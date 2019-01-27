More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
John Walton/PA via AP

Arsenal: Sokratis out a month, Koscielny jaw not broken

By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

There’s good news and bad news at the Emirates Stadium when it comes to injuries suffered in Friday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Laurent Koscielny did not suffer a broken jaw in the loss, and is considered day-to-day, but fellow defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is going to miss a month or more after injuring his left ankle.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

The Gunners had already lost Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin with long-term injuries and have Calum Chambers on loan at Fulham.

Unai Emery‘s defense will be taxed this month. Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Shkrodan Mustafi, Stephane Lichtsteiner, Carl Jenkinson, and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the first team defenders in play.

Arsenal faces Cardiff City in Premier League play on Tuesday.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Higuain starts for Chelsea v. Bruce’s Sheffield Wednesday

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 12:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Having clinched a spot in the League Cup Final, Chelsea aims for the next round of the FA Cup when it hosts Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET in London.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

It’ll be the Chelsea faithful’s first chance to see Gonzalo Higuain in their blue, with the ex-Napoli man starting for Maurizio Sarri.Youngsters Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi also start for Chelsea, the latter reportedly handing in a transfer request earlier this week.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

Ex-Premier League strikers George Boyd and Steven Fletcher start for Wednesday, who is managed by Steve Bruce.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

FOLLOW LIVE: Crystal Palace-Spurs in FA Cup

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Fresh off a battle in the League Cup, Premier League powers Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea aim for spots in the next round of the FA Cup with Sunday matches.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Spurs open the day’s pair of ties by visiting Crystal Palace, while Chelsea will host Sheffield Wednesday two hours later at 1 p.m. ET.

Tottenham is without Harry Kane and Dele Alli, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Skipp getting starts for the North London side.

Regulars Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mamadou Sakho, and Luka Milivojevic are on the bench for Palace.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Giovinco out, Boyd in at Toronto FC?

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Transfer rumor roundup: Allan to PSG, Meunier to Everton Reports: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi hands in transfer request to force Bayern move Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

Sebastian Giovinco has one year left on his Toronto FC contract, but also wants his next contract sorted quickly.

That may mean a move abroad, as the Italian wizard considers interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Selling Giovinco would allow TFC to cash in on their star, and may also prod Jozy Altidore to the door — Liga MX? — ahead of a new contract as Ali Curtis reshapes the championship team reared by Tim Bezbatchenko.

Al-Hilal is managed by former Benfica and Sporting Lisbon boss Jorge Jesus, and has Bafetimbi Gomis, Andre Carrillo, and Jonathan Soriano on the books.

The move comes as Toronto is linked with oft-injured Darmstadt striker Terrence Boyd. The Reds acquired the top spot in the allocation order from FC Cincinnati this week in a trade for Nick Hagglund, and USMNT striker Boyd is believed to require allocation to arrive in MLS.

Boyd, 27, was one of the top American talents abroad when he sealed a 2014 move to RB Leipzig following a standout pair of seasons at Rapid Wien, but has played just 43 times for RBL and Darmstadt.

He scored four times in 24 Bundesliga matches during the club’s 2017-18 relegation campaign, but counts just one appearance of more than 15 minutes amongst his 13 times on the field for the 2.Bundesliga side.

Boyd was last capped in 2016.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Transfer rumor roundup: Allan to PSG, Meunier to Everton

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer news

Giovinco out, Boyd in at Toronto FC? Reports: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi hands in transfer request to force Bayern move Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham

Paris Saint-Germain is at the heart of a trio of transfer rumors, including their long-term pursuit of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Thomas Tuchel’s club is hoping to improve their midfield in a few ways, linked with Gueye, Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches, and Napoli’s Allan.

Everton’s play involves getting a big name player at Goodison Park, with the Toffees said to need Gueye and cash to pry Thomas Meunier away from PSG (and help with Financial Fair Play).

Meunier is two years younger than Gueye, 30-times capped by Belgium, and plays right back. Everton upgraded its left back spot with Lucas Digne in the summer, and 30-year-old captain Seamus Coleman currently mans right back.

PSG is also said to be hopeful of getting Allan for around $70 million. The 28-year-old Brazilian leads Napoli with 3.6 tackles per game and only Kalidou Koulibaly and Marek Hamsik have the ball more than Allan.

Sanches, 21, is the youngest of the bunch and has been used regularly as a sub for Niko Kovac’s Bavarians.

Calcio Mercato says Fulham, Newcastle United, and Cardiff City’s hopes for defensive reinforcements include Cameroonian defender Michael Ngadeu.

The 28-year-old Ngadeu has 18 months left on his contract at Slavia Prague, and is a regular for Cameroon.

And a former Newcastle man is being linked with a move back to the Premier League, as Rangers’ captain James Tavernier is said to be interesting Southampton to the tune of a $10 million purchase.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.