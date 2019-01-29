Sarri confirms Hudson-Odoi staying at Chelsea

Despite Callum Hudson-Odoi‘s wishes and best efforts, the 18-year-old winger won’t be leaving Chelsea during the January transfer window and will “very probably” remain at the club through next season as well, according to manager Maurizio Sarri.

It was reported over the weekend that Hudson-Odoi submitted a formal transfer request in an attempt to force through his desired move to Bayern Munich, but it never meant Chelsea were required to oblige.

Speaking in his press conference on Tuesday, Sarri confirmed that Hudson-Odoi is “out of the market for sure [now], and probably he will be out of the market in July” — quotes from chelseafc.com

“The club told me in this window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably also in the next. I am very happy with this. “I don’t have the power to sign new contracts here. On the pitch I am really very happy with him. He is improving. He will be the future of our club, and the future of England. “I am not frustrated. As I said before, on the pitch he is doing very well, in training and in matches. I am very happy with him, I’m not very happy with the situation, of course, but I know very well every big team here in England has the same problem. “He is, of course, one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe, so it’s very difficult, but the club told me he is out of the market for sure [now], and probably he will be out of the market in July. “I don’t know if he is happy with that, but I can say what I see on the pitch. And on the pitch at the moment he is fantastic.”

For Hudson-Odoi’s sake, here’s hoping Sarri gives him the first-team opportunities he is seeking and entrusts “one of the best 18-year-olds in Europe” to perform on a regular basis.

