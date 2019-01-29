Transfer rumor roundup: Rakitic to Chelsea; Fellaini set for China

Make sure to tune-in for our special Transfer Deadline Day show on NBCSN on Thursday, Jan. 31 from 5 p.m. ET as we focus on all of the moves across the Premier League in the January window. You can stream the show live online right here.

With one former Barcelona midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, having left the club this month, Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move to acquire another playmaker from the defending La Liga champions: Ivan Rakitic. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Blues will wait until the summer to bid for the 30-year-old Croatian, but he is said to rank very high on manager Maurizio Sarri‘s wish list. Rakitic’s place in the team could be in doubt next season with the arrival of Ajax wonderkid Frenkie de Jong in the summer.

Manchester City have a left back problem-ish, with Benjamin Mendy having suffered two knee injuries in his two seasons at the club and central midfielder-by-trade Fabian Delph proving less effective in season no. 2 as the deputy left back. Thus, the defending Premier League champions are said to be in the hunt for Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell. The 22-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Leicester team since graduating from the club’s academy in 2017. He would also satisfy the requirements for English-trained players in the squad, with Man City presently a bit short on domestic products.

Marouane Fellaini could very well have played his final game for Manchester United as an unnamed Chinese club is said to be deep into negotiations with the player and club over a January move for the 31-year-old Belgian midfielder. Fellaini’s signed a two-year contract extension last summer, meaning he has 18 months left on his current deal. The Chinese transfer window will remain open until the end of February, leaving ample time to complete a deal.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery confirmed on Tuesday that the club is “looking at two different players and the possibility they can come,” but the Spaniard refused to confirm whether or not midfielders Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) and Denis Suarez (Barcelona) were the players under consideration following reports of the Gunners’ interest on Monday.

Yet another young prospect is set to leave Man City without ever having played for the club. Rabbi Matondo joined from Cardiff City, for $650,000, in 2016, and the 18-year-old Welshman is now expected to move to Bundesliga side Schalke for nearly $14 million.

Jonathan Castro Otto, currently on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers, will see his loan from Atletico Madrid become a permanent transfer in the coming days as Wolves are expected to pay the previously agreed fee of nearly $24 million for the 24-year-old Spanish full back.

While Mauricio Pochettino is likely desperate to bring in a player or two to strengthen his injury-ravaged Tottenham Hotspur squad, those dreams are greatly outweighed by chairman Daniel Levy’s desire to shed forward Vincent Janssen‘s contract with the Dutch forward failing to make an appearance at the club in nearly 18 months. Burnley are reportedly considering a move for the 24-year-old.

