Pochettino: Tottenham have no history of winning

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino is doing his best to keep expectations realistic at Tottenham Hotspur, but perhaps his latest comments are a little too close to the bone for decision makers at the club to hear.

The Argentine coach was brutally honest as Spurs continue to come up short in their hunt for a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup clash at Crystal Palace Sunday, and after their agonizing League Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea on penalty kicks on Thursday, Pochettino discussed the stadium move coming at a time when he believed they were ready to win trophies.

“When Arsenal moved [to Emirates Stadium], people talked about massive problems, they are still paying, but Tottenham, with no history of winning … Our glory, I watch the [pre-match] video about the glory, it’s with Nicholson. It’s black and white,” Pochettino said. “I watch it nearly every week and to create again that feeling, you need time. Four or five years, that’s nothing in the history of the club. The problem is you want to put Tottenham in a level when they are still not there. It is completely unfair to charge the club like you would Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea. We still need to finish our stadium. We need to create the basis to win.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mauricio…

He has a point, especially about the stadium deal which has seen them play at Wembley for nearly two seasons now (due to unexpected delays) and the money the club has spent on building their fantastic new home has led to a lack of funds available for transfers.

The narrative around Spurs is that they have to win the Premier League or at least the League Cup or FA Cup to prove that Pochettino’s time in north London has been successful.

He clearly believes they are still a long way from challenging the big boys.

Pochettino added: “Remember, we were unbeaten in the Premier League at White Hart Lane in our last season there. Nobody said what it meant to move to Wembley to create another project and not only this – we were going to play only one season at Wembley and now it’s nearly two seasons and no one says nothing.”

It appears the Argentine coach is getting a bit fed up of everyone questioning his achievements at Spurs. He has every right to be a little miffed as Tottenham have now finished in the top four in each of the last three seasons and have reached the League Cup final and semifinal and two FA Cup semifinals in his five campaigns in charge.

Of course, none of that produces trophies but Pochettino is correct to tell everyone to calm down a little. Given the money they’ve spent and the size of their squad, Pochettino’s team have overachieved, once again, this season.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
FA Cup fourth round action has taken center stage this weekend, as plenty of Premier League teams are on upset alert.

Man United beat Arsenal on Friday, while Bristol City and Derby County have also booked their spots in the last 16 too.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Man City host Burnley and Newcastle United host Watford in two all-PL ties at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, while Brighton host West Brom, Wolves head to Shrewsbury, Everton travel to Millwall and West Ham are at Wimbledon as they all hope to not be on the end of an upset at the hands of lower-league opponents.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and we will have reaction to all the games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)

Doncaster Rovers v. Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United v. Watford
Middlesbrough v. Newport County
Manchester City v. Burnley
Barnet v. Brentford
Portsmouth v. QPR
Swansea City v. Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall v. Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon v. West Ham United

FA Cup: Derby edge by Accrington Stanley (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:28 AM EST
Derby County beat third-tier Accrington Stanley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s Rams are in the last 16 of the competition.

Martyn Waghorn’s late goal was enough to edge the second-tier side past a plucky Accrington outfit who had Daniel Barlaser sent off with just over 30 minutes to go.

Jayden Bogle was sent off late on for Derby and Billy Key went close from the resulting free kick, but Lampard’s men held on to reach the fifth round.

Accrington Stanley played well in the first half and had plenty of sights on goal without carving Derby open. Jordan Clark had their best chance, while at the other end Martin Waghorn couldn’t flick home after a great cross from Scott Malone.

Mason Mount limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury with Mason Bennett replacing him, as the Rams had to deal without one of their key players.

In the second half Waghorn again went close to getting on the end of Malone’s cross as Derby cranked through the gears.

Bennett whipped in a lovely cross from the left which missed everyone as Accrington dropped deeper and deeper as the game wore on.

The home side did have a great chance to take the lead as Barlaser jinxed free inside the box but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Derby’s defense.

Moments later Barlaser was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on David Nugent, as Accrington were reduced to 10 men.

Despite going down to 10 men Key then flashed a shot inches wide and he put a header wide soon after as the home team rallied superbly.

But then Derby broke through late in the game as Waghorn finished after good work from American winger Duane Holmes.

A dramatic final few minutes then saw Bogle sent off for bringing down Paul Smyth who was clean through.

From the resulting free kick Kelle Roos saved Key’s low effort superbly as Accrington thought they had equalized in stoppage time.

The game finished 1-0 as the Rams went through to the last 16 despite not being at their best in testing conditions in Lancashire.

Argentina asks Britain, France to resume Sala plane search

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina is asking Britain and France to resume the search for a plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala that disappeared from radar over the English Channel earlier this week.

A statement from the office of President Mauricio Macri said on Friday that Argentina’s foreign minister would make a formal request to the two European nations.

Authorities said on Thursday they were no longer searching for the plane after a three-day air-and-sea operation near the Channel Islands failed to locate the aircraft, Argentine striker Sala or pilot David Ibbotson.

The plane was flying from the French city Nantes to the Welsh capital Cardiff on Monday.

The 28-year-old Sala was due to start playing for English Premier League club Cardiff after being transferred from Nantes this month.

Argentine soccer stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have also demanded the authorities resume the search.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Spurs in late Rabiot swoop, Deulofeu to Milan

By Kyle BonnJan 25, 2019, 9:44 PM EST
As the January transfer window winds down, teams that still have needs work furiously to get deals done and reinforce the squad. Some are not going according to plan, as Newcastle announced it has scrapped a deal with Jordan Lukaku after the 24-year-old Belgian failed a medical.

The rumors in the winter aren’t nearly as heavy as the summer, with teams often unwilling to part with even bit-part players unless they find a replacement. Still, there are some rumblings across Europe as to who might get a last-minute deal across the line with about a week to go.

According to multiple reports in England, Tottenham is after wantaway PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a desperate attempt to fill holes in the midfield left by recent injuries. The biggest is to England international Dele Alli who injured his hamstring against Fulham last weekend and will be out until March. They are also missing Moussa Sissoko, and while the Frenchman could return soon, he will at least miss this weekend, a cause for some concern.

Thus, it would make sense that Spurs would look to make a cut-rate deal for Rabiot, even as a rental for the rest of the season. According to the Daily Mail, it would cost about $26 million to pry away the 23-year-old midfielder, likely worth more than that on the open market but with his contract out this season and certain to leave PSG in the summer without a new deal, his value has been hacked. He’s been openly courted by Barcelona, and even had his agent – and mother – claim that Spurs is “beneath him,” but on a short-term deal could be valuable to the London club.

The biggest stumbling block to the deal is PSG welcoming Rabiot back to the squad. He was sent to train with the youth squad and removed from the matchday team, but they have recently been forced to take him back on court order. With that in mind, the team wants to sign a replacement before letting him go. Still, it would behoove them to get some kind of return on investment, with Rabiot otherwise ready to leave for free this summer.

Championship side West Brom is reportedly looking into bringing Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald in on loan for the rest of the season. McDonald was a critical piece of the Fulham team that won promotion via the playoff last season, but has been relegated to just 10 Premier League appearances this season with new signings Jean-Michel Seri eating up minutes in midfield.

The Telegraph reports that West Brom has nearly secured Newcastle winger Jacob Murphy on loan, and that McDonald is next in line. At 30 years old, McDonald has looked a little behind the Premier League pace, but could do a job in the Championship if given a chance to reprise last year’s form.

West Brom currently sits third in the Championship table, in the thick of the promotion race. They are three points back of Norwich City in second, and just four behind Leeds United in the top spot.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, AC Milan is hoping to bring Gerard Deulofeu to the San Siro as the Serie A giants are in desperate need of a winger.

Deulofeu seemed to have finally found a home at Watford on a permanent switch from Barcelona after a plethora of loans, and has been his usual streaky self, accumulating three goals and three assists. Still, a move to AC Milan could prove lucrative to Watford, who acquired him just this summer for a reported $15 million.

The 24-year-old Spaniard was at AC Milan on loan from Everton during the second half of the 2016/17 season, and was excellent at the San Siro, but Milan reportedly passed on acquiring him permanently despite fan pressure to do so. There could be a twinge of regret in Milan, and with Deulofeu’s excellent performances in Italy still fresh on the mind, it could be an important move with Milan clinging to the last Champions League place in Serie A.

According to Fiorentina director of football Pantaleo Corvino, Manchester United saw a bid for defender Nikola Milenkovic rejected earlier this January. Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport quoted Corvino admitting they turned down a bid from Manchester United along with a host of other bids from French and other Italian teams for different Fiorentina players. Corvino called Manchester United’s bid a “great bid” but did not specify a value.

Milenkovic has played the full 90 minutes in every single Fiorentina Serie A match this season except for two, and has helped the club to the fifth-best defensive record in the Italian top flight. The 21-year-old Serbian joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 from his boyhood club Partizan Belgrade. He already has 10 caps for his country and has become a fixture for Serbia at the back, with the country conceding just two goals over his five Nations League starts.

Manchester United has looked to bring in defenders over the last few transfer windows, but has in large part failed to do so. A big sticking point for former manager Jose Mourinho was his desire to bring in a defender, reportedly targeting Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire of late, but failing to find the backing from the front office.