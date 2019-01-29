Fulham stun Brighton with wild comeback (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton led 2-0 at half time

Fulham score four times in second half

First win in 4 PL games for Fulham

Fulham launched an amazing second half comeback to beat Brighton 4-2 at a snowy Craven Cottage.

Brighton scored twice early on through Glenn Murray, but Fulham came roaring back in the second half as Calum Chambers and Luciano Vietto scored one each and Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a double.

With the win Fulham and Claudio Ranieri are now just four points from safety, while Brighton’s slump down the table continues.

Brighton got off to the best possible start as Murray swept home Martin Montoya’s cross wonderfully to make it 1-0.

At the other end Maxime Le Marchand went close for the hosts, but Fulham just couldn’t get going.

Brighton doubled their lead before half time as a cross from the right was only half cleared and Pascal Gross flicked the ball towards goal where the wily fox Murray was waiting to flick home. 2-0.

Ryan Babel drilled a wonderful low shot from distance which Mat Ryan pushed away as Fulham pushed hard to get back in the game. Murray almost bagged his hat trick but Sergio Rico saved well and at the other end Andre Schurrle had a shot brilliantly cleared by Shane Duffy. Davy Propper then smashed the crossbar as Brighton almost put the game to bed.

At the start of the second half Fulham got the goal they craved, as Mitrovic nodded down and Chambers smashed home to make it 2-1. Game on.

Mitrovic almost bundled home a second Fulham goal moments later as the Cottagers built up a head of steam. Gross almost got on the end of a Brighton break, then Fulham substitute Luciano Vietto went close as his shot was deflected. From the resulting corner Fulham were level.

After the corner was cleared, another ball looped into the box and Mitrovic pounced to head home and make it 2-2.

Fulham were flying late on and Jean Michel Seri went so close to putting them ahead but his low curled hit the post and came back out. Murray was then denied a hat trick goal by Rico with a wonderful stop, and a key moment arrived soon after.

Mitrovic put home another header to make it 3-2 to Fulham to spark wild scenes of celebration at Craven Cottage, and late on it got even better as Vietto made it 4-2.

What a comeback from the Cottagers to breath new life into their relegation scrap.

