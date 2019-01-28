More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea v. Man United headlines last 16 games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
The FA Cup fifth round draw delivered plenty of intriguing clashes, with Premier League giants Chelsea hosting Manchester United the pick of the games.

Chelsea, the reigning FA Cup champs, beat Man United in the final last season and it will be a heavyweight clash between Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side.

A London derby between FA Cup upset specialists AFC Wimbledon and Millwall will be a tasty encounter, while Watford will travel to whoever wins the replay between Portsmouth and QPR and Wolves will head to Bristol City if they beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.

Plus, the winner of the replay between fourth-tier Newport County and Middlesbrough will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. PL strugglers Crystal Palace got a decent draw as they head to third-tier Doncaster, while Brighton will host Derby County if they get by West Brom in a replay.

Below is the fifth round draw in full, with the games to be played between February 15-18.

Remember: there are no replays from the fifth round on, so each of the ties will be decided on the day via extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Bristol City v. Shrewsbury or Wolves
Wimbledon v. Millwall
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport v. Manchester City
Chelsea v. Manchester United
Swansea City v. Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v. Watford
Brighton or West Brom v. Derby County

Prince-Wright Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
Six Premier League games are coming up on Tuesday and another four arrive on Wednesday, as the midweek action takes center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Man United 3-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) 

Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Fulham 1-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Newcastle 1-2 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Huddersfield 2-1 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Liverpool 2-2 Leicester – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

New search for missing plane, Sala to begin

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The man leading a private search of the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala said on Monday there was a “very good chance” of finding the aircraft.

David Mearns, an American-born marine scientist and shipwreck-hunting specialist, said a survey vessel equipped with state-of-the-art search equipment has been mobilized and will conduct an underwater search for the plane this weekend.

“There’s no guarantee,” Mearns said, “but (Sala’s) family is determined to do everything they possibly can through the support they have in the football community and through family and friends.”

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radar last week over the English Channel. The flight was going from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, where Sala was set to start playing for his new club in the Premier League.

More than 300,000 euros ($340,000) have been raised online to allow Sala’s family to fund a private search, after an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off on Thursday after three days. Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona were among those making pleas to resume a search.

Family and friends of Sala went on a special flight on Monday to view the area over the English Channel where the plane disappeared. The “scenic flight” circled the island of Alderney, according to Aurigny, an airline that operates in the Channel Islands.

Mearns, who has said he has located 24 major shipwrecks, said the purpose of the flight was to recreate the route of the plane and “the type of pattern the search-and-rescue aircraft might have created so (the family) could have a feel exactly for the waters.”

“I want to emphasize,” said Mearns, speaking to reporters at Guernsey Airport as Sala’s mother and sister stood beside him, “that the family are determined to get answers that they don’t have right now, and the only way to do that is find this missing plane.”

The private search, which began on Saturday, initially used two fishing boats – one from Guernsey and one from the U.K. – that were in the area at the time of the last radar contact of the plane.

“In terms of something being lost in the ocean, this is a relatively small search area,” Mearns said. “But there are complications in terms of it being a small plane, the bottom is very hard, there is lots of other wreckage out there and we have the weather. We are working in the worst time (of the year).”

Mearns said he was confident there were enough funds to carry out the “search and identification of the plane.” If the plane was to be recovered, he would hand over the operation to police and other authorities.

The official search was abandoned after Guernsey harbor master Capt. David Barker said the chances of survival after such a long period were “extremely remote.”

Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million), on Jan. 19. The striker left the Welsh capital after completing the move and returned to Nantes to collect his belongings and say goodbye to teammates and staff of the French club.

Cardiff’s first game since Sala’s disappearance will be on Tuesday at Arsenal, and manager Neil Warnock said some of his players have needed “help from outside” the club to deal with the situation.

“One or two of the lads, it was only right that they speak to people who might help them in this situation,” Warnock said. “You don’t realize the trauma that it causes a lot of families, whether it’s memories brought back or different situations.”

Warnock said it had been the most difficult week of his 39-year managerial career.

“It is such a strange situation,” he said. “I don’t think we could have played a game on Saturday, but it doesn’t get that much better this morning … I don’t know how it’s going to be in the next 24 hours.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Midweek Premier League action is here, and Matchweek 24 should be a beauty.

The full TV schedule for the games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.

You can also watch Premier League "Goal Rush" for all the goals as they go in around the grounds.

If you're looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley – NBCSN
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold

Sunday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Chelsea – NBCSN
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold

What did we learn from USMNT's win v Panama? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 12:43 PM EST
ICYMI, Gregg Berhalter began his USMNT reign with a win over a weakened Panama side Sunday night in Glendale, Ariz.

[ MORE: Recap | Player ratings ]

In front of a crowd of just over 9,000 fans (inside the 63,000 capacity State Farm Stadium), the U.S. men’s national team looked cohesive as their squad of players entirely from the MLS were hungry following their January camp.

The USMNT’s first goal came from debutant Djorde Mihailovic, who timed his run into the box perfectly and finished off a cross from another debutant, Corey Baird. It was a smooth move from the U.S. and a sign of things to come.

[ MORE: Gregg Berhalter reacts to win

Walker Zimmerman then powered home a header for the second, as the brilliant Nick Lima whipped in a perfect cross for the center back to attack. Lima was named man of the match as the right back has come from nowhere to make a name for himself during the January camp.

Another debutant, Christian Ramirez from LA FC, finished off the scoring as he tapped home after wonderful work from, you guessed it, another debutant in Jonathan Lewis.

 

But, what did we learn about this new-look, MLS centric USMNT squad?

  1. Berhalter will be pleased to see plenty of debutants deliver: Youngster Nick Lima and Djorde Mihailovic both impressed, while the likes of Jonathan Lewis and Christian Ramirez did themselves no harm whatsoever after jumping off the bench. Berhalter is keen to promote players from the U.S. youth teams, but we will see if that’s the case once he can select the European based players.
  2. Veteran central midfielder Michael Bradley put in a commanding display: Many will say his days with the USMNT should be over, but it’s clear that Berhalter believes Toronto FC’s skipper has an important role to play in the coming years to help get this team back on track. Bradley is 31 years old and showed he is still easily among the USMNT’s best central midfield options.
  3. Aaron Long excelled at center back as the new skipper:  Long’s rise from the USL to being the USMNT skipper in less than 18 months has been remarkable, and his partnership alongside Walker Zimmerman is promising. Considering the struggles of Cameron Carter-Vickers and Matt Miazga for consistent minutes in Europe, the MLS duo are proving their worth at the international level.
  4. This was a very poor Panama side: With only two regulars included in an 18-man squad made up entirely of those playing in the Panamanian leagues, it is tough to get too excited about the USMNT. Berhalter will know that, and he won’t get too carried away if the U.S. beat a similarly weakened Costa Rica on Saturday too. That said, this is far from the USA’s strongest lineup too. Perspective is needed, and this process of getting the U.S. back on track is going to be an arduous one.
  5. How many European based players would start in this USMNT team?: Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Bobby Wood and John Brooks look like they will be regulars, but apart from that there are plenty of places up for grabs. When you look at the options Berhalter will have for the friendly against Chile in March, it will be tricky for him to whittle this squad down to 23 players.

The above has certainly given Berhalter plenty of food for thought as he edges towards that game against Chile where he can select all of his European based players for the first time.

Below we take a look at the video highlights of the 3-0 win.