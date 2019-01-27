Willian scores 2, Higuain starts as Chelsea tops Sheffield Wednesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Willian scored twice and Callum Hudson-Odoi also scored as Chelsea beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the FA Cup Round of 16.

The early stages of the match included two awarded penalties, though only one would make it to the spot thanks to Video Assistant Referee.

[ MORE: Giovinco leaving TFC? ]

Joey Pelupessy kicked Ethan Ampadu‘s back leg and was awarded a penalty by Andre Marriner, but VAR reversed the decision.

Less than three minutes later, Sam Hutchinson took down Cesar Azpilicueta in the box with a clumsy tackle, and Willian had no problem with his effort to make it 1-0.

Hudson-Odoi made it 2-0 when he coolly collected an Andreas Christensen pass and cut inside to double the advantage.

Then Willian made it pretty with his second, taking a flick from Olivier Giroud and curling a vicious strike off the far post and into the goal.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

Follow @NicholasMendola