Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Piatek scores 2 as Milan beats Napoli to reach semifinals

Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Krzysztof Piatek was given a standing ovation when he went off the field on Tuesday after scoring two goals on his full AC Milan debut to send his new side into the Italian Cup semifinals.

Piatek, who joined Milan from Genoa last week for a reported 35 million euros, scored both goals inside 27 minutes to help Milan beat Napoli 2-0.

The Poland forward had come off the bench against Napoli in the league this past weekend for the final 19 minutes of a 0-0 draw.

He was given his first Milan start at San Siro and it took him less than 11 minutes to open his Rossoneri account.

Nikola Maksimovic allowed a long ball from Diego Laxalt to bounce and Piatek ran into the area and drilled it into the bottom right corner.

Piatek’s second was even better as he controlled the ball on his chest, cut inside Kalidou Koulibaly and curled a shot between the defender and Maksimovic, into that same far bottom corner.

The 23-year-old Piatek is the cup’s top scorer, having netted four on his debut for Genoa against Lecce and another two against Virtus Entella, when his old side went out on penalties.

Piatek replaced Gonzalo Higuain and his threat in front of goal will give Milan hope that he can lead it into the Champions League. Milan currently occupies fourth place in Serie A, the final qualifying spot for Europe’s premier club competition, but has only one more point than Roma and two more than Sampdoria.

At the other end, Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several crucial saves as the Rossoneri booked a semifinal spot against either city rival Inter Milan or Lazio, which face each other on Thursday.

Premier League Preview: Bournemouth v. Chelsea

Steven Paston/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 9:13 PM EST
  • Cherries have beaten Chelsea twice in nine
  • Blues beat Bournemouth twice at Stamford Bridge this season (PL, League Cup)
  • Chelsea leads all-time 10W-3L

Chelsea can create distance from the chasing pack when it visits Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues can pull three points clear of fifth place Arsenal and five ahead of the fifth place Manchester United.

A miserable run of form for Bournemouth ended last time out, as the Cherries knocked off West Ham 2-0 in London.

What they’re saying

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on new signing Chris Mepham“He’s a very talented young lad. We’re really excited by what he can deliver for us, now and in the future. He fits our mold of what we’re after in a young defender. He’s very good on the ball, composed and he has leadership qualities.”

Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri on getting back in PL win column“We showed we are able to react to a difficulty. Now we need to show continuity in our approach to matches, when we have to manage a match. The last two matches were very good, but now we need to show continuity. When I look at the numbers, we have a very good physical performance in quantity and quality.”

Prediction

Bournemouth has not had success against the big boys. Can that change at home? Unlikely. Eden Hazard makes it happen in a 2-1 win.

Guardiola backs his Man City players after Newcastle loss

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Pep Guardiola knows Man City’s 2-1 loss at Newcastle United on Tuesday was not his side’s best performance, and congratulated the Magpies on their win.

That’s where the little picture views stops cold.

Guardiola reflected on City’s big picture after the loss, which could see the reigning champions drop seven points back of Liverpool if the Reds win at Leicester City on Wednesday.

“I love these players,” he said. “They gave me all the prestige I have in England. I will try to be here to help them. I know how they feel right now and I am beside them, close to them. It is an incredible group of players, group of guys. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t. We had won eight games in a row and scored 30 goals without reply.”

City is now 5W-4L in its last nine Premier League matches, and hosts Arsenal next. Life isn’t easy (and we bet Unai Emery isn’t pleased about Newcastle’s smash-and-grab).

Warnock: Cardiff kept “a good account of ourselves” despite tragedy

(Nick Potts/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock and his men have gone through a terrible week, more so than we knew before kickoff at Arsenal on Tuesday.

[ RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff ]

He saw club record signing Emiliano Sala’s plane go missing en route to Wales, as searches continue for the aircraft, Sala, and the pilot. And left back Joe Bennett lost his father earlier this week!

The Bluebirds would’ve been forgiven had they “not had it” in a 2-1 loss to the Gunners, but they nearly got a point from the Top Four-chasing hosts.

“We talked about Emiliano (Sala) before the game and I thought it was appropriate that we gave a good account of ourselves against a good side and I thought we could’ve won the game.

“Joe Bennett was superb. He lost his father three days ago but to then play like that, I’m really pleased with him.”

Warnock also said he would be hard-pressed to think Cardiff will land a striker before the end of the January window.

“I worked on Emiliano for a couple of months and I can’t see us bringing in anyone upfront – we won’t get anyone like Emiliano, but we could bring in one or two defenders.”

What did we learn on a wild Premier League Tuesday? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
This feels like one of the pivotal days in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The title race swung massively in Liverpool’s favor. At the bottom, there were huge wins for strugglers. In the top four race there was movement.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Six PL games delivered drama, comebacks, thrills and spills, with 20 goals across the games.

Here are the key takeaways from a wild Tuesday…

Man City hand Liverpool title initiative
If you’re a Liverpool fan, you’re already thinking about how to get to Merseyside on May 12 to see them lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield. It’s okay. You can admit it. Manchester City shockingly lost 2-1 at Newcastle United to give Liverpool the chance to go seven points clear atop the table with 14 games to go. This is an opportunity Liverpool simply have to take. Pep Guardiola‘s men took the lead after 25 seconds (the fastest PL goal this season) at Newcastle but the alarm bells were ringing for Pep as his normally slick side were sluggish on the ball and they let Newcastle back into the game. A half-hearted clearance allowed Salomon Rondon to equalize and then a mistake from Fernandinho gave away a penalty kick which Matt Ritchie scored. Newcastle could hardly believe their luck, as City handed them the win in this game. For the record: the Magpies last won a Premier League home game after trailing way back in 2006. On a night when Man City were supposed to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to one point and put the pressure on Jurgen Klopp‘s side, they crumbled. “We are in January, we have a lot of titles and games still to play for,” Guardiola said after the game. We may well look back on Jan. 29 as the day when Liverpool were actually handed the title. There is a long way to go until May 12, but Liverpool’s fan’s will be in a party atmosphere against Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool can smell the trophy because City have placed it in front of them. The bookmakers have now cut Liverpool’s odds to win the title to 4/11.

Man United stumble for first time under Solskjaer

For the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man United fell behind, and for the first time in nine games under their caretaker boss they failed to win. But they didn’t lose. United trailed Burnley 2-0 with three minutes of normal time remaining at Old Trafford and then Solskjaer led another valiant comeback. Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof made it 2-2, but there was to be no record seventh PL win on the trot to kick off his time in charge. It was probably what United deserved after starting slowly and missing big chances. They’re still in the hunt for a top four finish, but dropping points at home against Burnley is likely to see you finish outside the top four. That is not the aim for Ole. The next few weeks will be key in deciding how successful Solskjaer will be at United. Next up they play Leicester and Fulham away in the PL, PSG at home in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea away in the FA Cup and then have Liverpool at home in the PL. At the end of that brutal spell we will truly known if Solskjaer’s honeymoon period is over at United, or if that draw against Burnley equated to a minor mishap with a bottle of champagne for the happy couple…

Fulham, Newcastle breath new life into relegation battle
Two strugglers fought back to seal improbable wins in the chilly conditions as they breathed new life into their survival bids. Fulham were 2-0 down against Brighton at half time at a snowy Craven Cottage. A soggy Claudio Ranieri was livid and he made two subs before the 46th minute. It worked. Aleksandar Mitrovic led their amazing four-goal second half performance as he wrecked havoc, scored twice and set up another. Fulham can score goals galore when they get going, but they have to sort out their defensive issues if they’re going to survive. Right now, they’ve given themselves a chance as they sit four points from safety. Tuesday was huge for the Cottagers. As for Newcastle, it is tough to see where their amazing resolve to come back from 1-0 down to beat Man City came from, but Rafael Benitez’s side will get a huge boost from back-to-back home wins in the PL. Miguel Almiron, who is expected to become their new club-record signing in the coming days, will also provide a huge boost in the final weeks of the season. The likes of Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace will not be sleeping well on Tuesday as Newcastle and Fulham breathe down their necks.

Wolves flying high as Jimenez stars, again
Mexico’s Raul Jimenez is loving life in the Premier League, and so are his team Wolves. The man on loan from Benfica scored twice in Wolves’ 3-0 shellacking of West Ham at Molinuex, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are in seventh place and many believe in the driving seat to seal European qualification. Jimenez hasn’t been the most prolific at times this season, but he is Wolves’ top goalscorer with 10 and he’s now scored three goals and had an assist in his last three outings in all competitions. He does more than score goals though, as his link-up play and runs in-behind create so many chances for Wolves’ other attackers. Jimenez described his form for Wolves in the PL as a “dream come true” and now we will wait and see if that dream continues beyond this season, or if he moves onto one of Europe’s big boys permanently from Benfica in the summer. He has now proved he is capable of delivering on the big stage consistently.

Arsenal in top four hunt on emotional night at the Emirates
The Gunners edged past Cardiff City, but it was far from convincing for Unai Emery‘s men. Cardiff had numerous chances to score in the first half but couldn’t break through, and it took a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty and a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty kick to seal the win for Arsenal. On an emotional night at Arsenal where tributes were paid to Cardiff’s missing striker Emiliano Sala, the action on the pitch was put into perspective. Their club-record signing disappeared, along with the plane he was on and pilot Dave Ibbotson last week, and the search for Sala in the English Channel continues. On a snowy night at the Emirates Stadium the action on the pitch was secondary as daffodils were laid in tribute to Sala before the game by both captains, his name was placed on the back of the matchday programme at Arsenal and across the Premier League he was honored.