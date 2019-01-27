Palace eliminates Spurs from FA Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur’s miserable January continued Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had targeted cup success and was flummoxed when Chelsea avenged a first leg deficit by knocking the North Londoners out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage at midweek.

Now nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and facing Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League’s Round of 16, Spurs’ avenues toward a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Having conceded a ninth minute tap-in goal to Connor Wickham and a penalty to Andros Townsend for a handball on Kyle Walker-Peters, Spurs were handed a chance to jump back into the game when Patrick Van Aanholt caught Juan Foyth in the box.

Enter Kieran Trippier and exit music for a wide effort.

🙅‍♂ | Kieran Trippier fires wide from the penalty spot! pic.twitter.com/G4RYjhgH6H — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2019

Spurs host Watford at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

