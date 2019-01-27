USMNT’s Adams among stars of Bundesliga debut (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Adams went 90 minutes in his Bundesliga debut, playing a part in two goals as RB Leipzig buried Fortuna Dusseldorf 4-0 at the Esprit Arena on Sunday.

As expected from a center midfielder who plays the whole match, Adams piled up the stats.

The 19-year-old New Yorker covered more ground than any other player (11.72 km), was second to only brace-bagging Yussuf Poulsen in sprints with 36, won a game-high 17 duels, and completed 38-of-47 passes.

His 97 “intensive runs” were also the top figure in the game.

Tyler Adams' Bundesliga debut is going well… Leipzig went up 3-0 inside 16 minutes!! 👀 Poulsen with his 2nd of the game after Adams got involved in the buildup! pic.twitter.com/YgpmkLDK2e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 27, 2019

