(Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Warnock: Cardiff kept “a good account of ourselves” despite tragedy

By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 6:23 PM EST
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock and his men have gone through a terrible week, more so than we knew before kickoff at Arsenal on Tuesday.

RECAP: Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff

He saw club record signing Emiliano Sala’s plane go missing en route to Wales, as searches continue for the aircraft, Sala, and the pilot. And left back Joe Bennett lost his father earlier this week!

The Bluebirds would’ve been forgiven had they “not had it” in a 2-1 loss to the Gunners, but they nearly got a point from the Top Four-chasing hosts.

“We talked about Emiliano (Sala) before the game and I thought it was appropriate that we gave a good account of ourselves against a good side and I thought we could’ve won the game.

“Joe Bennett was superb. He lost his father three days ago but to then play like that, I’m really pleased with him.”

Warnock also said he would be hard-pressed to think Cardiff will land a striker before the end of the January window.

“I worked on Emiliano for a couple of months and I can’t see us bringing in anyone upfront – we won’t get anyone like Emiliano, but we could bring in one or two defenders.”

Guardiola backs his Man City players after Newcastle loss

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Pep Guardiola knows Man City’s 2-1 loss at Newcastle United on Tuesday was not his side’s best performance, and congratulated the Magpies on their win.

That’s where the little picture views stops cold.

MORE: What did we learn in the PL on Tuesday?

Guardiola reflected on City’s big picture after the loss, which could see the reigning champions drop seven points back of Liverpool if the Reds win at Leicester City on Wednesday.

“I love these players,” he said. “They gave me all the prestige I have in England. I will try to be here to help them. I know how they feel right now and I am beside them, close to them. It is an incredible group of players, group of guys. Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t. We had won eight games in a row and scored 30 goals without reply.”

City is now 5W-4L in its last nine Premier League matches, and hosts Arsenal next. Life isn’t easy (and we bet Unai Emery isn’t pleased about Newcastle’s smash-and-grab).

What did we learn on a wild Premier League Tuesday? (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 29, 2019, 5:49 PM EST
This feels like one of the pivotal days in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The title race swung massively in Liverpool’s favor. At the bottom, there were huge wins for strugglers. In the top four race there was movement.

MORE: Watch full PL match replays

Six PL games delivered drama, comebacks, thrills and spills, with 20 goals across the games.

Here are the key takeaways from a wild Tuesday…

Man City hand Liverpool title initiative
If you’re a Liverpool fan, you’re already thinking about how to get to Merseyside on May 12 to see them lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield. It’s okay. You can admit it. Manchester City shockingly lost 2-1 at Newcastle United to give Liverpool the chance to go seven points clear atop the table with 14 games to go. This is an opportunity Liverpool simply have to take. Pep Guardiola‘s men took the lead after 25 seconds (the fastest PL goal this season) at Newcastle but the alarm bells were ringing for Pep as his normally slick side were sluggish on the ball and they let Newcastle back into the game. A half-hearted clearance allowed Salomon Rondon to equalize and then a mistake from Fernandinho gave away a penalty kick which Matt Ritchie scored. Newcastle could hardly believe their luck, as City handed them the win in this game. For the record: the Magpies last won a Premier League home game after trailing way back in 2006. On a night when Man City were supposed to cut the gap to leaders Liverpool to one point and put the pressure on Jurgen Klopp‘s side, they crumbled. “We are in January, we have a lot of titles and games still to play for,” Guardiola said after the game. We may well look back on Jan. 29 as the day when Liverpool were actually handed the title. There is a long way to go until May 12, but Liverpool’s fan’s will be in a party atmosphere against Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday. Liverpool can smell the trophy because City have placed it in front of them. The bookmakers have now cut Liverpool’s odds to win the title to 4/11.

Man United stumble for first time under Solskjaer

For the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Man United fell behind, and for the first time in nine games under their caretaker boss they failed to win. But they didn’t lose. United trailed Burnley 2-0 with three minutes of normal time remaining at Old Trafford and then Solskjaer led another valiant comeback. Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof made it 2-2, but there was to be no record seventh PL win on the trot to kick off his time in charge. It was probably what United deserved after starting slowly and missing big chances. They’re still in the hunt for a top four finish, but dropping points at home against Burnley is likely to see you finish outside the top four. That is not the aim for Ole. The next few weeks will be key in deciding how successful Solskjaer will be at United. Next up they play Leicester and Fulham away in the PL, PSG at home in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea away in the FA Cup and then have Liverpool at home in the PL. At the end of that brutal spell we will truly known if Solskjaer’s honeymoon period is over at United, or if that draw against Burnley equated to a minor mishap with a bottle of champagne for the happy couple…

Fulham, Newcastle breath new life into relegation battle
Two strugglers fought back to seal improbable wins in the chilly conditions as they breathed new life into their survival bids. Fulham were 2-0 down against Brighton at half time at a snowy Craven Cottage. A soggy Claudio Ranieri was livid and he made two subs before the 46th minute. It worked. Aleksandar Mitrovic led their amazing four-goal second half performance as he wrecked havoc, scored twice and set up another. Fulham can score goals galore when they get going, but they have to sort out their defensive issues if they’re going to survive. Right now, they’ve given themselves a chance as they sit four points from safety. Tuesday was huge for the Cottagers. As for Newcastle, it is tough to see where their amazing resolve to come back from 1-0 down to beat Man City came from, but Rafael Benitez’s side will get a huge boost from back-to-back home wins in the PL. Miguel Almiron, who is expected to become their new club-record signing in the coming days, will also provide a huge boost in the final weeks of the season. The likes of Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace will not be sleeping well on Tuesday as Newcastle and Fulham breathe down their necks.

Wolves flying high as Jimenez stars, again
Mexico’s Raul Jimenez is loving life in the Premier League, and so are his team Wolves. The man on loan from Benfica scored twice in Wolves’ 3-0 shellacking of West Ham at Molinuex, as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s men are in seventh place and many believe in the driving seat to seal European qualification. Jimenez hasn’t been the most prolific at times this season, but he is Wolves’ top goalscorer with 10 and he’s now scored three goals and had an assist in his last three outings in all competitions. He does more than score goals though, as his link-up play and runs in-behind create so many chances for Wolves’ other attackers. Jimenez described his form for Wolves in the PL as a “dream come true” and now we will wait and see if that dream continues beyond this season, or if he moves onto one of Europe’s big boys permanently from Benfica in the summer. He has now proved he is capable of delivering on the big stage consistently.

Arsenal in top four hunt on emotional night at the Emirates
The Gunners edged past Cardiff City, but it was far from convincing for Unai Emery‘s men. Cardiff had numerous chances to score in the first half but couldn’t break through, and it took a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty and a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty kick to seal the win for Arsenal. On an emotional night at Arsenal where tributes were paid to Cardiff’s missing striker Emiliano Sala, the action on the pitch was put into perspective. Their club-record signing disappeared, along with the plane he was on and pilot Dave Ibbotson last week, and the search for Sala in the English Channel continues. On a snowy night at the Emirates Stadium the action on the pitch was secondary as daffodils were laid in tribute to Sala before the game by both captains, his name was placed on the back of the matchday programme at Arsenal and across the Premier League he was honored.

Solskjaer pleased with Man United fightback but “just too slow” to win

By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 5:36 PM EST
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed destined for his first loss in charge of the Old Trafford set, but the Red Devils fought back with vigor.

RECAP: Man Utd 2-2 Burnley

In something reminiscent of Fergie Time, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof scored after the 87th minute to overcome Burnley’s game challenge in a 2-2 draw in Manchester.

“We had loads of shots, loads of effort, loads of possession,” Solskjaer said. “It was just too slow. We started the game almost feeling like the eight previous games meant that we could start the game with a 1-0 lead.”

Solskjaer said the comeback does make things feel better than a loss, and says it needs to be a learning experience for the club regarding preparation and desperation.

“You need to earn the right to win the game by having a good start,” he said. “They made it difficult for us, but we had a good comeback. That’s a big plus. How they reacted was good and that’s a big plus for me. We learned a bit about the players. You’d be disappointed if you said you lost two points at home, but the reaction was very good.”

United is off to Leicester City and Fulham next.

“It’s a dream” – Mexico’s Jimenez stars in another Wolves win

By Nicholas MendolaJan 29, 2019, 5:18 PM EST
Raul Jimenez is living the stuff of dreams for seventh-place Wolverhampton Wanderers.

RECAP: Wolves 3-0 West Ham

Wolves hammered West Ham United 3-0 on Tuesday behind the strength of a brace from their Mexican forward.

“It’s a dream,” Jimenez said. “When I was in Mexico I always saw the games here with all the intensity and passion but now I am here making my dreams come true and I am going to keep working to give the supporters happiness.”

Jimenez now has eight goals and six assists on loan from Benfica, and Wolves supporters will be anxious to lock up their big talisman.

Wolves have a 8W-3D-1L record when the El Tri 27-year-old scores or assists.

Romain Saiss scored the other goal for Wolves, who are in pole position to qualify for the Europa League. He’s also scored against Chelsea and twice versus Spurs.

“We always keep going forward to score, maybe the goals sometimes appear, sometimes I have to assist or provide the movements for others to score.

“I feel an important part of the team and that gives me confidence that things are coming. When you hear the fans shouting your name it is an amazing feeling.”