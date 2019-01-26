More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
MLS franchise “belongs in Charlotte”

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Charlotte, North Carolina is not one of the cities which has been high up the list for potential expansion franchises in Major League Soccer, but it should be.

That’s according to the owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, who has revealed he is in “ongoing discussions” with MLS about bringing a team to Charlotte, NC.

The largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte already has a soccer team, the Independence which has been in the USL since 2014. And a previous bid for an MLS franchise, which was submitted to the league almost two years ago, was led by Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.

[ MORE: All of PST's MLS coverage

Tepper, a hedge-fund manager worth $11 billion, revealed to journalists that the president of the NFL’s Panthers, Tom Glick, (who was formerly involved at Derby County, Manchester City and with New York City FC) is pushing the cause for a team.

“We are having ongoing discussions with Major League Soccer,” Tepper said. “We’re talking about when they’ll take extra teams and when the time comes, we’ll be [ready]. We’re very much studying, very much focused on it. I personally believe that’s something that belongs in Charlotte.”

Charlotte has seen some big crowds for friendly games between big European clubs at the Bank of America Stadium in recent years, but can any North American city truly say MLS belongs there?

We’ve seen some big cities have teams and be far from successful in the past (Miami, Tampa and LA’s Chivas USA to name a few), but there’s no doubting the potential in Charlotte, especially with a billionaire NFL owner ready to back the team.

That scenario has worked out pretty well for Atlanta United under Arthur Blank…

But this all gets quite tricky when you start to break down the race for MLS expansion franchises. With Commissioner Don Garber previously stating that 28 teams is the magic number, that means there is only one spot remaining. And there are plenty of cities in the U.S. scrambling for that franchise.

FC Cincinnati are joining MLS for the 2019 season, while David Beckham’s Club Internacional de Futbol Miami and Nashville SC are slated to arrived for the 2020 season and Austin FC have been awarded a franchise for 2021.

That takes the total number of MLS teams to 27.

Given the fact that both Sacramento and St. Louis have put strong ownership groups together after some struggles and Detroit was previously named as aa finalist in the expansion race, all three are believed to be pushing hard for an expansion franchise.

MLS could have a real problem on its hands, although a $150 million expansion franchise fee would help with any teething issues it has.

Remember, MLS said Cincinnati, Nashville, Detroit and Sacramento were its four finalists for two expansion franchises back in November 2017. Cincinnati and Nashville have now been awarded teams, so Detroit and Sacramento are seemingly next up. Since then the league have mentioned strong talks in San Diego and St. Louis, and Las Vegas and Phoenix have also been mentioned in the conversation.

This is getting a little out of hand.

Expanding too quickly could be dangerous for the overall quality in MLS, but at this point why not expand to 32 teams?

When a list of 12 potential expansion cities was submitted in February 2017 it consisted of: Cincinnati, Sacramento, Nashville, Detroit, St. Louis, Charlotte, Raleigh/Durham, San Antonio, Tampa Bay/St Petersburg, San Diego, Phoenix and Indianapolis.

A lot has changed over the past two years with different ownership groups dipping in and out of the conversation, and plans for soccer-specific stadiums getting knocked back with certain bids.

Right now, if I had to select five cities that would get the next expansion franchises to make it to 32 teams, it would be Sacramento, St. Louis, Detroit, Charlotte and Phoenix. Geographically they all link up with other MLS markets well and in terms of Sacramento and STL, they have done plenty of work to get stadium deals and ownership groups in place.

There are no doubt intriguing times ahead in the MLS expansion race, as the success of recent expansion clubs Atlanta United and Los Angeles FC have set the benchmark for how the league should grow.

MLS should not rush this process, and it’s main focus should be on improving some of its current franchises before expanding beyond 27. When it does decide to expand again, the frontrunners are clear for all to see.

FA Cup roundup: Shrewsbury almost upset Wolves; Man City ease through

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 12:05 PM EST
The big story in the FA Cup fourth round games at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday was that high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers were heading out of the competition at the hands of third-tier Shrewsbury Town… but then Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men surged back and rescued a replay in stoppage time.

 [ MORE: Full FA Cup schedule

Sitting in eighth in the Premier League, Wolves put out a strong team away at Shrewsbury but a fine goal from Greg Docherty (after a superb run from Fejiri Okenabirhie) set the Shrews on their way to what they thought was a huge upset. Oliver Norburn then whipped in a corner, after collecting a piece of paper which was in his shorts, and Luke Waterfall headed home to make it 2-0. But then Wolves came surging back.

First Raul Jimenez made it 2-1 and then Matt Doherty headed home an equalizer in stoppage time to make it 2-2 and set up a replay at Molinuex. Drama.

Another potential upset saw third-tier Portsmouth go ahead against QPR after Lee Brown’s cross was put into his own net by Joel Lynch, but Nakhi Wells equalized for second-tier QPR as Steve McLaren’s side will host Pompey in a replay at Loftus Road.

Fourth-tier Newport County scored in stoppage time to also get a replay, as former Middlesbrough academy player Matty Dolan popped up to make it 1-1 against Tony Pulis‘ men at the Riverside. The Welsh side continue their fairytale run and will have another big game at Rodney Parade.

Doncaster Rovers are through to the last 16 for the first time since 1956, as Ben Whiteman scored twice including a 90th minute winner from the penalty spot.

Manchester City eased to victory against Burnley as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were all on target at the Etihad Stadium in a 5-0 win. Pep Guardiola‘s men have now scored 28 goals in their last six games without conceding.

Watford beat Newcastle at St James’ Park in the other all-PL clash on Saturday, as Andre Gray latched onto a lovely ball from Will Hughes to make it 1-0 and Issac Success completed the win late on.

Below is a look at the results, so far, from the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday.

Results from FA Cup Saturday

Accrington Stanley 0-1 Derby County – Recap, video
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United 0-2 Watford
Middlesbrough 1-1 Newport County
Manchester City 5-0 Burnley
Portsmouth 1-1 QPR
Swansea City 4-1 Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sevilla routs Levante to end winless streak in Spain

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Sevilla routed Levante 5-0 on Saturday with a spectacular second half to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all scored after the interval to move Sevilla back to third in the league standings.

The home win put Sevilla on 36 points, the same as fourth-placed Real Madrid, which plays at Espanyol on Sunday. Sevilla is ahead on goal difference.

Sevilla and Madrid are five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, and trail leader Barcelona by 10 points. Atletico hosts Getafe later Saturday, while Barcelona visits Girona on Sunday.

Sevilla hadn’t won in the league since December. It was coming off a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in a result that dropped the team from the top three for the first time since October.

Last year, Sevilla routed Levante 6-2 in Valencia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Live, FA Cup: Premier League teams on upset alert

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
FA Cup fourth round action has taken center stage this weekend, as plenty of Premier League teams are on upset alert.

Man United beat Arsenal on Friday, while Bristol City and Derby County have also booked their spots in the last 16 too.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Man City host Burnley and Newcastle United host Watford in two all-PL ties at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, while Brighton host West Brom, Wolves head to Shrewsbury, Everton travel to Millwall and West Ham are at Wimbledon as they all hope to not be on the end of an upset at the hands of lower-league opponents.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and we will have reaction to all the games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)

Doncaster Rovers v. Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United v. Watford
Middlesbrough v. Newport County
Manchester City v. Burnley
Portsmouth v. QPR
Swansea City v. Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall v. Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon v. West Ham United

FA Cup: Derby edge by Accrington Stanley (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:28 AM EST
Derby County beat third-tier Accrington Stanley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s Rams are in the last 16 of the competition.

Martyn Waghorn’s late goal was enough to edge the second-tier side past a plucky Accrington outfit who had Daniel Barlaser sent off with just over 30 minutes to go.

Jayden Bogle was sent off late on for Derby and Billy Key went close from the resulting free kick, but Lampard’s men held on to reach the fifth round.

Accrington Stanley played well in the first half and had plenty of sights on goal without carving Derby open. Jordan Clark had their best chance, while at the other end Martin Waghorn couldn’t flick home after a great cross from Scott Malone.

Mason Mount limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury with Mason Bennett replacing him, as the Rams had to deal without one of their key players.

In the second half Waghorn again went close to getting on the end of Malone’s cross as Derby cranked through the gears.

Bennett whipped in a lovely cross from the left which missed everyone as Accrington dropped deeper and deeper as the game wore on.

The home side did have a great chance to take the lead as Barlaser jinxed free inside the box but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Derby’s defense.

Moments later Barlaser was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on David Nugent, as Accrington were reduced to 10 men.

Despite going down to 10 men Key then flashed a shot inches wide and he put a header wide soon after as the home team rallied superbly.

But then Derby broke through late in the game as Waghorn finished after good work from American winger Duane Holmes.

A dramatic final few minutes then saw Bogle sent off for bringing down Paul Smyth who was clean through.

From the resulting free kick Kelle Roos saved Key’s low effort superbly as Accrington thought they had equalized in stoppage time.

The game finished 1-0 as the Rams went through to the last 16 despite not being at their best in testing conditions in Lancashire.