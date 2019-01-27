More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
USMNT 3-0 Panama: Mihailovic scores on debut as US impresses

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
It was a day of debuts for the USMNT as they defeated Panama 3-0 to end January camp on a positive note. Gregg Berhalter led the United States for the first time as head coach, while five debutants earned their first senior international caps, the most in a single match since 1992.

One of those debutants, Chicago Fire academy product Djordje Mihailovic, bagged the game’s opening goal, giving the hosts tangible reward for an energetic and sharp showing. Walker Zimmerman grabbed the second goal, sealing the win, while substitute Christian Ramirez poked in the third at the death. Another debutant, Aaron Long, wore the captain’s armband over Michael Bradley, a surprising development when the lineups were announced.

The United States off the opening kickoff showed a fascinating tactical shape and clear purpose. Defender Nick Lima, listed as a right-back, often pushed forward into central midfield when the U.S. had possession of the ball. He would occupy the space next to Michael Bradley, with the other defenders forming a back three.

The hosts had the first look at goal, with debutant Jeremy Ebobisse – deployed on the left wing – crossing to Gyasi Zardes completely alone in the penalty area, but his wide-open header was sent over the bar.

Bradley was at the heart of every U.S. possession, and he nearly created another goalscoring chance on 20 minutes when Cristian Roldan had the ball down the middle and should have seen Corey Baird running clear on goal, but instead wasted the chance with a shot from 28 yards out. Five minutes later Baird had another chance, putting his layoff from Zardes just inches wide right. Nick Lima had a shot that also went a hair wide of the post a minute later from Zardes again laying off.

The U.S. continued to dominate and nearly found the opener on a corner in the 28th minute. Long had a touch at the near post and flicked it across the face of goal where a charging Walker Zimmerman put it over the bar. The attacks continued to prove dangerous but lacked the final ball, as Zardes again missed with a header in the 39th minute after Daniel Lovitz delivered a brilliant curling ball into the box.

Finally, the U.S. was able to celebrate after Panama failed to deal with a broken attack. In the 40th minute, the U.S. pushed forward after a turnover and Lima was the man on the ball through the middle. He threaded Zardes through the center, and while Zardes went down under pressure looking for a foul, the ball fell at the feet of Baird, and he cut across to Mihailovic who came charging in and blasted the ball into the back of the net with the help of a slight deflection.

It has to be said that Panama was horrific in the first half, but they picked things up after the break and worked a big chance in the 55th minute that required a reflex save from Zack Steffan, the first real action for the U.S. goalkeeper.

Mihailovic had another big chance on the stroke of the hour mark, charging again onto the ball at the top of the box, but his vicious shot was blocked. He came off soon after for Sebastian Lletget in Berhalter’s first substitution.

In the 70th minute, the U.S. was again put under pressure on a free-kick that saw two Panamanian attackers get behind the defense, but Ernesto Walker sent his glancing header just wide. With Panama beginning to find a bit of comfort, the United States bagged a second goal to put the game away, made by Lima with a wonderful bit of defense to offense. With Panama on the counter after the U.S. saw an attack fizzle out, Lima came thundering in with a thumping tackle, winning the ball off Edson Samms and then delivering a pinpoint cross to a host of bodies in the penalty area. Walker Zimmerman rose the highest and pummeled in a header for the strike.

With the game winding down, substitute Christian Ramirez came on for Zardes and poked home the exclamation point on great work from fellow substitute Jonathan Lewis down the left flank, bursting past his defender and cutting across to Ramirez all alone on the doorstep with the goalkeeper pulled out.

That was nearly the final kick of the game, with no stoppage time added. It was a solid win against a poor opponent for the United States, with few trouble spots to shake a finger at. Berhalter earned victory in his first coaching appearance for the USMNT, giving hope to fans as they move forward toward the Gold Cup, and eventually, the World Cup qualification cycle.

Berhalter praises USMNT debutants after win over Panama

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 11:07 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter was victorious in his first coaching experience as head of the U.S. Men’s National Team, but he was all about passing the praise on to his players after beating Panama 3-0.

The 45-year-old had nothing but positive things to say about his squad, mainly the debutants, of which there were five in the starting lineup, and two more who came off the bench.

“I think when you look at [Corey] Baird and [Djordje] Mihailovic, two first-cap guys and scoring points, and when you look at [Jonathan] Lewis and [Christian] Ramirez, same thing,” Berhalter said in his post-match press conference. “So it’s just nice, it’s nice to put in the work for an extended period of time and then get a reward like that. The guys should be proud of themselves, they really worked hard in San Diego, and it’s nice when you can see that paying off.”

Mihailovic scored the opening goal, and while that was the highlight moment for the debutants until Ramirez bagged his own at the death, there were plenty of other things Berhalter was impressed with, things he can use going forward to build the squad’s tactical depth.

“When I addressed the group after the game, I said it was a good base line, it gave us enough content to work with,” Berhalter said. “Some of the movements we were working with on the wings were very complicated movements that involve three players interchanging with the intention of disorganizing the defense and getting behind their lines. Sometimes we were a bit tentative with that, and other times they came off and was very nice.”

Nick Lima won the Man of the Match award after the game, but Berhalter said he gave out his own award, and awarded it to Lima as well. The San Jose right-back was in a fascinating role throughout the match, deployed at his natural position but often flowing into the midfield to run the possessional distribution alongside Michael Bradley. His highlight moment came towards the end when he scythed down a Panama counter-attack and turned it directly into a United States goal, a moment which Berhalter pointed to unprompted.

“He got the coach’s Man of the Match because of the complication of what we asked him to do and how he dealt with it,” Berhalter said after the match. “It’s not easy to ask your right-back to get the ball with his back to goal, it’s not easy to ask him to pivot in midfield, to create space for other people, but he did a good job with that. He competed on every play…the second goal is a great example of his competing in transition and winning the ball and serving the ball in. So we were really happy with him and I think it showed that he has a good understanding of the game.”

He also spoke about the first goalscorer Mihailovic, who was impressive in his own right in the midfield. Berhalter had singled him out at the media opportunities earlier in camp, and the 20-year-old made his coach look good by doing the dirty work alongside his crowning moment.

“When we talked in San Diego, I was telling you all how impressed I was with Djordje all camp,” Berhalter said of the Chicago Fire academy product. “He’s been one of the players that’s been…his line has just kept going upwards, he’s been developing really well. He’s a smart soccer player. If you slow it down and look at some of the small things he does, you can understand how intelligent of a soccer player he is. I think the proud moment for a coach becomes when you select him to be played but then he performs, and I can just imagine how proud he is right now and how proud his family is right now and that’s a really gratifying feeling.”

Finally, Berhalter was asked to explain his decision to give the captain’s armband to defender Aaron Long, on his national team debut, instead of 142-cap owner Michael Bradley, who has worn the armband since earning the role in 2015.

“Working with Aaron for the last two and a half weeks, you see his leadership qualities,” Berhalter said. “Every exercise we do he’s competitive, he’s driving guys, he’s pushing guys, and we liked that, we liked his demeanor. I don’t think it was a knock against anyone else that they weren’t captain, I think I would look at it as more of a positive that he was captain because of what he’s been doing these last couple of weeks.”

Berhalter said he spoke to Michael Bradley about the decision to make Long captain, citing his own experience in a similar situation when nobody spoke to him as a player.

USMNT player ratings in 3-0 win over Panama

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
The United States began the Gregg Berhalter era in winning fashion, topping Panama 3-0 to end January camp. The squad comprised entirely of domestically-based players as is usually the case in winter camp, and they performed well against a weak opponent.

All the positives taken from Sunday night must be put into perspective, which tonight was the incredibly poor quality of the opponent. Panama really struggled to create anything dangerous, and were poor in possession, losing the ball in bad areas that allowed the United States to create build-up opportunities. Still, a number of players stood out for the hosts, and it’s worth pointing out who performed well.

Zack Steffan – 7

Steffan had almost nothing to do the entire first half, but he was there to provide a big save in the 55th minute after Zimmerman lost his man at the far post.

Nick Lima – 8

Lima was the focal point of the most interesting Berhalter tactical approach, as the right-back tucked into the midfield for a solid portion of the match. Lima popped up everywhere, and created problems for the Panamanians. He wasn’t jumping off the field in the first half, but he was utilized well in the unique role. When Berhalter began chopping and changing after the hour mark, he left Lima on for a reason, and it paid off, winning the ball with a huge tackle with 10 minutes to go and delivering the assist for Zimmerman’s goal. That was the biggest moment of the match, as Panama was breaking with an eye towards an equalizer, and he flipped it to a second goal. Massive moment in a massive performance.

Aaron Long – 6

While Long was less positive on the ball than his central defensive partner Zimmerman, the captain was clean at the back, and while he didn’t have much to do for long stretches, he was never caught out of position. He also made 6 ball recoveries, while Zimmerman had just one.

Walker Zimmerman – 6

In a game where the defenders weren’t under a ton of pressure, the big moments stand out even more. Zimmerman was at fault for the 55th minute Panama chance that was only snuffed out by a big Steffan save. He lost his man, and when a deflection saw the ball come to Edson Samms, Zimmerman was late to recover. Zimmerman was solid in possession, advancing the ball forward more effectively than his center-back partner Long, but Zimmerman’s brief national team career has been blighted by glaring mistakes at the back, and today proved that in the moments under pressure, he still has work to do. His 2nd half goal saved him from a 5 rating, showing once again his imposing presence in the air, but his defensive continuity still needs lots of work.

Daniel Lovitz – 7

The Pennsylvania product was dangerous throughout the first half, and while the U.S. was unable to reprise its wide proficiency as well in the second half, it was enough to open eyes. With Ebobisse fading down the left, Lovitz was a positive on the overlap. He also provided strength in defense, with two successful tackles and six recoveries. A very solid showing for a player who could potentially make noise at a position of need.

Michael Bradley – 7

For those who want the United States to hit the full-on reset button, know this: based on tonight’s game flow, Michael Bradley isn’t going anywhere. Berhalter gave the team clear tactical instruction to flow every build-up through the USMNT veteran, and he was the engine for the hosts in every sense. While he was still somewhat locked into a deep-lying midfield role, and he wasn’t tested on the defensive end, what he showed was promising as the United States will need a leader and a rock as they steam towards the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying.

Corey Baird – 6

While he was less effective than Lovitz on the wing and struggled in one-on-one play, Baird was a good presence along the right and helped the U.S. attack with width in the first half. He’ll be happy with his debut appearance for the national team.

Djordje Mihailovic – 8

Mihailovic scored the opening goal, and of course gets big marks for that, but his game was so much more than the goal. The 21-year-old Chicago Fire academy product popped up all over the field, and created a whopping four chances in the first half. Three of those were from corners, but it was important nonetheless. He was creative and unique, using his body to move the ball in innovative ways to keep the U.S. in possession. He nearly had a second on a powerful was blocked, before coming off on the hour mark for Sebastian Lletget.

Christian Roldan – 5

Christian Roldan was one of the few disappointments on the field for the United States amid a mostly positive first half. While Mihailovic and Baird were impressive in the U.S. build-up, Roldan was mostly invisible. His flubbed his one big chance in the first half, shooting from 28 yards out instead of threading through for Baird who had made a run clean on goal. Roldan seemingly picked things up in the second half and proved influential down the right flank, but was dispossessed badly on what nearly led to a Panama breakaway before Lima saved it on the second U.S. goal.

Jeremy Ebobisse – 5

The Portland Timbers youngster was spry from the opening kickoff, but he faded quickly after a clash of heads required lengthy treatment to tape up an open wound. Overall, he will be happy to have earned his debut, but there was little else to cling to before coming off after 66 minutes.

Gyasi Zardes – 5

Zardes was influential at the start of the match, switching between target man and left winger with Ebobisse, but mainly staying up front. He was strong up front, with good hold-up play and laying off for midfielders to take charging shots, and his wide play was dangerous. Still, he missed with both big opportunities with his head, the first a glaring miss with acres of space on the doorstep. If Zardes is going to play up front, he has to take those chances, and he should have had the U.S. up big in the first half. He failed again on a tough chance from a tight angle midway through the second half on the break, firing at the goalkeeper and then putting the rebound miles over the bar. He then faded completely in the second half.

Gregg Berhalter – 8

Maybe it’s an overreaction based solely on the lack of a clear plan over the past few years, but it was refreshing to see an obvious tactical layout before our eyes, and one that was executed to perfection. Berhalter had everything working for him: a month to prepare, a massive group of domestic players in the middle of an offseason, and an opposition that provided little resistance. Still, you can only play who’s in front of you, and in that sense, Berhalter passed the test with flying colors. This positive performance gives fans hope as to what Berhalter will do with the full player pool at his disposal.

Subs

Sean Johnson – 6; Had almost nothing to do.

Sebastian Lletget – 5; whiffed with his big chance in the 77th minute, and struggled to make an impact. Coming on as one of a host of substitutes in a friendly is a

Jonathan Lewis – 6; With a half-hour to show, on for Ebobisse, he was positive at times on the left, and did great work to produce Ramirez’s goal at the death.

Paul Arriola – 5; Only 15 minutes to make an impact, but didn’t have much to do down the right.

Christian Ramirez – 6; Didn’t have much time to make an impact, coming on in the 84th minute, but grabbed a tap-in goal anyways to maximize his stint on the field.

Wil Trapp – N/A; had just 6 minutes on the field, hardly time for a midfielder to show much of anything.

Lozano released from hospital following head injury

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 9:09 PM EST
Mexican international Hirving “Chucky” Lozano was released from the hospital following a head injury that occurred just before halftime of his club match with PSV against Groningen.

Lozano, who has had a spectacular last year with Mexico, scored both of PSV’s goals inside the opening 20 minutes of an eventual 2-1 victory, but just before halftime he was involved in a clash of heads with Groningen’s Tim Handwerker and required a substitution.

PSV coach Mark Van Bommel did not specify after the match what Lozano’s injury was, but simply stated that he had taken a “hard hit.” Replays showed Handwerker looked to head the ball, but missed and actively thumped the back of Lozano’s head with his own forehead.

The news is good for PSV, who will want the in-form attacker on the field as soon as possible. The official team release said that Lozano is “day-to-day.” The statement said, “His workload will be examined from day to day on the basis of the applicable FIFA protocols.”

The 23-year-old has 13 goals in 19 Eredivisie appearances after Saturday’s brace, and he has another four goals in eight European appearances. He was a menace at the World Cup last summer, scoring the only goal in the win over Germany and assisting one in the South Korea victory.

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT takes on Panama in Berhalter’s debut

By Kyle BonnJan 27, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
Gregg Berhalter will take the field for the first time as USMNT manager, ending January camp with a friendly against Panama at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And of course, in his first match in charge, there’s already a curious decision even before kickoff. Berhalter named New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long as captain, despite the presence of longtime USMNT veteran Michael Bradley in the starting lineup. Bradley has 142 caps for the United States, having captained the side regularly since 2015. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Carlisle, Berhalter will address his captaincy choice after the match.

Five players in the USMNT starting lineup are earning their first senior team appearance. The attack is led by 21-year-old Portland Timbers striker Jeremy Ebobisse who scored four goals in 31 MLS appearances this season, helping Portland to an appearance in the MLS Cup finals. Chicago Fire youngster Djordje Mihailovic also earns his first cap, joining Bradley in central midfield.

Long is in the heart of the U.S. defense, earning his third cap, while Walker Zimmerman returns to the USMNT fold for his fifth national team appearance. The full-backs are both brand new to the lineup, with Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz both earning their debuts.

January camp is often almost entirely MLS-made, and that is the case again this year. With the European leagues still in full swing, the camp is designed for domestic players to take advantage of the offseason. This year, it happens to coincide with Berhalter’s hiring, so this is a great opportunity for fans to see what the new boss is looking to bring to the table.

Lineups

United States: Steffen; Lima, Long, Zimmerman, Lovitz; Baird, Bradley, Mihailovic, Roldan; Zardes, Ebobisse.

Panama: Roberts; Espinosa, Escobar, Gondola, Palacios; Carrasquilla, Walker, Canate, Browne, Sinclair; Arroyo.