USMNT’s Adams among stars of Bundesliga debut (video)

Tyler Adams went 90 minutes in his Bundesliga debut, playing a part in two goals as RB Leipzig buried Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-0 at the Esprit Arena on Sunday.
As expected from a center midfielder who plays the whole match, Adams piled up the stats.
[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]
The 19-year-old New Yorker covered more ground than any other player (11.72 km), was second to only brace-bagging Yussuf Poulsen in sprints with 36, won a game-high 17 duels, and completed 38-of-47 passes.
His 97 “intensive runs” were also the top figure in the game.
STANDINGS
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.
Willian scored twice and Callum Hudson-Odoi also scored as Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the FA Cup Round of 16.
The early stages of the match included two awarded penalties, though only one would make it to the spot thanks to Video Assistant Referee.
[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]
Joey Pelupessy kicked Ethan Ampadu‘s back leg and was awarded a penalty by Andre Marriner, but VAR reversed the decision.
Less than three minutes later, Sam Hutchinson took down Cesar Azpilicueta in the box with a clumsy tackle, and Willian had no problem with his effort to make it 1-0.
Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0 when he coolly collected an Andreas Christensen pass and cut inside to double the advantage.
Then Willian made it pretty with his second, taking a flick from Olivier Giroud and curling a vicious strike off the far post and into the goal.
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.
Tottenham Hotspur’s miserable January continued Sunday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had targeted cup success and was flummoxed when Chelsea avenged a first leg deficit by knocking the North Londoners out of the League Cup at the semifinal stage at midweek.
[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]
Now nine points adrift of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League and facing Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League’s Round of 16, Spurs’ avenues toward a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.
Having conceded a ninth minute tap-in goal to Connor Wickham and a penalty to Andros Townsend for a handball on Kyle Walker-Peters, Spurs were handed a chance to jump back into the game when Patrick Van Aanholt caught Juan Foyth in the box.
Enter Kieran Trippier and exit music for a wide effort.
Spurs host Watford at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.
Having clinched a spot in the League Cup Final, Chelsea aims for the next round of the FA Cup when it hosts Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET in London.
[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]
It’ll be the Chelsea faithful’s first chance to see Gonzalo Higuain in their blue, with the ex-Napoli man starting for Maurizio Sarri.Youngsters Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi also start for Chelsea, the latter reportedly handing in a transfer request earlier this week.
[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]
Ex-Premier League strikers George Boyd and Steven Fletcher start for Wednesday, who is managed by Steve Bruce.
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.
There’s good news and bad news at the Emirates Stadium when it comes to injuries suffered in Friday’s FA Cup defeat at the hands of Manchester United.
Laurent Koscielny did not suffer a broken jaw in the loss, and is considered day-to-day, but fellow defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is going to miss a month or more after injuring his left ankle.
[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]
The Gunners had already lost Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin with long-term injuries and have Calum Chambers on loan at Fulham.
Unai Emery‘s defense will be taxed this month. Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Shkrodan Mustafi, Stephane Lichtsteiner, Carl Jenkinson, and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the first team defenders in play.
Arsenal faces Cardiff City in Premier League play on Tuesday.
Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.