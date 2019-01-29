More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sarri confirms Hudson-Odoi staying at Chelsea

By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
Despite Callum Hudson-Odoi‘s wishes and best efforts, the 18-year-old winger won’t be leaving Chelsea during the January transfer window and will “very probably” remain at the club through next season as well, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

It was reported over the weekend that Hudson-Odoi submitted a formal transfer request in an attempt to force through his desired move to Bayern Munich, but it never meant Chelsea were required to oblige.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Sarri confirmed that Hudson-Odoi is “out of the market for sure [now], and probably he will be out of the market in July” — quotes from chelseafc.com

“The club told me in this window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably also in the next. I am very happy with this.

“I don’t have the power to sign new contracts here. On the pitch I am really very happy with him. He is improving. He will be the future of our club, and the future of England.

“I am not frustrated. As I said before, on the pitch he is doing very well, in training and in matches. I am very happy with him, I’m not very happy with the situation, of course, but I know very well every big team here in England has the same problem.

“He is, of course, one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe, so it’s very difficult, but the club told me he is out of the market for sure [now], and probably he will be out of the market in July.

“I don’t know if he is happy with that, but I can say what I see on the pitch. And on the pitch at the moment he is fantastic.”

For Hudson-Odoi’s sake, here’s hoping Sarri gives him the first-team opportunities he is seeking and entrusts “one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe” to perform on a regular basis.

SKC trade Opara to MNUFC for potential 7-figure sum

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 29, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
MLS’s trade market has gone a bit crazy over the last year-plus — particularly deals involving some of the league’s top American center backs — and Sporting Kansas City head coach/technical director Peter Vermes was more than happy to take advantage of one team’s desperation… again.

Vermes shipped Ike Opara, the 2017 MLS Defender of the Year and one of the two or three best defenders in MLS over his six-year stint in Kansas City, to Minnesota United in exchange for $900,000 in targeted allocation money with the potential for that figure to rise to $1 million after incentives. ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle reported that the additional $100,000 is contingent upon Minnesota qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in its brief MLS history.

Opara made it known during the offseason that he would like to be paid more than the $325,000 base salary he collected in 2018, and requested that Vermes consider any trade offers that might allow him to do so elsewhere.

While the potential of a seven-figure sum of Garber Bucks™ sounds like a massive amount of intraleague money — and it is — it’s also a fair price for a domestic defender of Opara’s quality.

  • December 2017: LAFC acquired Walker Zimmerman from FC Dallas for $500,000 in general allocation money, plus the no. 1 spot in the allocation order (the allocation spot was then traded to Orlando City SC for $400,000 in TAM)
  • March 2018: New York Red Bulls acquired Tim Parker from Vancouver Whitecaps for $500,000 in TAM, plus an international roster spot and midfielder Felipe Martins
  • January 2019: FC Cincinnati acquired Nick Hagglund from Toronto FC for $200,000 in GAM, $100,000 in TAM, plus the no. 1 spot in the allocation order

For the first time since bringing the Loons to MLS in 2017, head coach Adrian Heath has the foundational defender he’s sorely lacked en route to conceding 70 and 71 goals in successive seasons. While it’s a steep price to pay — calling it an “overpay” isn’t unfair — given Opara’s age (he’ll turn 30 before the 2019 season starts) and injury history, it’s a risk worth taking for Minnesota who are set to open a brand new stadium, Allianz Field, and desperately need to put forth a competitive product in year three. The case for “overpaying” being a worthwhile risk under these circumstances is an easy one to make.

As for the Sporting KC side of things, it’s yet another victory for world-renowned asset flipper Peter Vermes, who 1) acquired Opara for a second-round SuperDraft pick before the 2013 season; 2) enjoyed four-plus (healthy) seasons of one of the league’s best defenders while winning an MLS Cup and two U.S. Open Cups; 3) raked in a windfall of cash to be used in future signings and/or trades. Similar outgoing trades involving Dom Dwyer (up to $1.6 million), Benny Feilhaber ($400,000) and Diego Rubio ($300,000, plus midfielder Kelyn Rowe) have earned Vermes a reputation as a shrewd negotiator and maximizer of assets.

It remains to be seen whether or not Opara will get the raise he wants (and so thoroughly deserves), but one would assume Minnesota wouldn’t part with such a sum of money without intending to resolve any unhappiness which ultimately led to Monday’s trade.

PL Preview: Manchester United v. Burnley

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 29, 2019, 6:30 AM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to win his ninth consecutive game in charge of Manchester United when the Red Devils host upstart Burnley (Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

All of the sudden since late December, Manchester United has looked like its old self, and it may be the worst time in the season for Burnley to make a visit to Old Trafford. Burnley has bumped itself three points out of the relegation zone with a four-match unbeaten run in the league, but it will be a tall task to top this in-form Man United side.

Chris Smalling could make his return to the field for Man United, though Marcos Rojo is a doubt and Marouane Fellaini is out with a calf injury. For Burnley, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Phil Bardsley have a chance to feature, with Robbie Brady working his way back to fitness as well.

Incredibly, with a win Solskjaer would break a Premier League record, with seven consecutive league wins to start his managerial run at Man United.

What They’re Saying? 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on rotating his forwards: “So far, it’s been no problem. We’ve got so many games. As soon as it becomes one game a week, it might be a problem. We rotate even during games. When we can put Anthony [Martial] and ‘Rashy’ [Marcus Rashford] on for Alexis (Sanchez) and Rom(elu Lukaku), who did a fantastic job [at Arsenal], it is only going to help us. The players have been very, very good at staying ready and being ready when they get on.“

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on facing Man United“It’s a tough game because they are in good form at the minute, and statistically it is harder at the big clubs. But we have got results there on the last two occasions, and it was a soft decision that went against us last year for the free kick that got them back into it. The last one doesn’t guarantee the next one, of course, but it can be done. We need things to go our way, but the key is to play well and hopefully we’ll have players back from injury as well, who could come in and we can factor into the equation.”

Video Preview

Prediction

Burnley has been on a decent run of form, but it comes to an end on Tuesday at Man United. Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and more connect on wave after wave of attacks. Manchester United 3-1 Burnley 

Guardiola recommends off-field role for Kompany

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
For more than a decade, Vincent Kompany has been a fixture at Manchester City. But his time on the field for the club may be coming to a close.

Heading into the final months of Kompany’s contract, Pep Guardiola addressed the issue and said that he hoped Kompany would stay at the club, but understood that there may not be a place for him on the field in the future.

“We miss him when he isn’t able to play, he is our captain and, on the field, he gives us something extra that few centerbacks around the world can give us,” Guardiola said. “He’s incredible, but the reality is in the last five years he has played few games. That is the situation – we will put on the table with the club. We will discuss with his agent and work out what is best solution for both.

“I don’t like clubs to say OK it’s done, go, but at the same time there is one moment when it’s over. It’s not my decision, like him, like with Sergio, David always to be together with the club. I’ve spoken to him many times about the reality of how we can help. But it’s his decision with the club and his agent. I’m not involved, I just give my opinion.”

The 32-year-old Belgian international is one of the only players (likely only?) left in Man City’s squad to pre-date the club’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour, which changed the club’s fortunes overnight. Kompany was signed in August 2018, just days before the takeover. Within a season or two, Kompany established himself as the rock in the middle of the defense, and a player that Man City built itself around as it went on to win the Premier League title in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

However, the reality – as Guardiola said – is that injuries have kept Kompany off the field for many, many games. Kompany hasn’t played 30-games or more in a Premier League season since 2012 and 20 games in a Premier League season since 2015. Last season, he started just 17 times in the league, and this season he has just six starts in nine league matches. For playing purposes, it makes sense why Guardiola might think it’s time to move on, and Kompany, when fit, still has plenty to offer.

Solskjaer keeping Man United focused on winning a title

By Daniel KarellJan 28, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
Most coaches in Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s situation when he took over Manchester United may have tried to keep emotions and expectations realistic. But that’s not Solskjaer’s style right now.

In a pre-match press conference, the Manchester United manager stated that he wants his side to focus on winning a title, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League still in reach along with making it back into the top four of the Premier League.

”We’ve got the Champions League,” Solskjaer said. “We’ve got the FA Cup. We can’t just say the top four and that’s it, we’ve got to look at can we win something this year. As I’ve said, I go into every single game as a Manchester United manager thinking we can win this game.”

Solskjaer and Manchester United have won eight straight games in all competitions, including wins over Tottenham and Arsenal in the process. Man United has risen up to a tie for fifth-place in the Premier League with Arsenal and the Red Devils have a ton of momentum heading into big matches next month. Manchester United hosts Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool and travels to Chelsea in the FA Cup and PSG in the return Champions League leg between the start of January and early March.

If Manchester United can win those matches, advancing in the FA Cup and Champions League, it would be hard for the club to not hire Solskjaer on a full-time basis. Solskjaer has this team playing with a freedom it hasn’t experienced in years, and suddenly Paul Pogba is playing at the level he did this past summer, when he helped lead France to a World Cup title.