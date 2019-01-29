Man Utd scores twice late v. Burnley (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barnes takes advantage of Andreas mistake

Wood doubles lead

Pogba, Lindelof score late

Manchester United left it late, but scored twice in the final six minutes to take a point from game Burnley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood scored for Burnley, who nearly handed United its first loss of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era.

United moves to 45 points, two fewer than fourth place Chelsea and fifth place Arsenal, while Burnley is 15th with 23.

Manchester United had the early upper hand, but it was Phil Jones who had to act quickly to deny Barnes and Burnleyan early lead.

Luke Shaw tried a bounding half-volley in the 20th minute, but the ball headed wide of the far post.

Paul Pogba had an opener rightly called back when Juan Mata found the Frenchman in an offside position.

5 – Tuesday is the only day of the week on which Sean Dyche has never lost a Premier League game as a manager, winning three and drawing two of his five games in the competition. Quirk. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2019

Jack Cork forced Andreas Pereira into a turnover 10 yards outside the 18, and the ex-Swans man slipped Barnes on goal to lash a shot past David De Gea.

Romelu Lukaku‘s chances of scoring with his last chance of the game were foiled by a wonderful Heaton save in the 67th minute.

Ashley Westwood then continued his fine assist with a cross that Wood headed behind De Gea.

Pogba clawed a goal back for United from the spot when Jesse Lingard embellished a foul on his shoulder to get a penalty kick with three minutes left in the 90.

