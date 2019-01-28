More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Brentford, Barnet settle for draw in six-goal FA Cup thriller

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
The Hive was buzzing with excitement as the Battle of the B’s lived up to and beat most expectations of the FA Cup match.

In the lone match at the end of the FA Cup fourth round, Barnet held Brentford to a 3-3 draw on the road, setting up a replay next week in Barnet. After Brentford took a 1-0 lead into halftime, the game exploded with five second half goals, as both Barnet and then Brentford took leads, only for Barnet to tie the match late.

Shaquile Coulthirst scored a pair of goals for Barnet while Dan Sparkes’ free kick tied the match for Barnet at 3-3 with 15 minutes to go. Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay, and Sergi Canos each scored for Brentford.

Amazingly, Barnet sits in 17th in the National League, England’s fifth division, while Brentford is much higher, in the Championship. However, Brentford has also been struggling in league play, sitting in 18th place. The game, perhaps, showed that the distance between the Championship and National Division isn’t as big as people think.

Even without as many goals, there was plenty of end to end action in the first half. Moses Odubajo nearly out Brentford up early with a strike off the post, but Watkins made Barnet pay with a long-range strike in the 40th minute.

The National League wife leveled up the score just five minutes into the second half through Coulthirst. Three minutes later, it was Coulthirst again finishing on a goalmouth scramble and putting the Championship side down a goal.

However, Brentford began their comeback in the 60th minute after Watkins was tripped up in the box. Maupay calmly scored to tie the score at 2-2. Brentford then took the lead in the 72nd minute as Canos dribbled through the Barnet defense and finished with aplomb.

But the heroics were saved for Sparkes three minutes later, as he tied the game with a brilliant free kick.

Bologna fires Inzaghi and hires Mihajlovic as coach

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Relegation-threatened Bologna has fired Filippo Inzaghi and hired Sinisa Mihajlovic as its new coach.

Bologna made the announcement on Monday, a day after losing at home to Frosinone 4-0.

Inzaghi, the former striker for Juventus and AC Milan, was hired in June.

Mihajlovic’s most recent job was with Sporting Lisbon but he was fired nine days after being hired in June and didn’t coach a single match.

Mihajlovic, whose contract lasts through the end of the season with an option for next season, previously coached Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A.

Mihajlovic has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, Milan and Torino.

Bologna is in 18th place, three points from safety.

Transfer latest: Chelsea refuse to sell Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal eye signings

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
For at least the next six months, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain a Chelsea player.

That’s according to reports in England and Germany, which state that Chelsea has rejected Hudson-Odoi’s transfer request amid multiple bids from Bayern Munich. German publication SportBild reported on Monday that after a discussion with Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia, Hudson-Odoi learned he would be staying at Stamford Bridge until at least the summer. Hudson-Odoi is in the final 18 months of his contract, and has so far refused to come to the negotiating table with Chelsea for a new contract offer, as he’s unhappy with the amount of playing time he’s received.

Hudson-Odoi has made five Premier League appearances this season but has not started yet. He has been a regular in the cup competitions, including the Europa League, but it appears Bayern Munich are willing to spend big, upwards of $40 million in transfer fees.

With Hudson-Odoi sticking around, he’ll have to bide his time and hope that he can produce some good performances. For Chelsea, keeping him around could also increase his value, enabling them to bring in an even bigger fee if they’re ultimately unsuccessful at re-signing him.

Prince-Wright Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
Six Premier League games are coming up on Tuesday and another four arrive on Wednesday, as the midweek action takes center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Arsenal 3-0 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man United 3-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Fulham 1-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield 2-1 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-2 Leicester – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

New search for missing plane, Sala to begin

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The man leading a private search of the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala said on Monday there was a “very good chance” of finding the aircraft.

David Mearns, an American-born marine scientist and shipwreck-hunting specialist, said a survey vessel equipped with state-of-the-art search equipment has been mobilized and will conduct an underwater search for the plane this weekend.

“There’s no guarantee,” Mearns said, “but (Sala’s) family is determined to do everything they possibly can through the support they have in the football community and through family and friends.”

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radar last week over the English Channel. The flight was going from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, where Sala was set to start playing for his new club in the Premier League.

More than 300,000 euros ($340,000) have been raised online to allow Sala’s family to fund a private search, after an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off on Thursday after three days. Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona were among those making pleas to resume a search.

Family and friends of Sala went on a special flight on Monday to view the area over the English Channel where the plane disappeared. The “scenic flight” circled the island of Alderney, according to Aurigny, an airline that operates in the Channel Islands.

Mearns, who has said he has located 24 major shipwrecks, said the purpose of the flight was to recreate the route of the plane and “the type of pattern the search-and-rescue aircraft might have created so (the family) could have a feel exactly for the waters.”

“I want to emphasize,” said Mearns, speaking to reporters at Guernsey Airport as Sala’s mother and sister stood beside him, “that the family are determined to get answers that they don’t have right now, and the only way to do that is find this missing plane.”

The private search, which began on Saturday, initially used two fishing boats – one from Guernsey and one from the U.K. – that were in the area at the time of the last radar contact of the plane.

“In terms of something being lost in the ocean, this is a relatively small search area,” Mearns said. “But there are complications in terms of it being a small plane, the bottom is very hard, there is lots of other wreckage out there and we have the weather. We are working in the worst time (of the year).”

Mearns said he was confident there were enough funds to carry out the “search and identification of the plane.” If the plane was to be recovered, he would hand over the operation to police and other authorities.

The official search was abandoned after Guernsey harbor master Capt. David Barker said the chances of survival after such a long period were “extremely remote.”

Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million), on Jan. 19. The striker left the Welsh capital after completing the move and returned to Nantes to collect his belongings and say goodbye to teammates and staff of the French club.

Cardiff’s first game since Sala’s disappearance will be on Tuesday at Arsenal, and manager Neil Warnock said some of his players have needed “help from outside” the club to deal with the situation.

“One or two of the lads, it was only right that they speak to people who might help them in this situation,” Warnock said. “You don’t realize the trauma that it causes a lot of families, whether it’s memories brought back or different situations.”

Warnock said it had been the most difficult week of his 39-year managerial career.

“It is such a strange situation,” he said. “I don’t think we could have played a game on Saturday, but it doesn’t get that much better this morning … I don’t know how it’s going to be in the next 24 hours.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports