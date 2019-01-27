Arsenal: Sokratis out a month, Koscielny jaw not broken

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s good news and bad news at the Emirates Stadium when it comes to injuries suffered in Friday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Laurent Koscielny did not suffer a broken jaw in the loss, and is considered day-to-day, but fellow defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is going to miss a month or more after injuring his left ankle.

The Gunners had already lost Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin with long-term injuries and have Calum Chambers on loan at Fulham.

Unai Emery‘s defense will be taxed this month. Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Shkrodan Mustafi, Stephane Lichtsteiner, Carl Jenkinson, and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the first team defenders in play.

Arsenal faces Cardiff City in Premier League play on Tuesday.

