PL Preview: Manchester United v. Burnley

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his ninth consecutive game in charge of Manchester United when the Red Devils host upstart Burnley (Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

All of the sudden since late December, Manchester United has looked like its old self, and it may be the worst time in the season for Burnley to make a visit to Old Trafford. Burnley has bumped itself three points out of the relegation zone with a four-match unbeaten run in the league, but it will be a tall task to top this in-form Man United side.

Chris Smalling could make his return to the field for Man United, though Marcos Rojo is a doubt and Marouane Fellaini is out with a calf injury. For Burnley, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Phil Bardsley have a chance to feature, with Robbie Brady working his way back to fitness as well.

Incredibly, with a win Solskjaer would break a Premier League record, with seven consecutive league wins to start his managerial run at Man United.

What They’re Saying?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on rotating his forwards: “So far, it’s been no problem. We’ve got so many games. As soon as it becomes one game a week, it might be a problem. We rotate even during games. When we can put Anthony [Martial] and ‘Rashy’ [Marcus Rashford] on for Alexis (Sanchez) and Rom(elu Lukaku), who did a fantastic job [at Arsenal], it is only going to help us. The players have been very, very good at staying ready and being ready when they get on.“

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on facing Man United: “It’s a tough game because they are in good form at the minute, and statistically it is harder at the big clubs. But we have got results there on the last two occasions, and it was a soft decision that went against us last year for the free kick that got them back into it. The last one doesn’t guarantee the next one, of course, but it can be done. We need things to go our way, but the key is to play well and hopefully we’ll have players back from injury as well, who could come in and we can factor into the equation.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Burnley has been on a decent run of form, but it comes to an end on Tuesday at Man United. Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and more connect on wave after wave of attacks. Manchester United 3-1 Burnley