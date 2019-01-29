Newcastle comes back to stun Man City (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aguero scores 24 seconds into the game (video)

Rondon levels it late

Ritchie converts Longstaff-won PK for the win

Newcastle United came from behind to stun Manchester City 2-1 at St. James’ Park, as Rafa Benitez aided his old pals’ Liverpool in their bid to a win a first Premier League title.

Sergio Aguero scored inside of 30 seconds for Man City, but Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie scored in the second half for the Magpies.

City is four points behind first place Liverpool, who plays Wednesday, while Newcastle climbs 14th with 24 points. That’s five clear of the drop zone.

It took less than a half-minute for Man City to go ahead, with David Silva‘s header of a Raheem Sterling cross falling for Aguero to poke home for a perfect start.

It was Aguero’s 15th career goal against Newcastle.

The Magpies didn’t wilt, though, as Christian Atsu saw a deflected shot land on the top of the goal.

Ex-City defender Florian Lejeune was at the heart of keeping the score line 2-0, heading a cross away from goal before blocking an ensuing shot.

The Magpies stuck around thanks to the continued plucky defense prodded by Rafa Benitez.

Isaac Hayden headed a cross back into the mixer that Rondon finished for his sixth of the season.

And no one told a sleepy Fernandinho that Sean Longstaff was behind him, with the young Englishman taking the ball off the midfielder before being fouled in the box. Ederson guessed Matt Ritchie’s direction, but could not stop the Scot’s effort. 2-1.

