherty headed home an equalizer in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and set up a replay at Molinuex. Drama.

Another potential upset saw third-tier Portsmouth go ahead against QPR after Lee Brown’s cross was put into his own net by Joel Lynch, but Nakhi Wells equalized for second-tier QPR as Steve McLaren’s side will host Pompey in a replay at Loftus Road.

Fourth-tier Newport County scored in stoppage time to also get a replay, as former Middlesbrough academy player Matty Dolan popped up to make it 1-1 against Tony Pulis‘ men at the Riverside. The Welsh side continue their fairytale run and will have another big game at Rodney Parade.

Doncaster Rovers are through to the last 16 for the first time since 1956, as Ben Whiteman scored twice including a 90th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Manchester City eased to victory against Burnley as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were all on target at the Etihad Stadium in a 5-0 win. Pep Guardiola‘s men have now scored 28 goals in their last six games without conceding.

Watford beat Newcastle at St James’ Park in the other all-PL clash on Saturday, as Andre Gray latched onto a lovely ball from Will Hughes to make it 1-0 and Issac Success completed the win late on.

Below is a look at the results, so far, from the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday.

Results from FA Cup Saturday

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County – Recap, video

Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic

Newcastle United 0-2 Watford

Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

Portsmouth 1-1 QPR

Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

