Transfer Rumor Roundup: Chelsea refusing to sell Hudson-Odoi, Arsenal looking at 2 signings, and more

For at least the next six months, it appears Callum Hudson-Odoi will remain a Chelsea player.

That’s according to reports in England and Germany, which state that Chelsea has rejected Hudson-Odoi’s transfer request amid multiple bids from Bayern Munich. German publication SportBild reported on Monday that after a discussion with Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia, Hudson-Odoi learned he would be staying at Stamford Bridge until at least the summer. Hudson-Odoi is in the final 18 months of his contract, and has so far refused to come to the negotiating table with Chelsea for a new contract offer, as he’s unhappy with the amount of playing time he’s received.

Hudson-Odoi has made five Premier League appearances this season but has not started yet. He has been a regular in the cup competitions, including the Europa League, but it appears Bayern Munich are willing to spend big, upwards of $40 million in transfer fees.

With Hudson-Odoi sticking around, he’ll have to bide his time and hope that he can produce some good performances. For Chelsea, keeping him around could also increase his value, enabling them to bring in an even bigger fee if they’re ultimately unsuccessful at re-signing him.

Arsenal looking to sign two wingers, Emery says

Unai Emery is looking to bring in some reinforcements to his squad, just before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners boss said he would like to sign “between nil and two” players, though interestingly, it seems that Arsenal isn’t looking at signing a new centerback. Instead, the two players mentioned are Barcelona’s Dennis Suarez and Inter Milan’s Ivan Peresic, both wingers.

“It’s one thing the club is working on, the possibility with different players.” Emery said at a press conference. “I don’t know exactly which players, but it’s players with the possibility to help us who can play on the wing, right or left.”

Arsenal currently does have space for a new winger, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at times playing down the left or Aaron Ramsey at times having to deputize out wide. Arsenal’s natural wingers, Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have failed to live up to expectations this season, with Iwobi struggling with form and Mkhitaryan out injured long-term.

Austin could leave Southamptom

Charlie Austin‘s spell at Southampton could be coming to an end within the next few days.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl confirmed that the team is taking offers for the English striker, who has started just twice since Hasenhüttl took charge and looks to be on the outside, looking in. Austin scored 18 goals in 35 games in the 2014/2015 season, even with Queens Park Rangers being relegated, which led then manager Ronald Koeman and Southampton to purchase him after six months in the Championship. However, Austin’s only scored 16 goals for Southampton since joining, a tally that hasn’t been enough to satisfy fans hoping for a top-ten finish.

“We are trying to find a win-win situation for both sides, Hasenhüttl said. “In Charlie’s situation, he played two times from the beginning since I am here and he’s a fantastic striker who can score for any team. He is 100 percent professional and shows the team if you need him he is here, and like against Arsenal if you need him he is immediately in the game. As every player, also he wants to play from the beginning in the starting XI and if there is not the option here in Southampton maybe he looks for another club where he has this option and then we have to talk about this.”

Various Championship clubs including Aston Villa have reportedly bid for Austin, as well as one from out of left field, Galatasaray in Turkey.