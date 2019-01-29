More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

PL Preview: Manchester United v. Burnley

By Daniel KarellJan 29, 2019, 6:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his ninth consecutive game in charge of Manchester United when the Red Devils host upstart Burnley (Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

All of the sudden since late December, Manchester United has looked like its old self, and it may be the worst time in the season for Burnley to make a visit to Old Trafford. Burnley has bumped itself three points out of the relegation zone with a four-match unbeaten run in the league, but it will be a tall task to top this in-form Man United side.

[Watch Live: Manchester United v. Burnley]

Chris Smalling could make his return to the field for Man United, though Marcos Rojo is a doubt and Marouane Fellaini is out with a calf injury. For Burnley, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Phil Bardsley have a chance to feature, with Robbie Brady working his way back to fitness as well.

Incredibly, with a win Solskjaer would break a Premier League record, with seven consecutive league wins to start his managerial run at Man United.

What They’re Saying? 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on rotating his forwards: “So far, it’s been no problem. We’ve got so many games. As soon as it becomes one game a week, it might be a problem. We rotate even during games. When we can put Anthony [Martial] and ‘Rashy’ [Marcus Rashford] on for Alexis (Sanchez) and Rom(elu Lukaku), who did a fantastic job [at Arsenal], it is only going to help us. The players have been very, very good at staying ready and being ready when they get on.“

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on facing Man United“It’s a tough game because they are in good form at the minute, and statistically it is harder at the big clubs. But we have got results there on the last two occasions, and it was a soft decision that went against us last year for the free kick that got them back into it. The last one doesn’t guarantee the next one, of course, but it can be done. We need things to go our way, but the key is to play well and hopefully we’ll have players back from injury as well, who could come in and we can factor into the equation.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Burnley has been on a decent run of form, but it comes to an end on Tuesday at Man United. Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and more connect on wave after wave of attacks. Manchester United 3-1 Burnley 

Guardiola recommends off-field role for Kompany

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

For more than a decade, Vincent Kompany has been a fixture at Manchester City. But his time on the field for the club may be coming to a close.

Heading into the final months of Kompany’s contract, Pep Guardiola addressed the issue and said that he hoped Kompany would stay at the club, but understood that there may not be a place for him on the field in the future.

[READ: JPW’s Premier League picks]

“We miss him when he isn’t able to play, he is our captain and, on the field, he gives us something extra that few centerbacks around the world can give us,” Guardiola said. “He’s incredible, but the reality is in the last five years he has played few games. That is the situation – we will put on the table with the club. We will discuss with his agent and work out what is best solution for both.

“I don’t like clubs to say OK it’s done, go, but at the same time there is one moment when it’s over. It’s not my decision, like him, like with Sergio, David always to be together with the club. I’ve spoken to him many times about the reality of how we can help. But it’s his decision with the club and his agent. I’m not involved, I just give my opinion.”

The 32-year-old Belgian international is one of the only players (likely only?) left in Man City’s squad to pre-date the club’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour, which changed the club’s fortunes overnight. Kompany was signed in August 2018, just days before the takeover. Within a season or two, Kompany established himself as the rock in the middle of the defense, and a player that Man City built itself around as it went on to win the Premier League title in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

However, the reality – as Guardiola said – is that injuries have kept Kompany off the field for many, many games. Kompany hasn’t played 30-games or more in a Premier League season since 2012 and 20 games in a Premier League season since 2015. Last season, he started just 17 times in the league, and this season he has just six starts in nine league matches. For playing purposes, it makes sense why Guardiola might think it’s time to move on, and Kompany, when fit, still has plenty to offer.

Solskjaer keeping Man United focused on winning a title

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Most coaches in Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s situation when he took over Manchester United may have tried to keep emotions and expectations realistic. But that’s not Solskjaer’s style right now.

[READ: JPW’s Premier League picks]

In a pre-match press conference, the Manchester United manager stated that he wants his side to focus on winning a title, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League still in reach along with making it back into the top four of the Premier League.

”We’ve got the Champions League,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve got the FA Cup. We can’t just say the top four and that’s it, we’ve got to look at can we win something this year. As I’ve said, I go into every single game as a Manchester United manager thinking we can win this game.”

Solskjaer and Manchester United have won eight straight games in all competitions, including wins over Tottenham and Arsenal in the process. Man United has risen up to a tie for fifth-place in the Premier League with Arsenal and the Red Devils have a ton of momentum heading into big matches next month. Manchester United hosts Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool and travels to Chelsea in the FA Cup and PSG in the return Champions League leg between the start of January and early March.

If Manchester United can win those matches, advancing in the FA Cup and Champions League, it would be hard for the club to not hire Solskjaer on a full-time basis. Solskjaer has this team playing with a freedom it hasn’t experienced in years, and suddenly Paul Pogba is playing at the level he did this past summer, when he helped lead France to a World Cup title.

Inter Miami proposes Fort Lauderdale training center

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 7:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

Like New York City FC and most teams based in an urban center, Inter Miami CF is looking at centering their day-to-day facilities in the suburbs.

David Beckham’s MLS club, while still working on a downtown stadium deal, has proposed to the city of Fort Lauderdale to host their training facility on the grounds of Lockhart Stadium. The nearly-60-year-old stadium has hosted plenty of soccer matches in the past, including serving as the home of the Miami Fusion and the many iterations of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers.

[READ: FA Cup six-goal thriller!]

Inter Miami’s proposal includes a “multi-sport” stadium, a 30,000 square foot building that would include lockers, offices, weight rooms, dining facilities and more, and numerous grass fields for Inter Miami and its academy teams to play on. In addition, the proposal states the multi-sport stadium would be intended to host a future potential USL-based reserve team.

The site would also include “community facilities,” such as a running/walking trail, a public park, a dog park, and potentially a community meeting center.

Inter Miami in the proposal offered to pay for the design and construction of each of the site’s features, with the exception of the community center. It’s not clear whether the team would have to pay rent to use the space, as it is on Fort Lauderdale property.

According to local reports, a $70 million water park was proposed for the site, but the deal fell through. If it goes ahead, it would be a huge win for Inter Miami and perhaps give the club some backing in its continued pursuit for a stadium site close to downtown Miami.

Bologna fires Inzaghi and hires Mihajlovic as coach

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) Relegation-threatened Bologna has fired Filippo Inzaghi and hired Sinisa Mihajlovic as its new coach.

Bologna made the announcement on Monday, a day after losing at home to Frosinone 4-0.

[READ: Premier League Streaming Schedule]

Inzaghi, the former striker for Juventus and AC Milan, was hired in June.

Mihajlovic’s most recent job was with Sporting Lisbon but he was fired nine days after being hired in June and didn’t coach a single match.

Mihajlovic, whose contract lasts through the end of the season with an option for next season, previously coached Bologna in 2008-09 for his managerial debut in Serie A.

Mihajlovic has also coached Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, Milan and Torino.

Bologna is in 18th place, three points from safety.