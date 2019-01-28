More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Chelsea refusing to sell Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal looking at 2 signings, and more

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
For at least the next six months, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain a Chelsea player.

That’s according to reports in England and Germany, which state that Chelsea has rejected Hudson-Odoi’s transfer request amid multiple bids from Bayern Munich. German publication SportBild reported on Monday that after a discussion with Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia, Hudson-Odoi learned he would be staying at Stamford Bridge until at least the summer. Hudson-Odoi is in the final 18 months of his contract, and has so far refused to come to the negotiating table with Chelsea for a new contract offer, as he’s unhappy with the amount of playing time he’s received.

Hudson-Odoi has made five Premier League appearances this season but has not started yet. He has been a regular in the cup competitions, including the Europa League, but it appears Bayern Munich are willing to spend big, upwards of $40 million in transfer fees.

With Hudson-Odoi sticking around, he’ll have to bide his time and hope that he can produce some good performances. For Chelsea, keeping him around could also increase his value, enabling them to bring in an even bigger fee if they’re ultimately unsuccessful at re-signing him.

Here’s more stories from across the Premier League:

Arsenal looking to sign two wingers, Emery says

Unai Emery is looking to bring in some reinforcements to his squad, just before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners boss said he would like to sign “between nil and two” players, though interestingly, it seems that Arsenal isn’t looking at signing a new centerback. Instead, the two players mentioned are Barcelona’s Dennis Suarez and Inter Milan’s Ivan Peresic, both wingers.

“It’s one thing the club is working on, the possibility with different players.” Emery said at a press conference. “I don’t know exactly which players, but it’s players with the possibility to help us who can play on the wing, right or left.”

Arsenal currently does have space for a new winger, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at times playing down the left or Aaron Ramsey at times having to deputize out wide. Arsenal’s natural wingers, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have failed to live up to expectations this season, with Iwobi struggling with form and Mkhitaryan out injured long-term.

Austin could leave Southamptom

Charlie Austin‘s spell at Southampton could be coming to an end within the next few days.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl confirmed that the team is taking offers for the English striker, who has started just twice since Hasenhüttl took charge and looks to be on the outside, looking in. Austin scored 18 goals in 35 games in the 2014/2015 season, even with Queens Park Rangers being relegated, which led then manager Ronald Koeman and Southampton to purchase him after six months in the Championship. However, Austin’s only scored 16 goals for Southampton since joining, a tally that hasn’t been enough to satisfy fans hoping for a top-ten finish.

“We are trying to find a win-win situation for both sides, Hasenhüttl  said. “In Charlie’s situation, he played two times from the beginning since I am here and he’s a fantastic striker who can score for any team.  He is 100 percent professional and shows the team if you need him he is here, and like against Arsenal if you need him he is immediately in the game. As every player, also he wants to play from the beginning in the starting XI and if there is not the option here in Southampton maybe he looks for another club where he has this option and then we have to talk about this.”

Various Championship clubs including Aston Villa have reportedly bid for Austin, as well as one from out of left field, Galatasaray in Turkey.

Prince-Wright Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:49 PM EST
Six Premier League games are coming up on Tuesday and another four arrive on Wednesday, as the midweek action takes center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 3-0 Cardiff City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Man United 3-1 Burnley – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Wolves 2-2 West Ham – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Fulham 1-1 Brighton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Watford – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Newcastle 1-2 Man City – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Huddersfield 2-1 Everton – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 2-2 Leicester – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

New search for missing plane, Sala to begin

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The man leading a private search of the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala said on Monday there was a “very good chance” of finding the aircraft.

David Mearns, an American-born marine scientist and shipwreck-hunting specialist, said a survey vessel equipped with state-of-the-art search equipment has been mobilized and will conduct an underwater search for the plane this weekend.

“There’s no guarantee,” Mearns said, “but (Sala’s) family is determined to do everything they possibly can through the support they have in the football community and through family and friends.”

The plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared from radar last week over the English Channel. The flight was going from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, where Sala was set to start playing for his new club in the Premier League.

More than 300,000 euros ($340,000) have been raised online to allow Sala’s family to fund a private search, after an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off on Thursday after three days. Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona were among those making pleas to resume a search.

Family and friends of Sala went on a special flight on Monday to view the area over the English Channel where the plane disappeared. The “scenic flight” circled the island of Alderney, according to Aurigny, an airline that operates in the Channel Islands.

Mearns, who has said he has located 24 major shipwrecks, said the purpose of the flight was to recreate the route of the plane and “the type of pattern the search-and-rescue aircraft might have created so (the family) could have a feel exactly for the waters.”

“I want to emphasize,” said Mearns, speaking to reporters at Guernsey Airport as Sala’s mother and sister stood beside him, “that the family are determined to get answers that they don’t have right now, and the only way to do that is find this missing plane.”

The private search, which began on Saturday, initially used two fishing boats – one from Guernsey and one from the U.K. – that were in the area at the time of the last radar contact of the plane.

“In terms of something being lost in the ocean, this is a relatively small search area,” Mearns said. “But there are complications in terms of it being a small plane, the bottom is very hard, there is lots of other wreckage out there and we have the weather. We are working in the worst time (of the year).”

Mearns said he was confident there were enough funds to carry out the “search and identification of the plane.” If the plane was to be recovered, he would hand over the operation to police and other authorities.

The official search was abandoned after Guernsey harbor master Capt. David Barker said the chances of survival after such a long period were “extremely remote.”

Cardiff signed Sala from Nantes for a club-record fee, reported to be 15 million pounds ($19 million), on Jan. 19. The striker left the Welsh capital after completing the move and returned to Nantes to collect his belongings and say goodbye to teammates and staff of the French club.

Cardiff’s first game since Sala’s disappearance will be on Tuesday at Arsenal, and manager Neil Warnock said some of his players have needed “help from outside” the club to deal with the situation.

“One or two of the lads, it was only right that they speak to people who might help them in this situation,” Warnock said. “You don’t realize the trauma that it causes a lot of families, whether it’s memories brought back or different situations.”

Warnock said it had been the most difficult week of his 39-year managerial career.

“It is such a strange situation,” he said. “I don’t think we could have played a game on Saturday, but it doesn’t get that much better this morning … I don’t know how it’s going to be in the next 24 hours.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea v. Man United headlines last 16 games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 2:31 PM EST
The FA Cup fifth round draw delivered plenty of intriguing clashes, with Premier League giants Chelsea hosting Manchester United the pick of the games.

[ MORE: Latest FA Cup news ]

Chelsea, the reigning FA Cup champs, beat Man United in the final last season and it will be a heavyweight clash between Maurizio Sarri and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side.

A London derby between FA Cup upset specialists AFC Wimbledon and Millwall will be a tasty encounter, while Watford will travel to whoever wins the replay between Portsmouth and QPR and Wolves will head to Bristol City if they beat third-tier Shrewsbury in a replay.

Plus, the winner of the replay between fourth-tier Newport County and Middlesbrough will host reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. PL strugglers Crystal Palace got a decent draw as they head to third-tier Doncaster, while Brighton will host Derby County if they get by West Brom in a replay.

Below is the fifth round draw in full, with the games to be played between February 15-18.

Remember: there are no replays from the fifth round on, so each of the ties will be decided on the day via extra time and penalty kicks if needed.

FA Cup fifth round draw

Bristol City v. Shrewsbury or Wolves
Wimbledon v. Millwall
Doncaster Rovers v. Crystal Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport v. Manchester City
Chelsea v. Manchester United
Swansea City v. Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v. Watford
Brighton or West Brom v. Derby County

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 28, 2019, 1:20 PM EST
Midweek Premier League action is here, and Matchweek 24 should be a beauty.

The full TV schedule for the games are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Fulham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Man United v. Burnley – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle United v. Man City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Sunday
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool v. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]