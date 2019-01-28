More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Top Premier League storylines for midweek games

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 10:38 AM EST
We all love midweek Premier League action, and the games over the next 48 hours will be pivotal in deciding which direction the title race, top four battle and relegation scrap move in.

Buckle up, folks.

Below we take a look at the top storylines ahead of the games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wounded Leicester a familiar threat for Liverpool (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City) 

Beware of the wounded animal. Especially a fox with a pedigree of upsetting the odds. Leicester City have lost four games on the spin and Claude Puel is under pressure. But Leicester stunned Chelsea and Man City last month and defying the odds defines the vast majority of players in their squad. Heading to Premier League leaders Liverpool, this is a free hit for Leicester. They will sit back, soak up pressure and use the pace of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison on the counter which suits them best. Liverpool’s defensive injuries have stretched them to the limits in recent weeks, and their 4-3 win against Crystal Palace (another counter-attacking team) proved they can be undone a la last season. Leicester play better when they’re on the counter and playing against the top six. Jurgen Klopp will be wary of their threat, but he is unlikely to name a cautious midfield lineup like he did at Man City in their defeat at the start of this month.

Top four battle reaching climax

The race for a top four finish is heating up and it is magnificent. Arsenal and Manchester United sit three points behind fourth-place Chelsea and the latter look like they’re running through treacle right now. Gonzalo Higuain’s arrival should boost their potency in front of goal (he is in line to make his PL debut at Bournemouth) but United and Arsenal have momentum in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification. On paper, United and Arsenal should seal easy home wins against Burnley and Cardiff respectively. As for Chelsea, their trip to Bournemouth looks dangerous as the Cherries have matched up very well with them this season. Get ready for plenty of highs and lows for all three teams in the top four battle in the coming months, while Tottenham look like being dragged back in to the battle too given their bad luck with injuries and poor form.

  • Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Cardiff City
  • Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley
  • Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Chelsea

Son to cure Tottenham's blues? (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Watford) 

The past few weeks have been pretty terrible for Tottenham Hotspur. After being knocked out of the FA Cup and League Cup, seeing Harry Kane and Dele Alli injured, losing to Man United and seeing everyone around them win, Mauricio Pochettino needs a boost. Enter: Heung-Min Son. South Korea’s shock defeat to Qatar in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup mean that Son is back a few weeks earlier than expected, and he will almost certainly line up as a center forward against Watford to add much-needed dynamism to Tottenham’s attack. Fernando Llorente has failed to impress in place of Kane, while the likes of Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela just haven’t added the quality needed in the final third with Spurs’ stars out. Watford beat Tottenham 2-1 earlier this season and Javi Gracia‘s side will fancy their chances of solidifying seventh place with a win. This game could really determine how Spurs’ season goes from here on out.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Japan have reached the 2019 Asian Cup final as they cruised past Iran 3-0 in their semifinal Monday at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

[ MORE: Latest Asian Cup news ] 

The Samurai Blue scored three times in the second half to seal the victory, as Southampton’s Maya Yoshida has skippered the Japanese national team throughout the tournament.

Newcastle’s Yoshinori Muto was an unused sub in the semifinal.

Yuya Osako scored twice in 11 minutes to put Japan in the driving seat and Genki Haraguchi’s stoppage time penalty kick sealed the deal.

Japan last won the Asian Cup in 2011, and this is the first final they have reached since then.

They are the most successful team in Asian Cup final history with four titles to their name.

Japan will play either hosts UAE or surprise package Qatar in the final, as the minnows meet in Abu Dhabi in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

The final will take place Friday at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Morata completes move to Atletico Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 11:18 AM EST
Alvaro Morata is back at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish international has arrived at Atleti on an initial 18-month loan deal from Chelsea, with the striker eager to end his unhappy stay at Stamford Bridge. There is no word on if Morata’s deal can become a permanent one.

Morata is from Madrid and played for Atleti’s academy team for four years before joining Real Madrid as a teenager.

Morata, 26, arrived from Real Madrid in the summer of 2017 for a fee of $90 million but could never replace Diego Costa, the man who he will ironically play alongside at Atletico.

“I’m very happy and proud to be here. I can’t wait to start training, meet my new teammates and play,” Morata said.

How bad was Morata at Chelsea? Hit and miss is probably a good summation.

He scored 24 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions, but he just never seemed comfortable in the Premier League and had problems with the physicality of England’s top-flight.

In the air he excelled with plenty of headed goals, and he won an FA Cup under Antonio Conte in his first full season in England. However, under Maurizio Sarri both Morata and Olivier Giroud have been deemed surplus to requirements with Eden Hazard deployed as central striker in a false formation in recent weeks and the final straw was Gonzalo Higuain’s loan arrival at Chelsea from Juventus last week.

Morata is eligible to play in the UEFA Champions League for Atletico as they face Juventus — Morata’s former club where he spent two seasons and scored 27 goals — next month in the last 16

One of Morata’s best moments in a Chelsea shirt came when he scored the opener in their comeback 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last season.

The home fans at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium will now be hoping to see Morata celebrating after scoring for them time and time again as he aims to get his career back on track in his hometown.

Cardiff in shock, “have hope” Sala will be found

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
Cardiff City’s players and manager have been speaking for the first time about the disappearance of their new club-record signing Emliano Sala.

Sala signed for Premier League side Cardiff on Jan. 19 from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be close to $19 million. He then flew back to Nantes to say goodbye to his former teammates and collect some belongings before flying back to Wales for his first training session two days later.

The small aircraft which was carrying the 28-year-old Argentine striker from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared from radars last Monday evening near the island of Alderney in the English Channel.

Pilot David Ibbotson was the only other person on board the aircraft and neither he or Sala have been found, with Guernsey Police calling off their extensive three-day search last Thursday. However, a private search has begun at the request of Sala’s family and thanks to the funding of over $340,000 online, mostly from star Argentine players, and many others around the globe.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock, who travelled to meet Sala on numerous occasions over the past few months to convince him to sign for the club, was understandable emotional.

“You think 24 hours a day about whether to carry on,” Warnock said. “It’s impossible to sleep. I’ve been in football management for 40 years and it’s been by far the most difficult week in my career, by an absolute mile. It’s been a traumatic week and even now I can’t get my head around the situation. It’s probably hit me harder than anyone else as I’ve met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks.”

The Bluebirds travel to Arsenal on Tuesday to play in their first game since the tragic disappearance of Sala, with the club and the rest of the Premier League planning to pay its respects to Sala. Cardiff’s captain Sol Bamba will lay down a bunch of yellow daffodils before the game to honor Sala, as that flower is synonymous with Wales and is also the same color of the home jersey he wore at Nantes. Arsenal will lay down some tulips and then some words about the incident will be said over the PA system, as an image of Sala will appear on the screen.

Sala’s family have asked for no black armbands to be worn in the game, while they also do not want a minute of silence as they still have hope the striker survived the airplane disappearing.

Bamba added that the playing staff at Cardiff also have hope there is a happy ending, and admitted that he has never seen the dressing room as quiet as it has been in recent days.

“It’s a human tragedy and if you’re human, you’re going to be hurt by it,” Bamba said. “You’re right to feel like that, it’s a tragedy. If you’ve got a heart, you’re going to be affected by it. From the minute he signed for us and came to see the boys to say hello, he was part of us, so everyone feels like he is part of the team.

“Obviously training was called off when we heard, but the next day we got together and everyone was in shock. It was a tough week for everyone, we’ve all been hurt and affected by it. Everyone got together and obviously everyone has been talking to make sure we’re all okay. But it was a tough week. I’ve never seen the dressing room that quiet, everyone was so sad and it was a shock really. We have to hope, even if the chances are very slim, but we like to think there can be a happy ending hopefully.”

Solskjaer “preparing for next season” at Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 8:38 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is clearly planning on being in charge of Manchester United next season.

The Norwegian coach has won all eight of his games to kick off his caretaker reign at Old Trafford in sensational fashion, and although no decision on appointing a permanent United boss is expected before the end of the season he’s dropped another hint about his ambitions to stick around.

Speaking to the media ahead of United’s clash against Burnley on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Solskjaer revealed he is planning for the future.

“What Manchester United are going to look like next season with or without me, it doesn’t matter, I’m here to prepare for next season,” Solskjaer said. “We have quite a few talents in that youth team that you’d like to see [in the side] and [you] will see at some point before next season to put the club and team in a good position [for] how will we look like next season: Mason, Jimmy, Ethan – it’s just about the right time. But we’ve got Alexis [Sánchez], Juan Mata, and Romelu Lukaku who haven’t played so much lately, they’re three players you have to jump ahead of.”

Solskjaer added that he doesn’t expect any incomings during the final days of the January transfer  window and that he isn’t keen to lose any players either.

His honesty is refreshing, and it is crystal clear he wants the job on a permanent basis.

What does he have to do to get it?

1) Keep winning games and 2) continue to get the best out of Paul Pogba and others to prove he can turn United into an attacking, attractive team to watch. And that is pretty much it.

Even if Solskjaer does succeed in doing the above two things, he still might not get the job permanently. The fact that Mauricio Pochettino is going more frustrated by the day at Tottenham underlines that the Argentine could be tempted away from his role at Spurs a little easier than we previously thought.

That said, if Solskjaer gets United into the top four at the end of this season and has a deep run in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, why shouldn’t he be handed the reins? The only small stumbling block is that he already has a job with Molde in Norway, but it is believed there is a clause in the deal they struck with United which sees them paid a certain amount in compensation if Solskjaer gets the job on a permanent basis.

He has done everything he can do so far, and is saying all of the right things to make sure he is around beyond May 2019.