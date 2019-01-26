More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

La Liga: Atletico Madrid win again to keep pressure on Barcelona

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Atleti extended their unbeaten run to 18 games with a straightforward 2-0 victory over sixth-place Getafe on Saturday. As they’ve now done three straight weekends, Diego Simeone’s side cut Barcelona’s title lead to just two points ahead of the defending champions’ fixture. Each of the last two weeks, Barca have taken the field on Sunday and restored their five-point advantage.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box in the 27th minute, followed by Saul Niguez’s tap-in of a rebound from Nikola Kalinic’s initial effort in the 37th.

Sevilla 5-0 Levante

Sevilla hammered 11th-place Levante for five goals to snap their four-game winless skid (two straight losses) and reclaim third place — for the time being — from Real Madrid.

Pablo Machin’s side got five goals, all in the second half, from five different goalscorers — Wissam Ben Yedder (48th minute), Andre Silva (60th), Franco Vazques (71st), Pablo Sarabia (80th) and Qunicy Promes (90th).

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 2-2 Eibar
Valencia 3-0 Villarreal

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Real Valladolid v. Celta Vigo — 6 a.m. ET
Girona v. Barcelona — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad v. Huesca — 12:30 p.m. ET
Athletic Bilbao v. Real Betis — 12:30 p.m. ET
Espanyol v. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. ET

Serie A: Napoli draw means Juventus can 11 points clear Sunday

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 8:25 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Napoli received a warmer welcome at the San Siro Stadium than it did during its previous visit which was marked by fan violence and racism.

Still, the southern club was subjected to territorial chants by AC Milan supporters during a 0-0 draw on Saturday in Serie A.

Napoli hardly seemed to notice the insulting chants, which emanated from the southern curve where Milan’s hard-core “ultra” fans sit.

“It was a completely different atmosphere,” Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “All the fans at the San Siro deserve to be applauded.”

Ancelotti was sent off in the closing minutes for protests after Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz was shown a questionable second yellow card.

Both sides had chances and the possession was perfectly split between Napoli and Milan, who meet again on Tuesday in the same stadium for the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

An Inter Milan supporter died following fan clashes when Napoli last visited Milan in December — a match that was also marred by racist chants directed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Napoli remained second, eight points behind Juventus, and Milan stayed fourth.

Reports: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi hands in transfer request to force Bayern move

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
As far as Callum Hudson-Odoi is concerned, the time for the next step of his career has arrived, and it doesn’t involve Chelsea, the club that has developed and nurtured him from the age of seven.

Now 18 years old and having shone brightly in his handful of appearances for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi is seeking a regular first-team place and he’s willing to leave west London London England to prove his worth. According to multiple reports out of the UK, Hudson-Odoi has submitted an official transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The six-time Bundesliga champions have been linked with a $25-million deal for the London-born forward in recent weeks. With no new assurances he’ll be given first-team opportunities, Hudson-Odoi recently rejected Chelsea’s offer of a new contract that would reportedly pay him north of $110,000 per week. Rather than going the route of loan after loan, which has become synonymous with Chelsea academy products for the past decade, Hudson-Odoi prefers the stability of a permanent move — even abroad.

When you consider that Bayern remain one of the biggest clubs in the world — an absolute behemoth in their domestic league, whether or not they’ll eventually win their seventh straight Bundesliga title this season — it all seems a bit backwards that a young player views a perennial Champions League contender like Bayern a better place to earn playing time than, say, a yo-yo-ing (not to mention, aging) top-four Premier League side like Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi will have no doubt seen the success and rise to prominence of Jadon Sancho since making his move from Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. 19-year-old Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson is currently on loan to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, where he’s enjoying a successful spell of his own with six goals in 13 appearances (five starts).

For far too long, English players were hesitant to insistent against moving abroad, for any number of reasons. However, in recent years, it’s become increasingly clear that the place to come of age is any number of countries and clubs elsewhere on the continent.

Three or five years from now, PL clubs — maybe even Chelsea or Man City — will pay upward of $75 million to bring players like Hudson-Odoi and Sancho back to the PL, when a bit of patience and trust in their in-house youngsters could have saved them tens of millions — if not hundreds of millions by then — of dollars. Not only is testing themselves abroad a smart route for a number of elite young players, but it’s also a market inefficiency that dozens of clubs should be looking to exploit.

West Ham fall victim to FA Cupset at hands of Wimbledon

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
Saturday was a day of Cupsets in the FA Cup — at least in the day’s late games — as West Ham United were the second Premier League side to be knocked out by lower-league opposition.

AFC Wimbledon, who currently sit bottom of League One, raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 46th minute and managed to hold on for a 4-2 victory at Kingsmeadow. Championship side Millwall bounced a PL side of their own, Everton, from the competition earlier on Saturday.

Since Wimbledon was reformed as a club in 2002, the Dons’ deepest run in the FA Cup was previously the third round. On Monday, theirs will be one of 16 names in the draw for the fifth round.

The game was mostly dominated by West Ham for the opening half-hour, but the Hammers were visibly shaken after going a goal down in the 34th minute (Kwesi Appiah), doubly so when the Dons made it 2-0 in the 41st (Scott Wagstaff).

Manuel Pellegrini made a triple-change at halftime — bringing off all three of Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Grady Diangana — but it made little difference from the outset of the second half. Wagstaff made it 3-0 less than 60 seconds after the restart.

West Ham got as close as 3-2, thanks to goals scored by Lucas Perez (57th minute) and Felipe Anderson (71st), but Toby Sibbick restored the home side’s two-goal lead with a tap-in header in the 88th minute.

Mexico, PSV star Lozano stretchered off with head injury

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was stretchered off the field not long after scoring a first-half brace in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-1 victory over Groningen on Saturday.

Lozano was on the wrong end of an aerial challenge for the ball from Groningen defender Tim Handwerker near midfield during first-half stoppage time. Handwerker’s head made contact with the side of Lozano’s head before the Mexican star immediately tumbled to the ground.

The 23-year-old, who recently won the 2018 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year award, was seen continuously moving his arms and legs as he was assessed by trainers and doctors on the field. He was reportedly sent directly to the hospital for further evaluation.

The victory, sealed by Lozano’s goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, sent PSV five points clear of second-place Ajax. Lozano (13 goals in 19 league appearances) is tied for second in the Golden Boot race, two behind teammate Luuk De Jong.

Lozano appears positioned to be the next CONCACAF star to make a big-money move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, following in the footsteps of U.S. men’s national team wonderkid Christian Pulisic’s impending move to Chelsea. Here’s hoping for nothing but good news for Lozano and a speedy return to the field.