More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Mexico, PSV star Lozano stretchered off with head injury

By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was stretchered off the field not long after scoring a first-half brace in PSV Eindhoven’s 2-1 victory over Groningen on Saturday.

[ Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham ]

Lozano was on the wrong end of an aerial challenge for the ball from Groningen defender Tim Handwerker near midfield during first-half stoppage time. Handwerker’s head made contact with the side of Lozano’s head before the Mexican star immediately tumbled to the ground.

The 23-year-old, who recently won the 2018 CONCACAF Men’s Player of the Year award, was seen continuously moving his arms and legs as he was assessed by trainers and doctors on the field. He was reportedly sent directly to the hospital for further evaluation.

The victory, sealed by Lozano’s goals in the 15th and 19th minutes, sent PSV five points clear of second-place Ajax. Lozano (13 goals in 19 league appearances) is tied for second in the Golden Boot race, two behind teammate Luuk De Jong.

[ MORE: USMNT v. Panama preview, projected starting XI ]

Lozano appears positioned to be the next CONCACAF star to make a big-money move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, following in the footsteps of U.S. men’s national team wonderkid Christian Pulisic’s impending move to Chelsea. Here’s hoping for nothing but good news for Lozano and a speedy return to the field.

West Ham fall victim to FA Cupset at hands of Wimbledon

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 26, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday was a day of Cupsets in the FA Cup — at least in the day’s late games — as West Ham United were the second Premier League side to be knocked out by lower-league opposition.

[ Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham ]

AFC Wimbledon, who currently sit bottom of League One, raced out to a 3-0 lead by the 46th minute and managed to hold on for a 4-2 victory at Kingsmeadow. Championship side Millwall bounced a PL side of their own, Everton, from the competition earlier on Saturday.

Since Wimbledon was reformed as a club in 2002, the Dons’ deepest run in the FA Cup was previously the third round. On Monday, theirs will be one of 16 names in the draw for the fifth round.

The game was mostly dominated by West Ham for the opening half-hour, but the Hammers were visibly shaken after going a goal down in the 34th minute (Kwesi Appiah), doubly so when the Dons made it 2-0 in the 41st (Scott Wagstaff).

Manuel Pellegrini made a triple-change at halftime — bringing off all three of Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Grady Diangana — but it made little difference from the outset of the second half. Wagstaff made it 3-0 less than 60 seconds after the restart.

[ MORE: USMNT v. Panama preview, projected starting XI ]

West Ham got as close as 3-2, thanks to goals scored by Lucas Perez (57th minute) and Felipe Anderson (71st), but Toby Sibbick restored the home side’s two-goal lead with a tap-in header in the 88th minute.

Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 3:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arsenal are in talks with Inter Milan about signing Ivan Perisic, according to the BBC and Sky Italy.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Perisic, 29, is said to be keen on an exit from Inter and the Croatian winger has long been linked with a move to Manchester United. However, per the reports, Arsenal want to loan Perisic initially and then an option to buy him for $46.2 million in the summer.

He has scored three goals and added five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions for Inter this season, and shone at the World Cup as Croatia were runners up.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

The reports go on to state that Inter only want to sell Perisic in January and will not loan him out.

Unai Emery has previously said that Arsenal could only afford loan deals in January, which enraged fans but is understandable given their huge outlay on Mesut Ozil’s new contract, plus bringing in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in recent seasons.

Is this a deal which the Gunners really need to do?

They’re losing Aaron Ramsey in the summer on a free transfer to Juventus and it appears that Denis Suarez will arrive from Barcelona to replace him in central midfield. Suarez is linked with a loan move before the window shuts, but a midfielder, nor a winger, shouldn’t be high on Emery’s wish list.

With several poor defensive displays this season, plus a recent batch of injuries, beefing up defensive options should surely be the long-term plan for Emery. Maybe he can’t get in the defenders he wants in January so is instead looking elsewhere to strengthen, and there’s no doubting Perisic’s pedigree.

But with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alex Iwobi, Ozil, Lacazette and Aubameyang around in the attacking areas and Emery playing narrow 4-3-2-1 or 3-4-2-1 formations, bringing in Perisic doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Then again, Arsenal gonna Arsenal…

Sky Sports claim that West Ham United will break their transfer record to bring in Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo.

Gomez, 22, has a release clause in his contract of over $57 million and per the report he could sign for West Ham in January and then be loaned back to Celta Vigo for the rest of the season. The La Liga outfit is struggling in the table and need Gomez’s goals to help with their bid against relegation.

Given the situation regarding Marko Arnautovic, who has now said he will remain at West Ham despite a huge offer to go and play in China, this would be a smart move from the Hammers.

Securing Gomez ahead of the summer is smart business, as the Uruguayan forward will be in demand after scoring 26 La Liga goals for a struggling Celta side over the past season-and-a-half. Gomez is a powerful forward who can hold up the ball and stretch defenses with runs in-behind, and with Andy Carroll out of contract in the summer, Arnautovic potentially leaving and Javier Hernandez reportedly wanting to leave in January, Manuel Pellegrini needs to have some long-term stability up top.

Following the big-money signing of Felipe Anderson last summer, it is clear West Ham are now buying quality over quantity. And after the signing of free agent Samir Nasri, Declan Rice signing a new long-term contract and the additions of Diop, Fabianski and Balbuena last summer, the Hammers are suddenly making plenty of smart moves in the transfer market.

That is not something we could say often, if at all, about their dealings in recent years.

Millwall stun Everton with classic FA Cup comeback (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Millwall beat Everton 3-2 in a dramatic FA Cup fourth round tie at The New Den on Saturday, as the second-tier side made it five wins on the spin at home against top-flight opponents.

[ MORE: FA Cup 4th round wrap ]

Murray Wallace scored the winner with the final chance of the game, as Millwall fought back to win after being 2-1 down with 18 minutes to go.

Marco Silva‘s poor run in charge of Everton continues, as the Portuguese coach was miserable at the final whistle following the controversial defeat.

Everton took the lead in the first half through Richarlison, who saw a shot from distance squirm in as the rain poured down in south London.

It was the first shot on goal from either team.

Just when Everton thought they would go in ahead at half time they switched off from a set piece, which was to become the theme of the day for the Toffees.

Lee Gregory beat Lucas Digne to nod home and make it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half the game ebbed and flowed as Everton tried to force the issue but Millwall were always dangerous from set pieces.

Everton substitute Cenk Tosun put them 2-1 up in the 72nd minute with a fine low finish.

But two minutes later a hugely controversial moment arrived.

Another set piece from the right was only half cleared and the ball hit Jake Cooper on the arm before going in to make it 2-2.

With no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in place, the goal stood even though replays shown on screens inside the stadium proved it had hit Cooper’s arm.

Everton’s players were furious and didn’t recover, as Millwall then won it deep into stoppage time.

A free kick into the box dropped down for Wallace and he controlled before firing him to send the home fans wild.

USMNT v. Panama preview, projected starting XI

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Gregg Berhalter era begins properly Sunday as he takes charge of his first game as the U.S. men’s national team head coach.

Panama are the opponents for the USMNT at State Farm Stadium at Glendale, Ariz. (kick off, 8 p.m. ET) with Berhalter having over three weeks to work with his squad of MLS players during the January camp.

With Michael Bradley the most experienced player by far, it will be intriguing to see who lines up for Berhalter as the likes of Wil Trapp, Zack Steffen and Gyasi Zardes will no doubt play a huge role for the USMNT moving forward after playing under Berhalter with the Columbus Crew.

The likes of Mihailovic, Baird, Canouse and Lovitz have all reportedly impressed during the January camp, while Jonathan Lewis, Jerome Ebobisse and Christian Ramirez are also all in line to make their debuts.

Panama will not provide the toughest test for Berhalter’s side as the game falls outside of the FIFA match window and only seven of their 18-man squad have previously played for the national team. Forward Abdiel Arroyo and defender Fidel Escobar are the two experienced players for Los Canaleros.

Below is a look at a projected starting lineup for the USMNT against Panama, as they also face Costa Rica in a friendly in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 2 before a March clash with Chile in March.

Projected starting lineup for USMNT (4-3-3)

—– Steffen —–

—- Cannon — Zimmerman — Long — Lovitz —

—- Bradley —- Trapp —-

—– Mihailovic —–

— Arriola — Zardes — Baird —