Solskjaer keeping Man United focused on winning a title

Most coaches in Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s situation when he took over Manchester United may have tried to keep emotions and expectations realistic. But that’s not Solskjaer’s style right now.

In a pre-match press conference, the Manchester United manager stated that he wants his side to focus on winning a title, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League still in reach along with making it back into the top four of the Premier League.

”We’ve got the Champions League,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve got the FA Cup. We can’t just say the top four and that’s it, we’ve got to look at can we win something this year. As I’ve said, I go into every single game as a Manchester United manager thinking we can win this game.”

Solskjaer and Manchester United have won eight straight games in all competitions, including wins over Tottenham and Arsenal in the process. Man United has risen up to a tie for fifth-place in the Premier League with Arsenal and the Red Devils have a ton of momentum heading into big matches next month. Manchester United hosts Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool and travels to Chelsea in the FA Cup and PSG in the return Champions League leg between the start of January and early March.

If Manchester United can win those matches, advancing in the FA Cup and Champions League, it would be hard for the club to not hire Solskjaer on a full-time basis. Solskjaer has this team playing with a freedom it hasn’t experienced in years, and suddenly Paul Pogba is playing at the level he did this past summer, when he helped lead France to a World Cup title.