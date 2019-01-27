More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Michael Probst

Giovinco out, Boyd in at Toronto FC?

By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 9:58 AM EST
Sebastian Giovinco has one year left on his Toronto FC contract, but also wants his next contract sorted quickly.

That may mean a move abroad, as the Italian wizard considers interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Selling Giovinco would allow TFC to cash in on their star, and may also prod Jozy Altidore to the door — Liga MX? — ahead of a new contract as Ali Curtis reshapes the championship team reared by Tim Bezbatchenko.

Al-Hilal is managed by former Benfica and Sporting Lisbon boss Jorge Jesus, and has Bafetimbi Gomis, Andre Carrillo, and Jonathan Soriano on the books.

The move comes as Toronto is linked with oft-injured Darmstadt striker Terrence Boyd. The Reds acquired the top spot in the allocation order from FC Cincinnati this week in a trade for Nick Hagglund, and USMNT striker Boyd is believed to require allocation to arrive in MLS.

Boyd, 27, was one of the top American talents abroad when he sealed a 2014 move to RB Leipzig following a standout pair of seasons at Rapid Wien, but has played just 43 times for RBL and Darmstadt.

He scored four times in 24 Bundesliga matches during the club’s 2017-18 relegation campaign, but counts just one appearance of more than 15 minutes amongst his 13 times on the field for the 2.Bundesliga side.

Boyd was last capped in 2016.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

FOLLOW LIVE: Spurs, Chelsea in FA Cup ties

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
Fresh off a battle in the League Cup, Premier League powers Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea aim for spots in the next round of the FA Cup with Sunday matches.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Spurs open the day’s pair of ties by visiting Crystal Palace, while Chelsea will host Sheffield Wednesday two hours later at 1 p.m. ET.

Tottenham is without Harry Kane and Dele Alli, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Oliver Skipp getting starts for the North London side.

Regulars Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mamadou Sakho, and Luka Milivojevic are on the bench for Palace.

Transfer rumor roundup: Allan to PSG, Meunier to Everton

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 27, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
Paris Saint-Germain is at the heart of a trio of transfer rumors, including their long-term pursuit of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Thomas Tuchel’s club is hoping to improve their midfield in a few ways, linked with Gueye, Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches, and Napoli’s Allan.

Everton’s play involves getting a big name player at Goodison Park, with the Toffees said to need Gueye and cash to pry Thomas Meunier away from PSG (and help with Financial Fair Play).

Meunier is two years younger than Gueye, 30-times capped by Belgium, and plays right back. Everton upgraded its left back spot with Lucas Digne in the summer, and 30-year-old captain Seamus Coleman currently mans right back.

PSG is also said to be hopeful of getting Allan for around $70 million. The 28-year-old Brazilian leads Napoli with 3.6 tackles per game and only Kalidou Koulibaly and Marek Hamsik have the ball more than Allan.

Sanches, 21, is the youngest of the bunch and has been used regularly as a sub for Niko Kovac’s Bavarians.

Calcio Mercato says Fulham, Newcastle United, and Cardiff City’s hopes for defensive reinforcements include Cameroonian defender Michael Ngadeu.

The 28-year-old Ngadeu has 18 months left on his contract at Slavia Prague, and is a regular for Cameroon.

And a former Newcastle man is being linked with a move back to the Premier League, as Rangers’ captain James Tavernier is said to be interesting Southampton to the tune of a $10 million purchase.

IOC backs FIFA’s calls for Bahraini player to be released

Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 27, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
1 Comment

The International Olympic Committee has backed FIFA’s calls for a Bahraini soccer player to be allowed to return to Australia from Thailand where he is detention while being pursued for extradition by Bahrain.

But Asian soccer’s leadership is declining to publicly back the campaign to secure the release of Hakeem al-Araibi, who has refugee status in Australia.

The IOC said its president, Thomas Bach, “has personally discussed this worrying situation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.”

FIFA asked the Thai government earlier this week to ensure al-Araibi was released at the “earliest possible moment.”

The IOC said its “full support for the FIFA actions in order to find a solution based on `basic human and humanitarian values”‘ has been conveyed to the Thai government by IOC member Khunying Patama Leeswadtraku.

By contrast, the Asian Football Confederation only says it “continues to work with FIFA … to find a solution.” In emails, AFC spokesman Colin Gibson would not say what the governing body believes the solution should be, specifically declining to back calls for al-Araibi’s return to Australia.

An AFC statement said Senior Vice President Praful Patel is handling the matter and not President Sheikh Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, a member of Bahrain’s royal family, to prevent any “conflict of interest.”

Al-Araibi has said he was tortured in Bahrain after his 2012 arrest and fled in 2014 to Australia, which granted him political asylum in 2017 and where he now plays for Melbourne’s Pascoe Vale Football Club.

Bahrain wants its former national team player returned to serve a 10-year prison sentence that was handed down in absentia after he was accused of vandalizing a police station – a charge he denies.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund win big to keep Bayern at arm’s length

Photo by Jörg Schüler/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
BERLIN (AP) Coach Andre Breitenreiter was facing the chop after his Hannover side was thrashed by Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund 5-1 on Saturday.

[ FA CUPSETS: West Ham bounced by third-tier Wimbledon | Millwall oust Everton ]

Hannover is second from bottom, level on points with last-placed Nuremberg, and Breitenreiter received little support from club president Martin Kind or general manager Horst Heldt before the game.

Kind said the club needed to consider all options and “anything else would be dishonest.”

Dortmund stretched its lead over defending champion Bayern Munich to nine points.

Dortmund captain Marco Reus, back after an ankle injury, scored one, set up another, and missed what seemed a certain goal as his team turned up the pressure on Bayern, which hosts Stuttgart on Sunday.

Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 24th minute after playing a one-two with Raphael Guerreiro, and the home side killed the game with three goals in quick succession from the hour-mark.

[ Transfer rumor roundup: Perisic to Arsenal; Gomez to West Ham ]

“It was a very difficult first half for us,” Dortmund coach Lucien Favre said. “It was difficult to create chances. We said in the break that we needed to score a second goal quickly. It was easier then.”

First, Hakimi capitalized on a Hannover mistake to set up Reus, then Jadon Sancho gave Mario Goetze a simple finish. Four minutes later, Reus repaid Guerreiro for his earlier assist.

Reus tried lifting the ball over goalkeeper Michael Esser minutes later, but Hannover captain Waldemar Anton got back to clear.

Marvin Bakalorz pulled one back late for the visitors, but Axel Witsel fired in off the post in injury time.

Borussia Moenchengladbach defeated Augsburg 2-0 to move ahead of third-placed Bayern on goal difference. It was Moenchengladbach’s 12th win in a row at home, matching a club record going back almost 35 years.