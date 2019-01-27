More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Barcelona, Real Madrid roll in La Liga action

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona extended its lead at the top of the La Liga table to eight points, while Real Madrid climbed into third as both Spanish giants won in convincing fashion on Sunday.

Lionel Messi found the scoresheet as Barcelona topped Girona 2-0 at Estadi Montilivi. Nelson Semedo grabbed his first goal in a Barcelona shirt just nine minutes in as a sloppy goalmouth scramble saw the ball fall right to the 25-year-old’s feet and he ripped it home low inside the right post.

Girona managed to match Barcelona on the shot count and had numerous chances to score, including one by Pedro Alcala soon after Semedo’s goal, and another from Pere Pons just before halftime that required a goal-line clearance from Gerard Pique. In the 51st minute, Girona fell a man down when Bernardo Espinosa picked up a second yellow card for hacking down Luis Suarez, and that made it tough for the hosts to find a way back in.

Barcelona grabbed its second goal when Lionel Messi produced a spectacular chip over Bono in the 68th minute and that was all she wrote for Barcelona. Still, despite the win, under-fire attacker Philippe Coutinho continued his poor form, creating just one chance and not influencing the game as the fans expect him to in Ousmane Dembele’s absence.

Karim Benzema was the star for Real Madrid, scoring a pair as they won 4-2 over Espanyol on the road. Benzema struck first just four minutes in, collecting a rebound from a saved Luka Modric shot and redirecting it back into the net past a sprawled-out Diego Lopez. Sergio Ramos picked up Real Madrid’s second in the 15th minute with a powerful header, and Benzema restored the 2-goal lead in the 67th minute with a right-footed effort across the face of goal and into the bottom-right corner.

Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid a 4-1 lead, and Espanyol wouldn’t find its second consolation goal until late after Madrid had fallen a man down on a straight red card to Raphael Varane for a controversial last-man foul that may be rescinded later, as replays showed Varane never touched substitute Pablo Piatti who spilled to the turf after tripping himself just outside the box on a breakaway.

Madrid had troubles with referee Jesus Gil all day, with Ramos pushing his luck after a 26th minute yellow card, right in the referee’s face to argue his case. Overall, seven yellow cards and the one red were handed out in the match, with Madrid picking up five of those eight.

Tottenham never saw cup competitions as a priority, Pochettino says

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 4:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Spurs fans have long ribbed Arsenal supporters for treating fourth place in the Premier League like a trophy. They’re now being fed that same mentality from their own manager.

After a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in the fourth round, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said that his main focus has always been attaining a top four position in the league, and that cup competitions were secondary. He also admitted that’s a controversial point of view.

“We are going to create a debate that to win a trophy is going to help the club,” he said. “I don’t agree with that. That only builds your ego. In reality the most important thing is being consistently in the top four and playing in the Champions League. That is going to help the club to achieve the last step.”

Tottenham is sitting third in the Premier League table, with Chelsea three points back in fourth and fifth-placed Arsenal six behind. Still, Spurs will experience some trepidation at the club’s recent form, crashing out of both the League Cup and the FA Cup in a four-day span. They also needed a last-gasp winner from Harry Winks to beat 19th-placed Fulham in the league last weekend, and fell 1-0 to Manchester United the match before that.

Much of the poor run of form can be attributed to horrible injury luck of late, losing both Harry Kane and Dele Alli to month-long muscle injuries, while Moussa Sissoko has also missed time of late. Still, Spurs’ failure to add in the summer window has led some to criticize the club for failing to plan for such a scenario.

While Pochettino still has a long-term mentality, he believes there is plenty of work to do. “The club is doing fantastically well,” he said after the Crystal Palace loss. “It’s so successful. In the last four or five years we’ve been fighting in different ways to achieve what the club needs, to be in the level of Chelsea, United, City, Arsenal or Liverpool. People wish we could win some trophies. But, being realistic, we are a team not built to win titles still.”

“It’s true, this season has been tough,” Pochettino continued. “But to be a contender is always difficult for us. Now the realistic targets are trying to be in the top four, to try and be close to Manchester City and Liverpool and reduce the gap. Another is to try to beat Dortmund and be in the next round.”

Willian scores 2, Higuain starts as Chelsea tops Sheffield Wednesday

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 3:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Willian scored twice and Callum Hudson-Odoi also scored as Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the FA Cup Round of 16.

The early stages of the match included two awarded penalties, though only one would make it to the spot thanks to Video Assistant Referee.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

Joey Pelupessy kicked Ethan Ampadu‘s back leg and was awarded a penalty by Andre Marriner, but VAR reversed the decision.

Less than three minutes later, Sam Hutchinson took down Cesar Azpilicueta in the box with a clumsy tackle, and Willian had no problem with his effort to make it 1-0.

Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0 when he coolly collected an Andreas Christensen pass and cut inside to double the advantage.

Then Willian made it pretty with his second, taking a flick from Olivier Giroud and curling a vicious strike off the far post and into the goal.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

USMNT’s Adams among stars of Bundesliga debut (video)

@RBLeipzig_EN
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 2:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tyler Adams went 90 minutes in his Bundesliga debut, playing a part in two goals as RB Leipzig buried Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-0 at the Esprit Arena on Sunday.

As expected from a center midfielder who plays the whole match, Adams piled up the stats.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

The 19-year-old New Yorker covered more ground than any other player (11.72 km), was second to only brace-bagging Yussuf Poulsen in sprints with 36, won a game-high 17 duels, and completed 38-of-47 passes.

His 97 “intensive runs” were also the top figure in the game.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 19 15 3 1 50 19 31 9-1-0 6-2-1 48
 Bayern Munich 19 13 3 3 43 20 23 5-3-1 8-0-2 42
 Mönchengladbach 19 12 3 4 39 18 21 9-0-0 3-3-4 39
 RB Leipzig 19 10 4 5 35 18 17 7-2-1 3-2-4 34
 Eintracht Frankfurt 19 9 4 6 39 26 13 5-1-3 4-3-3 31
 1899 Hoffenheim 19 7 7 5 37 28 9 3-4-3 4-3-2 28
 Hertha BSC Berlin 19 7 7 5 31 30 1 4-4-1 3-3-4 28
 VfL Wolfsburg 19 8 4 7 28 27 1 3-3-4 5-1-3 28
 Bayer Leverkusen 19 8 3 8 29 30 -1 4-1-4 4-2-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 19 7 6 6 22 25 -3 4-4-2 3-2-4 27
 Werder Bremen 19 7 5 7 31 31 0 3-4-3 4-1-4 26
 FC Schalke 04 19 6 4 9 24 27 -3 4-0-5 2-4-4 22
 SC Freiburg 19 5 6 8 24 32 -8 3-4-3 2-2-5 21
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 19 6 3 10 21 38 -17 4-0-6 2-3-4 21
 FC Augsburg 19 3 6 10 26 33 -7 1-4-4 2-2-6 15
 VfB Stuttgart 19 4 2 13 15 42 -27 3-1-5 1-1-8 14
 Hannover 96 19 2 5 12 18 41 -23 2-1-6 0-4-6 11
 1. FC Nürnberg 19 2 5 12 16 43 -27 2-3-5 0-2-7 11

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Palace eliminates Spurs from FA Cup

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur’s miserable January continued Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had targeted cup success and was flummoxed when Chelsea avenged a first leg deficit by knocking the North Londoners out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage at midweek.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

Now nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and facing Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League’s Round of 16, Spurs’ avenues toward a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Having conceded a ninth minute tap-in goal to Connor Wickham and a penalty to Andros Townsend for a handball on Kyle Walker-Peters, Spurs were handed a chance to jump back into the game when Patrick Van Aanholt caught Juan Foyth in the box.

Enter Kieran Trippier and exit music for a wide effort.

Spurs host Watford at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.