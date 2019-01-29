Arsenal edge past battling Cardiff (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Arsenal beat Cardiff City 2-1 Tuesday, on an emotional evening at the Emirates Stadium. Playing for the first time since their club-record signing Emiliano Sala disappeared, Neil Warnock, his players and everyone inside the Emirates paid tribute to the Argentine striker.

Second half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette sealed all three points for the Gunners, but Cardiff were the better team in the first half. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late consolation for Cardiff.

With the win Unai Emery‘s men move on to 47 points and are level with fourth place Chelsea, while Cardiff remain in the bottom three.

Arsenal were on the front-foot from the start and Lacazette almost tapped home at the back post after a teasing cross from Sead Kolasinac.

Cardiff battled their way back into the game as Oumar Niasse and Bobby Reid combined well and the latter flashed an effort inches wide of the post.

Reid then went close again soon after as Callum Paterson whipped in a delightful cross which Reid headed over. Niasse then felt like he was clipped in the box but no penalty kick was given, while Skhodran Mustafi somehow missed a chance from a corner soon after.

The Bluebirds continued to have the best chances as Paterson and Reid got in great positions but Arsenal cleared. Lacazette went down in the box but no penalty kick was given as the game turned into an end-to-end encounter.

At the start of the second half it was Cardiff who did all the pressing as Paterson surged into the box on numerous occasions.

The first goal of the game arrived via the penalty spot as Aubameyang slotted home after Manga brought down Kolasinac in the box.

Half time sub Alexi Iwobi then linked up with Ozil down the left and his shot was saved by Neil Etheridge as Arsenal threatened to pull away from the Bluebirds.

In the end they did, as Lacazette was played in and his drilled shot was only pushed into the corner of his own net by Etheridge. 2-0.

Aaron Ramsey almost nodded home late on, while at the other end the Gunners failed to record a clean sheet. Mendez-Laing struck late on to make it 2-1, but Arsenal held on for the win.

