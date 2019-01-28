Guardiola recommends off-field role for Kompany

For more than a decade, Vincent Kompany has been a fixture at Manchester City. But his time on the field for the club may be coming to a close.

Heading into the final months of Kompany’s contract, Pep Guardiola addressed the issue and said that he hoped Kompany would stay at the club, but understood that there may not be a place for him on the field in the future.

“We miss him when he isn’t able to play, he is our captain and, on the field, he gives us something extra that few centerbacks around the world can give us,” Guardiola said. “He’s incredible, but the reality is in the last five years he has played few games. That is the situation – we will put on the table with the club. We will discuss with his agent and work out what is best solution for both.

“I don’t like clubs to say OK it’s done, go, but at the same time there is one moment when it’s over. It’s not my decision, like him, like with Sergio, David always to be together with the club. I’ve spoken to him many times about the reality of how we can help. But it’s his decision with the club and his agent. I’m not involved, I just give my opinion.”

The 32-year-old Belgian international is one of the only players (likely only?) left in Man City’s squad to pre-date the club’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour, which changed the club’s fortunes overnight. Kompany was signed in August 2018, just days before the takeover. Within a season or two, Kompany established himself as the rock in the middle of the defense, and a player that Man City built itself around as it went on to win the Premier League title in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

However, the reality – as Guardiola said – is that injuries have kept Kompany off the field for many, many games. Kompany hasn’t played 30-games or more in a Premier League season since 2012 and 20 games in a Premier League season since 2015. Last season, he started just 17 times in the league, and this season he has just six starts in nine league matches. For playing purposes, it makes sense why Guardiola might think it’s time to move on, and Kompany, when fit, still has plenty to offer.