AP

Sevilla routs Levante to end winless streak in Spain

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
MADRID (AP) Sevilla routed Levante 5-0 on Saturday with a spectacular second half to end a four-match winless streak in the Spanish league.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all scored after the interval to move Sevilla back to third in the league standings.

The home win put Sevilla on 36 points, the same as fourth-placed Real Madrid, which plays at Espanyol on Sunday. Sevilla is ahead on goal difference.

Sevilla and Madrid are five points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid, and trail leader Barcelona by 10 points. Atletico hosts Getafe later Saturday, while Barcelona visits Girona on Sunday.

Sevilla hadn’t won in the league since December. It was coming off a 2-0 loss at Real Madrid in a result that dropped the team from the top three for the first time since October.

Last year, Sevilla routed Levante 6-2 in Valencia.

Live, FA Cup: Premier League teams on upset alert

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:52 AM EST
FA Cup fourth round action has taken center stage this weekend, as plenty of Premier League teams are on upset alert.

Man United beat Arsenal on Friday, while Bristol City and Derby County have also booked their spots in the last 16 too.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Man City host Burnley and Newcastle United host Watford in two all-PL ties at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, while Brighton host West Brom, Wolves head to Shrewsbury, Everton travel to Millwall and West Ham are at Wimbledon as they all hope to not be on the end of an upset at the hands of lower-league opponents.

Below is the full schedule for the FA Cup fourth round games on Saturday, while you can click on the link above to follow the action live and we will have reaction to all the games right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Saturday (all kicks off 10 a.m. ET, unless otherwise stated)

Doncaster Rovers v. Oldham Athletic
Newcastle United v. Watford
Middlesbrough v. Newport County
Manchester City v. Burnley
Portsmouth v. QPR
Swansea City v. Gillingham
Brighton & Hove Albion v. West Bromwich Albion
Shrewsbury Town v. Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30 p.m. ET: Millwall v. Everton
2:45 p.m. ET: AFC Wimbledon v. West Ham United

FA Cup: Derby edge by Accrington Stanley (video)

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 9:28 AM EST
Derby County beat third-tier Accrington Stanley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, as Frank Lampard‘s Rams are in the last 16 of the competition.

Martyn Waghorn’s late goal was enough to edge the second-tier side past a plucky Accrington outfit who had Daniel Barlaser sent off with just over 30 minutes to go.

Jayden Bogle was sent off late on for Derby and Billy Key went close from the resulting free kick, but Lampard’s men held on to reach the fifth round.

Accrington Stanley played well in the first half and had plenty of sights on goal without carving Derby open. Jordan Clark had their best chance, while at the other end Martin Waghorn couldn’t flick home after a great cross from Scott Malone.

Mason Mount limped off in the first half with a hamstring injury with Mason Bennett replacing him, as the Rams had to deal without one of their key players.

In the second half Waghorn again went close to getting on the end of Malone’s cross as Derby cranked through the gears.

Bennett whipped in a lovely cross from the left which missed everyone as Accrington dropped deeper and deeper as the game wore on.

The home side did have a great chance to take the lead as Barlaser jinxed free inside the box but his shot was brilliantly blocked by Derby’s defense.

Moments later Barlaser was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on David Nugent, as Accrington were reduced to 10 men.

Despite going down to 10 men Key then flashed a shot inches wide and he put a header wide soon after as the home team rallied superbly.

But then Derby broke through late in the game as Waghorn finished after good work from American winger Duane Holmes.

A dramatic final few minutes then saw Bogle sent off for bringing down Paul Smyth who was clean through.

From the resulting free kick Kelle Roos saved Key’s low effort superbly as Accrington thought they had equalized in stoppage time.

The game finished 1-0 as the Rams went through to the last 16 despite not being at their best in testing conditions in Lancashire.

Pochettino: Tottenham have no history of winning

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 26, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
Mauricio Pochettino is doing his best to keep expectations realistic at Tottenham Hotspur, but perhaps his latest comments are a little too close to the bone for decision makers at the club to hear.

The Argentine coach was brutally honest as Spurs continue to come up short in their hunt for a first piece of silverware since 2008.

Speaking ahead of their FA Cup clash at Crystal Palace Sunday, and after their agonizing League Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea on penalty kicks on Thursday, Pochettino discussed the stadium move coming at a time when he believed they were ready to win trophies.

“When Arsenal moved [to Emirates Stadium], people talked about massive problems, they are still paying, but Tottenham, with no history of winning … Our glory, I watch the [pre-match] video about the glory, it’s with Nicholson. It’s black and white,” Pochettino said. “I watch it nearly every week and to create again that feeling, you need time. Four or five years, that’s nothing in the history of the club. The problem is you want to put Tottenham in a level when they are still not there. It is completely unfair to charge the club like you would Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea. We still need to finish our stadium. We need to create the basis to win.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mauricio…

He has a point, especially about the stadium deal which has seen them play at Wembley for nearly two seasons now (due to unexpected delays) and the money the club has spent on building their fantastic new home has led to a lack of funds available for transfers.

The narrative around Spurs is that they have to win the Premier League or at least the League Cup or FA Cup to prove that Pochettino’s time in north London has been successful.

He clearly believes they are still a long way from challenging the big boys.

Pochettino added: “Remember, we were unbeaten in the Premier League at White Hart Lane in our last season there. Nobody said what it meant to move to Wembley to create another project and not only this – we were going to play only one season at Wembley and now it’s nearly two seasons and no one says nothing.”

It appears the Argentine coach is getting a bit fed up of everyone questioning his achievements at Spurs. He has every right to be a little miffed as Tottenham have now finished in the top four in each of the last three seasons and have reached the League Cup final and semifinal and two FA Cup semifinals in his five campaigns in charge.

Of course, none of that produces trophies but Pochettino is correct to tell everyone to calm down a little. Given the money they’ve spent and the size of their squad, Pochettino’s team have overachieved, once again, this season.

Argentina asks Britain, France to resume Sala plane search

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 7:50 AM EST
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina is asking Britain and France to resume the search for a plane carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala that disappeared from radar over the English Channel earlier this week.

A statement from the office of President Mauricio Macri said on Friday that Argentina’s foreign minister would make a formal request to the two European nations.

Authorities said on Thursday they were no longer searching for the plane after a three-day air-and-sea operation near the Channel Islands failed to locate the aircraft, Argentine striker Sala or pilot David Ibbotson.

The plane was flying from the French city Nantes to the Welsh capital Cardiff on Monday.

The 28-year-old Sala was due to start playing for English Premier League club Cardiff after being transferred from Nantes this month.

Argentine soccer stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona have also demanded the authorities resume the search.

