Fulham stun Brighton with wild comeback (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 4:57 PM EST
  • Brighton led 2-0 at half time
  • Fulham score four times in second half
  • First win in 4 PL games for Fulham

Fulham launched an amazing second half comeback to beat Brighton 4-2 at a snowy Craven Cottage.

Brighton scored twice early on through Glenn Murray, but Fulham came roaring back in the second half as Calum Chambers and Luciano Vietto scored one each and Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed a double.

With the win Fulham and Claudio Ranieri are now just four points from safety, while Brighton’s slump down the table continues.

Brighton got off to the best possible start as Murray swept home Martin Montoya’s cross wonderfully to make it 1-0.

At the other end Maxime Le Marchand went close for the hosts, but Fulham just couldn’t get going.

Brighton doubled their lead before half time as a cross from the right was only half cleared and Pascal Gross flicked the ball towards goal where the wily fox Murray was waiting to flick home. 2-0.

Ryan Babel drilled a wonderful low shot from distance which Mat Ryan pushed away as Fulham pushed hard to get back in the game. Murray almost bagged his hat trick but Sergio Rico saved well and at the other end Andre Schurrle had a shot brilliantly cleared by Shane Duffy. Davy Propper then smashed the crossbar as Brighton almost put the game to bed.

At the start of the second half Fulham got the goal they craved, as Mitrovic nodded down and Chambers smashed home to make it 2-1. Game on.

Mitrovic almost bundled home a second Fulham goal moments later as the Cottagers built up a head of steam. Gross almost got on the end of a Brighton break, then Fulham substitute Luciano Vietto went close as his shot was deflected. From the resulting corner Fulham were level.

After the corner was cleared, another ball looped into the box and Mitrovic pounced to head home and make it 2-2.

Fulham were flying late on and Jean Michel Seri went so close to putting them ahead but his low curled hit the post and came back out. Murray was then denied a hat trick goal by Rico with a wonderful stop, and a key moment arrived soon after.

Mitrovic put home another header to make it 3-2 to Fulham to spark wild scenes of celebration at Craven Cottage, and late on it got even better as Vietto made it 4-2.

What a comeback from the Cottagers to breath new life into their relegation scrap.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
  • Toffees’ lone goal came from Richarlison
  • Lucas Digne sent off for Everton
  • Huddersfield 11 points from safety

Everton beat Huddersfield Town 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Tuesday, as Marco Silva‘s men got back on track.

Richarlison’s early goal was the difference, as Huddersfield battered the Everton goal in the second half but found Jordan Pickford in inspired form after Lucas Digne was sent off for the Toffees. New Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert saw the same goalscoring problems which plagued his predecessor David Wagner, as the Terriers just couldn’t score.

With the win Everton move to eighth place on 33 points, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table.

The Toffees took the lead with just over two minutes on the clock, as Tom Davies‘ cross found Richarlison unmarked and the Brazilian finished at the second attempt after Jonas Lossl saved.

Lossl then denied Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick as Everton continued to push for a second.

Huddersfield had plenty of the ball in the first half but just couldn’t penetrate Everton’s defense. A familiar story for the Terriers.

Steve Mounie drilled a shot wide for Huddersfield before half time, but that was as good as it got.

In the second half Everton tried to seal the win as Davies drove forward but Lossl saved his shot.

A huge moment in the game arrived as Digne brought down Adama Diakhaby on the edge of the box and was correctly sent off. From the resulting free kick Jordan Pickford denied Aaron Mooy as the hosts picked things up.

Pickford then denied Elias Kachunga‘s header superbly as the home side huffed and puffed late on but couldn’t grab an equalizer.

Everton’s players celebrated wildly at the final whistle as the Toffees are back on track and in the hunt for European qualification.

By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 5:03 PM EST
  • Aguero scores 24 seconds into the game (video)
  • Rondon levels it late
  • Ritchie converts Longstaff-won PK for the win

Newcastle United came from behind to stun Manchester City 2-1 at St. James’ Park, as Rafa Benitez aided his old pals’ Liverpool in their bid to a win a first Premier League title.

Sergio Aguero scored inside of 30 seconds for Man City, but Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie scored in the second half for the Magpies.

City is four points behind first place Liverpool, who plays Wednesday, while Newcastle climbs 14th with 24 points. That’s five clear of the drop zone.

It took less than a half-minute for Man City to go ahead, with David Silva‘s header of a Raheem Sterling cross falling for Aguero to poke home for a perfect start.

It was Aguero’s 15th career goal against Newcastle.

The Magpies didn’t wilt, though, as Christian Atsu saw a deflected shot land on the top of the goal.

Ex-City defender Florian Lejeune was at the heart of keeping the score line 2-0, heading a cross away from goal before blocking an ensuing shot.

The Magpies stuck around thanks to the continued plucky defense prodded by Rafa Benitez.

Isaac Hayden headed a cross back into the mixer that Rondon finished for his sixth of the season.

And no one told a sleepy Fernandinho that Sean Longstaff was behind him, with the young Englishman taking the ball off the midfielder before being fouled in the box. Ederson guessed Matt Ritchie’s direction, but could not stop the Scot’s effort. 2-1.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
  • Barnes takes advantage of Andreas mistake
  • Wood doubles lead
  • Pogba, Lindelof score late

Manchester United left it late, but scored twice in the final six minutes to take a point from game Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley, who nearly handed United its first loss of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

United moves to 45 points, two fewer than fourth place Chelsea and fifth place Arsenal, while Burnley is 15th with 23.

Manchester United had the early upper hand, but it was Phil Jones who had to act quickly to deny Barnes and Burnleyan early lead.

Luke Shaw tried a bounding half-volley in the 20th minute, but the ball headed wide of the far post.

Paul Pogba had an opener rightly called back when Juan Mata found the Frenchman in an offside position.

Jack Cork forced Andreas Pereira into a turnover 10 yards outside the 18, and the ex-Swans man slipped Barnes on goal to lash a shot past David De Gea.

Romelu Lukaku‘s chances of scoring with his last chance of the game were foiled by a wonderful Heaton save in the 67th minute.

Ashley Westwood then continued his fine assist with a cross that Wood headed behind De Gea.

Pogba clawed a goal back for United from the spot when Jesse Lingard embellished a foul on his shoulder to get a penalty kick with three minutes left in the 90.

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
  • Aubameyang, Lacazette score in 2nd half
  • Gunners win two-straight PL games
  • No win in 4 PL games for Cardiff

Arsenal beat Cardiff City 2-1 Tuesday, on an emotional evening at the Emirates Stadium. Playing for the first time since their club-record signing Emiliano Sala disappeared, Neil Warnock, his players and everyone inside the Emirates paid tribute to the Argentine striker.

Second half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette sealed all three points for the Gunners, but Cardiff were the better team in the first half. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a late consolation for Cardiff.

With the win Unai Emery‘s men move on to 47 points and are level with fourth place Chelsea, while Cardiff remain in the bottom three.

Arsenal were on the front-foot from the start and Lacazette almost tapped home at the back post after a teasing cross from Sead Kolasinac.

Cardiff battled their way back into the game as Oumar Niasse and Bobby Reid combined well and the latter flashed an effort inches wide of the post.

Reid then went close again soon after as Callum Paterson whipped in a delightful cross which Reid headed over. Niasse then felt like he was clipped in the box but no penalty kick was given, while Skhodran Mustafi somehow missed a chance from a corner soon after.

The Bluebirds continued to have the best chances as Paterson and Reid got in great positions but Arsenal cleared. Lacazette went down in the box but no penalty kick was given as the game turned into an end-to-end encounter.

At the start of the second half it was Cardiff who did all the pressing as Paterson surged into the box on numerous occasions.

The first goal of the game arrived via the penalty spot as Aubameyang slotted home after Manga brought down Kolasinac in the box.

Half time sub Alexi Iwobi then linked up with Ozil down the left and his shot was saved by Neil Etheridge as Arsenal threatened to pull away from the Bluebirds.

In the end they did, as Lacazette was played in and his drilled shot was only pushed into the corner of his own net by Etheridge. 2-0.

Aaron Ramsey almost nodded home late on, while at the other end the Gunners failed to record a clean sheet. Mendez-Laing struck late on to make it 2-1, but Arsenal held on for the win.