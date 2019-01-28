More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Inter Miami proposes Fort Lauderdale training center

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
Like New York City FC and most teams based in an urban center, Inter Miami CF is looking at centering their day-to-day facilities in the suburbs.

David Beckham’s MLS club, while still working on a downtown stadium deal, has proposed to the city of Fort Lauderdale to host their training facility on the grounds of Lockhart Stadium. The nearly-60-year-old stadium has hosted plenty of soccer matches in the past, including serving as the home of the Miami Fusion and the many iterations of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

Inter Miami’s proposal includes a “multi-sport” stadium, a 30,000 square foot building that would include lockers, offices, weight rooms, dining facilities and more, and numerous grass fields for Inter Miami and its academy teams to play on. In addition, the proposal states the multi-sport stadium would be intended to host a future potential USL-based reserve team.

The site would also include “community facilities,” such as a running/walking trail, a public park, a dog park, and potentially a community meeting center.

Inter Miami in the proposal offered to pay for the design and construction of each of the site’s features, with the exception of the community center. It’s not clear whether the team would have to pay rent to use the space, as it is on Fort Lauderdale property.

According to local reports, a $70 million water park was proposed for the site, but the deal fell through. If it goes ahead, it would be a huge win for Inter Miami and perhaps give the club some backing in its continued pursuit for a stadium site close to downtown Miami.

Bologna fires Inzaghi and hires Mihajlovic as coach

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Relegation-threatened Bologna has fired Filippo Inzaghi and hired Sinisa Mihajlovic as its new coach.

Bologna made the announcement on Monday, a day after losing at home to Frosinone 4-0.

Inzaghi, the former striker for Juventus and AC Milan, was hired in June.

Mihajlovic’s most recent job was with Sporting Lisbon but he was fired nine days after being hired in June and didn’t coach a single match.

Mihajlovic, whose contract lasts through the end of the season with an option for next season, previously coached Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A.

Mihajlovic has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, Milan and Torino.

Bologna is in 18th place, three points from safety.

Brentford, Barnet settle for draw in six-goal FA Cup thriller

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 4:55 PM EST
The Hive was buzzing with excitement as the Battle of the B’s lived up to and beat most expectations of the FA Cup match.

In the lone match at the end of the FA Cup fourth round, Barnet held Brentford to a 3-3 draw on the road, setting up a replay next week in Barnet. After Brentford took a 1-0 lead into halftime, the game exploded with five second half goals, as both Barnet and then Brentford took leads, only for Barnet to tie the match late.

Shaquile Coulthirst scored a pair of goals for Barnet while Dan Sparkes’ free kick tied the match for Barnet at 3-3 with 15 minutes to go. Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay, and Sergi Canos each scored for Brentford.

Amazingly, Barnet sits in 17th in the National League, England’s fifth division, while Brentford is much higher, in the Championship. However, Brentford has also been struggling in league play, sitting in 18th place. The game, perhaps, showed that the distance between the Championship and National Division isn’t as big as people think.

Even without as many goals, there was plenty of end to end action in the first half. Moses Odubajo nearly out Brentford up early with a strike off the post, but Watkins made Barnet pay with a long-range strike in the 40th minute.

The National League wife leveled up the score just five minutes into the second half through Coulthirst. Three minutes later, it was Coulthirst again finishing on a goalmouth scramble and putting the Championship side down a goal.

However, Brentford began their comeback in the 60th minute after Watkins was tripped up in the box. Maupay calmly scored to tie the score at 2-2. Brentford then took the lead in the 72nd minute as Canos dribbled through the Barnet defense and finished with aplomb.

But the heroics were saved for Sparkes three minutes later, as he tied the game with a brilliant free kick.

Transfer latest: Chelsea refuse to sell Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal eye signings

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
For at least the next six months, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain a Chelsea player.

That’s according to reports in England and Germany, which state that Chelsea has rejected Hudson-Odoi’s transfer request amid multiple bids from Bayern Munich. German publication SportBild reported on Monday that after a discussion with Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia, Hudson-Odoi learned he would be staying at Stamford Bridge until at least the summer. Hudson-Odoi is in the final 18 months of his contract, and has so far refused to come to the negotiating table with Chelsea for a new contract offer, as he’s unhappy with the amount of playing time he’s received.

Hudson-Odoi has made five Premier League appearances this season but has not started yet. He has been a regular in the cup competitions, including the Europa League, but it appears Bayern Munich are willing to spend big, upwards of $40 million in transfer fees.

With Hudson-Odoi sticking around, he’ll have to bide his time and hope that he can produce some good performances. For Chelsea, keeping him around could also increase his value, enabling them to bring in an even bigger fee if they’re ultimately unsuccessful at re-signing him.

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window.

Here's more stories from across the Premier League:

Prince-Wright Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
2 Comments

Six Premier League games are coming up on Tuesday and another four arrive on Wednesday, as the midweek action takes center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

Man United 3-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET) 

Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

Fulham 1-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

Tottenham 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET)

Newcastle 1-2 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

 

Huddersfield 2-1 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET)

Liverpool 2-2 Leicester – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET)