More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Millwall stun Everton with classic FA Cup comeback (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 2:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Millwall beat Everton 3-2 in a dramatic FA Cup fourth round tie at The New Den on Saturday, as the second-tier side made it five wins on the spin at home against top-flight opponents.

[ MORE: FA Cup 4th round wrap ]

Murray Wallace scored the winner with the final chance of the game, as Millwall fought back to win after being 2-1 down with 18 minutes to go.

Marco Silva‘s poor run in charge of Everton continues, as the Portuguese coach was miserable at the final whistle following the controversial defeat.

Everton took the lead in the first half through Richarlison, who saw a shot from distance squirm in as the rain poured down in south London.

It was the first shot on goal from either team.

Just when Everton thought they would go in ahead at half time they switched off from a set piece, which was to become the theme of the day for the Toffees.

Lee Gregory beat Lucas Digne to nod home and make it 1-1 at the break.

In the second half the game ebbed and flowed as Everton tried to force the issue but Millwall were always dangerous from set pieces.

Everton substitute Cenk Tosun put them 2-1 up in the 72nd minute with a fine low finish.

But two minutes later a hugely controversial moment arrived.

Another set piece from the right was only half cleared and the ball hit Jake Cooper on the arm before going in to make it 2-2.

With no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system in place, the goal stood even though replays shown on screens inside the stadium proved it had hit Cooper’s arm.

Everton’s players were furious and didn’t recover, as Millwall then won it deep into stoppage time.

A free kick into the box dropped down for Wallace and he controlled before firing him to send the home fans wild.

USMNT v. Panama preview, projected starting XI

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 2:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Gregg Berhalter era begins properly Sunday as he takes charge of his first game as the U.S. men’s national team head coach.

Panama are the opponents for the USMNT at State Farm Stadium at Glendale, Ariz. (kick off, 8 p.m. ET) with Berhalter having over three weeks to work with his squad of MLS players during the January camp.

With Michael Bradley the most experienced player by far, it will be intriguing to see who lines up for Berhalter as the likes of Wil Trapp, Zack Steffen and Gyasi Zardes will no doubt play a huge role for the USMNT moving forward after playing under Berhalter with the Columbus Crew.

The likes of Mihailovic, Baird, Canouse and Lovitz have all reportedly impressed during the January camp, while Jonathan Lewis, Jerome Ebobisse and Christian Ramirez are also all in line to make their debuts.

Panama will not provide the toughest test for Berhalter’s side as the game falls outside of the FIFA match window and only seven of their 18-man squad have previously played for the national team. Forward Abdiel Arroyo and defender Fidel Escobar are the two experienced players for Los Canaleros.

Below is a look at a projected starting lineup for the USMNT against Panama, as they also face Costa Rica in a friendly in San Jose, Calif. on Feb. 2 before a March clash with Chile in March.

Projected starting lineup for USMNT (4-3-3)

—– Steffen —–

—- Cannon — Zimmerman — Long — Lovitz —

—- Bradley —- Trapp —-

—– Mihailovic —–

— Arriola — Zardes — Baird —

MLS franchise “belongs in Charlotte”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Charlotte, North Carolina is not one of the cities which has been high up the list for potential expansion franchises in Major League Soccer, but it should be.

That’s according to the owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, who has revealed he is in “ongoing discussions” with MLS about bringing a team to Charlotte, NC.

The largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte already has a soccer team, the Independence which has been in the USL since 2014. And a previous bid for an MLS franchise, which was submitted to the league almost two years ago, was led by Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage

Tepper, a hedge-fund manager worth $11 billion, revealed to journalists that the president of the NFL’s Panthers, Tom Glick, (who was formerly involved at Derby County, Manchester City and with New York City FC) is pushing the cause for a team.

“We are having ongoing discussions with Major League Soccer,” Tepper said. “We’re talking about when they’ll take extra teams and when the time comes, we’ll be [ready]. We’re very much studying, very much focused on it. I personally believe that’s something that belongs in Charlotte.”

Charlotte has seen some big crowds for friendly games between big European clubs at the Bank of America Stadium in recent years, but can any North American city truly say MLS belongs there?

We’ve seen some big cities have teams and be far from successful in the past (Miami, Tampa and LA’s Chivas USA to name a few), but there’s no doubting the potential in Charlotte, especially with a billionaire NFL owner ready to back the team.

That scenario has worked out pretty well for Atlanta United under Arthur Blank…

But this all gets quite tricky when you start to break down the race for MLS expansion franchises. With Commissioner Don Garber previously stating that 28 teams is the magic number, that means there is only one spot remaining. And there are plenty of cities in the U.S. scrambling for that franchise.

FC Cincinnati are joining MLS for the 2019 season, while David Beckham’s Club Internacional de Futbol Miami and Nashville SC are slated to arrived for the 2020 season and Austin FC have been awarded a franchise for 2021.

That takes the total number of MLS teams to 27.

Given the fact that both Sacramento and St. Louis have put strong ownership groups together after some struggles and Detroit was previously named as aa finalist in the expansion race, all three are believed to be pushing hard for an expansion franchise.

MLS could have a real problem on its hands, although a $150 million expansion franchise fee would help with any teething issues it has.

Remember, MLS said Cincinnati, Nashville, Detroit and Sacramento were its four finalists for two expansion franchises back in November 2017. Cincinnati and Nashville have now been awarded teams, so Detroit and Sacramento are seemingly next up. Since then the league have mentioned strong talks in San Diego and St. Louis, and Las Vegas and Phoenix have also been mentioned in the conversation.

This is getting a little out of hand.

Expanding too quickly could be dangerous for the overall quality in MLS, but at this point why not expand to 32 teams?

When a list of 12 potential expansion cities was submitted in February 2017 it consisted of: Cincinnati, Sacramento, Nashville, Detroit, St. Louis, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, Tampa Bay/St Petersburg, San Diego, Phoenix and Indianapolis.

A lot has changed over the past two years with different ownership groups dipping in and out of the conversation, and plans for soccer-specific stadiums getting knocked back with certain bids.

Right now, if I had to select five cities that would get the next expansion franchises to make it to 32 teams, it would be Sacramento, St. Louis, Detroit, Charlotte and Phoenix. Geographically they all link up with other MLS markets well and in terms of Sacramento and STL, they have done plenty of work to get stadium deals and ownership groups in place.

There are no doubt intriguing times ahead in the MLS expansion race, as the success of recent expansion clubs Atlanta United and Los Angeles FC have set the benchmark for how the league should grow.

MLS should not rush this process, and it’s main focus should be on improving some of its current franchises before expanding beyond 27. When it does decide to expand again, the frontrunners are clear for all to see.

FA Cup roundup: Shrewsbury almost upset Wolves; Man City ease through

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

The big story in the FA Cup fourth round games at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday was that high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers were heading out of the competition at the hands of third-tier Shrewsbury Town… but then Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men surged back and rescued a replay in stoppage time.

 [ MORE: Full FA Cup schedule

Sitting in eighth in the Premier League, Wolves put out a strong team away at Shrewsbury but a fine goal from Greg Docherty (after a superb run from Fejiri Okenabirhie) set the Shrews on their way to what they thought was a huge upset. Oliver Norburn then whipped in a corner, after collecting a piece of paper which was in his shorts, and Luke Waterfall headed home to make it 2-0. But then Wolves came surging back.

First Raul Jimenez made it 2-1 and then Matt Doherty headed home an equalizer in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and set up a replay at Molinuex. Drama.

Another potential upset saw third-tier Portsmouth go ahead against QPR after Lee Brown’s cross was put into his own net by Joel Lynch, but Nakhi Wells equalized for second-tier QPR as Steve McLaren’s side will host Pompey in a replay at Loftus Road.

Fourth-tier Newport County scored in stoppage time to also get a replay, as former Middlesbrough academy player Matty Dolan popped up to make it 1-1 against Tony Pulis‘ men at the Riverside. The Welsh side continue their fairytale run and will have another big game at Rodney Parade.

Doncaster Rovers are through to the last 16 for the first time since 1956, as Ben Whiteman scored twice including a 90th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Manchester City eased to victory against Burnley as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were all on target at the Etihad Stadium in a 5-0 win. Pep Guardiola‘s men have now scored 28 goals in their last six games without conceding.

Watford beat Newcastle at St James’ Park in the other all-PL clash on Saturday, as Andre Gray latched onto a lovely ball from Will Hughes to make it 1-0 and Issac Success completed the win late on.

Below is a look at the results, so far, from the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday.

Results from FA Cup Saturday

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County – Recap, video
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United 0-2 Watford
Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County
Manchester City 5-0 Burnley
Portsmouth 1-1 QPR
Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sevilla routs Levante to end winless streak in Spain

AP
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Sevilla routed Levante 5-0 on Saturday with a spectacular second half to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all scored after the interval to move Sevilla back to third in the league standings.

The home win put Sevilla on 36 points, the same as fourth-placed Real Madrid, which plays at Espanyol on Sunday. Sevilla is ahead on goal difference.

Sevilla and Madrid are five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, and trail leader Barcelona by 10 points. Atletico hosts Getafe later Saturday, while Barcelona visits Girona on Sunday.

Sevilla hadn’t won in the league since December. It was coming off a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in a result that dropped the team from the top three for the first time since October.

Last year, Sevilla routed Levante 6-2 in Valencia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports