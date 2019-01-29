10-man Everton grind out win at Huddersfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toffees’ lone goal came from Richarlison

Lucas Digne sent off for Everton

Huddersfield 11 points from safety

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, as Marco Silva‘s men got back on track.

Richarlison’s early goal was the difference, as Huddersfield battered the Everton goal in the second half but found Jordan Pickford in inspired form after Lucas Digne was sent off for the Toffees. New Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert saw the same goalscoring problems which plagued his predecessor David Wagner, as the Terriers just couldn’t score.

With the win Everton move to eighth place on 33 points, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table.

The Toffees took the lead with just over two minutes on the clock, as Tom Davies‘ cross found Richarlison unmarked and the Brazilian finished at the second attempt after Jonas Lossl saved.

Lossl then denied Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick as Everton continued to push for a second.

Huddersfield had plenty of the ball in the first half but just couldn’t penetrate Everton’s defense. A familiar story for the Terriers.

Steve Mounie drilled a shot wide for Huddersfield before half time, but that was as good as it got.

In the second half Everton tried to seal the win as Davies drove forward but Lossl saved his shot.

A huge moment in the game arrived as Digne brought down Adama Diakhaby on the edge of the box and was correctly sent off. From the resulting free kick Jordan Pickford denied Aaron Mooy as the hosts picked things up.

Pickford then denied Elias Kachunga‘s header superbly as the home side huffed and puffed late on but couldn’t grab an equalizer.

Everton’s players celebrated wildly at the final whistle as the Toffees are back on track and in the hunt for European qualification.

