FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT takes on Panama in Berhalter’s debut

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter will take the field for the first time as USMNT manager, ending January camp with a friendly against Panama at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And of course, in his first match in charge, there’s already a curious decision even before kickoff. Berhalter named New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long as captain, despite the presence of longtime USMNT veteran Michael Bradley in the starting lineup. Bradley has 142 caps for the United States, having captained the side regularly since 2015. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Carlisle, Berhalter will address his captaincy choice after the match.

Five players in the USMNT starting lineup are earning their first senior team appearance. The attack is led by 21-year-old Portland Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse who scored four goals in 31 MLS appearances this season, helping Portland to an appearance in the MLS Cup finals. Chicago Fire youngster Djordje Mihailovic also earns his first cap, joining Bradley in central midfield.

Long is in the heart of the U.S. defense, earning his third cap, while Walker Zimmerman returns to the USMNT fold for his fifth national team appearance. The full-backs are both brand new to the lineup, with Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz both earning their debuts.

January camp is often almost entirely MLS-made, and that is the case again this year. With the European leagues still in full swing, the camp is designed for domestic players to take advantage of the offseason. This year, it happens to coincide with Berhalter’s hiring, so this is a great opportunity for fans to see what the new boss is looking to bring to the table.

Lineups

United States: Steffen; Lima, Long, Zimmerman, Lovitz; Baird, Bradley, Mihailovic, Roldan; Zardes, Ebobisse.

Panama: Roberts; Espinosa, Escobar, Gondola, Palacios; Carrasquilla, Walker, Canate, Browne, Sinclair; Arroyo.

Lozano released from hospital following head injury

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 9:09 PM EST
Mexican international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was released from the hospital following a head injury that occurred just before halftime of his club match with PSV against Groningen.

Lozano, who has had a spectacular last year with Mexico, scored both of PSV’s goals inside the opening 20 minutes of an eventual 2-1 victory, but just before halftime he was involved in a clash of heads with Groningen’s Tim Handwerker and required a substitution.

PSV coach Mark Van Bommel did not specify after the match what Lozano’s injury was, but simply stated that he had taken a “hard hit.” Replays showed Handwerker looked to head the ball, but missed and actively thumped the back of Lozano’s head with his own forehead.

The news is good for PSV, who will want the in-form attacker on the field as soon as possible. The official team release said that Lozano is “day-to-day.” The statement said, “His workload will be examined from day to day on the basis of the applicable FIFA protocols.”

The 23-year-old has 13 goals in 19 Eredivisie appearances after Saturday’s brace, and he has another four goals in eight European appearances. He was a menace at the World Cup last summer, scoring the only goal in the win over Germany and assisting one in the South Korea victory.

Awful Niang tackle given yellow even after review

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Paris Saint-Germain may have downed Stade Rennais 4-1, but it was not without controversy even despite the lopsided scoreline.

In the 34th minute, with the match tied 1-1, M’baye Niang – who had already bagged Stade Rennais’s lone goal of the match – went in studs up on 22-year-old German international Thilo Kehrer.

It was an incredibly bad tackle, as replays showed Niang’s studs caught Kehrer square on the shin after he had already released the ball to a teammate. It looks a textbook red card, but referee Karim Abed initially awarded a yellow card. VAR flagged the incident as needing review, and Abed went to the sidelines to look at the monitor.

Somehow, he refused to change his initial decision. See for yourself:

As the game progressed and halftime arrived, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was still understandably seething about the decision. As the halftime whistle blew, cameras caught the German boss yelled angrily at the referees – in English – to “go home and get that s*** away,” referring to the VAR equipment.

But Tuchel wasn’t done. He marched down the tunnel with purpose and continued to berate the referees…but switched languages. He transitioned flawlessly into angry French, asking the referees “Why do we even have VAR? Why do we even have it? Why? If there is a foul, it’s not a foul! If there is a red card, it’s not a red card!”

Niang apologized for the tackle after the match on social media. “A tackle poorly controlled! I had no intention to hurt you, I’m happy I did not hurt you! @KehrerThilo good luck the rest of the season and I’m so sorry!”

Thankfully for Tuchel, Kehrer was able to continue and PSG eventually won on a brilliant performance from Kylian Mbappe who picked up a goal and an assist in the second half, with Edinson Cavani scoring twice and Angel Di Maria bagging two assists.

Serie A: Roma held, 10-man Fiorentina prevails, SPAL wins late

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
It was a wild day in Serie A play, complete with comebacks, late winners, VAR controversy, man-down goals, and everything you want from a Sunday slate of league play.

In the biggest result of the day, Juventus came back from down a goal at Lazio, fighting back after a bad Ciro Immobile miss to win 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the winner in the 88th minute.

Thanks to that result, which left Lazio in eight amid a crowded and vicious battle for the final Champions League place in Serie A, Fiorentina was able to move into ninth – level with Lazio on points – thanks to a wacko 4-3 win over Chievo Verona after scoring two goals while a man down.

It was a dream start for Fiorentina as Luis Muriel opened scored just four minutes in, and the game had its most controversial moment soon after. Chievo appeared to equalize as Emmanuele Giaccherini scored after forcing a horrible mistake from Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont, who passed it right to the former Sunderland attacker. However, VAR ruled the goal out after it was determined a pressing Chievo forward barely strayed into the penalty area before the goal-kick exited the 18-yard box.

Marco Benassi doubled Fiorentina’s lead just before the half-hour mark, roofing a lovely curling effort. Mariusz Stepinski brought Chievo back within one before the break with a towering header, and after the break, it went even more wrong for the visitors. Benassi essentially saved a goal with his outstretched arm right on the line, and he was sent off for the incident. Sergio Pellissier slotted home the ensuing penalty and the sides were level.

With Fiorentina a man down in a 2-2 game, they went back in front on a wonderful counter finished off by Federico Chiesa from a very tight angle. Chiesa grabbed the fourth as well four minutes from full-time, somehow finding space in a two-on-five situation as Gerson threaded the needle for the assist. Filip Djordjevic scored for Chievo in the 89th minute to make stoppage time interesting, but Fiorentina grabbed the vital three points.

Elsewhere, Edin Dzeko scored a brace and Stephen El Shaarawy added a third, but Roma was held on a stunning three-goal comeback by Atalanta, capped off by a 72nd minute equalizer from on-fire Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata. Zapata’s goal came just two minutes after he had missed a penalty, blasting miles over the bar, but he atoned for the 3-3 draw with a slow-roller at the near post, one Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen will certainly want back. A win would have seen Roma pass AC Milan into the final Champions League place, but instead they remain fifth on 34 points, one back of the coveted fourth position.

Mohamed Fares scored a howitzer in the 87th minute and SPAL came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 over Parma, earning a critical three points in the relegation battle. Fares pounced on a headed clearance by Alessandro Bastoni and rifled it into the back of the net from 25 yards out. That completed the three-goal comeback, after Roberto Inglese had put Parma 2-0 up with a brace. Mattia Valoti began the comeback by getting SPAL on the board in the 70th minute, and Andrea Petagna equalized five minutes later to set up the dramatic finish. SPAL came into the day just four points above the drop zone, but with the win and Bologna’s 4-0 loss to Frosinone, they moved to 13th on 21 points, a much safer seven points above the bottom three.

Juventus comeback downs Lazio late

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Lazio pummeled Juventus all afternoon, but they failed to finish off the game and were made to pay as Juventus produced a late comeback to win 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The home side was electric for most of the match, forcing a good Wojciech Szczesny save past the half-hour mark as a right-footed effort from Marco Parolo brought the former Arsenal goalkeeper full-stretch. Juve then required a goal-line clearance by Daniele Rugani to keep out Ciro Immobile just before halftime after Szczesny had come out to challenge the Lazio striker.

Just past the break, the hosts remained in the ascendency as Luis Alberto found acres of space at the top of the box and rifled just wide of the left post. They would finally – and deservedly – go in front on a 59th minute corner that somehow made it through the forest and surprised Juventus midfielder Emre Can who ducked to avoid the delivery but could not, instead heading it into his own net.

As Lazio pressed for a second to kill off the game, Immobile had the best chance just four minutes after the opener, fed through on goal by Joaquin Correa, but the Italian somehow blasted his right-footed effort completely off target. That was the miss of the game, as Juventus then began to mount its comeback.

All it took was one attack to put Juventus level. Substitute Federico Bernardeschi burst down the left flank and cut back for Paulo Dybala who attempted an audacious left-footed effort. Dybala’s shot had so much pace that Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha was unable to control the rebound, and it fell to substitute Joao Cancelo for the tap-in.

With the game winding down and Juventus feeling energized, they burst forward in the 87th minute and while Bernardeschi played a nice one-two with Cristiano Ronaldo down the left, Senad Lulic pulled down Cancelo by his shoulder near the penalty spot. The incident was off the ball so it took the referee crew a bit to make a decision, but ultimately they awarded Juventus a penalty and Ronaldo made no mistake for the winner.

The victory restored Juventus’s 11-point lead at the top of the Serie A table. For Lazio, the defeat is a brutally difficult one to swallow given they were arguably the better side for a good 70 minutes of the match. The win would have pushed them all the way up to fifth in the table among a crowded Champions League race, just behind fourth-placed AC Milan on goal difference. Instead, they’re forced to remain back in eighth with Fiorentina, Torino, and Sassuolo all nipping at their heels.